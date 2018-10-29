A tiny Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address.

Installation

npm install request-ip --save

Getting Started

const requestIp = require ( 'request-ip' ); const ipMiddleware = function ( req, res, next ) { const clientIp = requestIp.getClientIp(req); next(); };

As Connect Middleware

const requestIp = require ( 'request-ip' ); app.use(requestIp.mw()) app.use( function ( req, res ) { const ip = req.clientIp; res.end(ip); });

To see a full working code for the middleware, check out the examples folder.

The connect-middleware also supports retrieving the ip address under a custom attribute name, which also works as a container for any future settings.

How It Works

It looks for specific headers in the request and falls back to some defaults if they do not exist.

The user ip is determined by the following order:

X-Client-IP X-Forwarded-For (Header may return multiple IP addresses in the format: "client IP, proxy 1 IP, proxy 2 IP", so we take the the first one.) CF-Connecting-IP (Cloudflare) Fastly-Client-Ip (Fastly CDN and Firebase hosting header when forwared to a cloud function) True-Client-Ip (Akamai and Cloudflare) X-Real-IP (Nginx proxy/FastCGI) X-Cluster-Client-IP (Rackspace LB, Riverbed Stingray) X-Forwarded , Forwarded-For and Forwarded (Variations of #2) req.connection.remoteAddress req.socket.remoteAddress req.connection.socket.remoteAddress req.info.remoteAddress

If an IP address cannot be found, it will return null .

Samples Use Cases

Getting a user's IP for geolocation.

Running the Tests

Make sure you have the necessary dev dependencies needed to run the tests:

npm install

Run the integration tests

npm test

Release Notes

See the wonderful changelog

To easily generate a new changelog, install github-changelog-generator then run npm run changelog .

Contributors

Thanks to @osherx for adding the connect-middleware.

Thanks to @raunc for adding Squid proxy support.

Thanks to @fluxsauce for adding CF-Connecting-IP , True-Client-IP , and ES6 support.

, , and ES6 support. Thanks to @vishalvijay for adding Fastly/Firebase hosting support.

License

The MIT License (MIT) - 2018