request-ip

by Petar Bojinov
2.1.3 (see all)

A Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.

Downloads/wk

602K

GitHub Stars

593

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js IP Geolocation API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

request-ip

A tiny Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address.

Coverage Status npm version

Installation

npm install request-ip --save

Getting Started

const requestIp = require('request-ip');

// inside middleware handler
const ipMiddleware = function(req, res, next) {
    const clientIp = requestIp.getClientIp(req); 
    next();
};

// on localhost you'll see 127.0.0.1 if you're using IPv4 
// or ::1, ::ffff:127.0.0.1 if you're using IPv6

As Connect Middleware

const requestIp = require('request-ip');
app.use(requestIp.mw())

app.use(function(req, res) {
    const ip = req.clientIp;
    res.end(ip);
});

To see a full working code for the middleware, check out the examples folder.

The connect-middleware also supports retrieving the ip address under a custom attribute name, which also works as a container for any future settings.

How It Works

It looks for specific headers in the request and falls back to some defaults if they do not exist.

The user ip is determined by the following order:

  1. X-Client-IP
  2. X-Forwarded-For (Header may return multiple IP addresses in the format: "client IP, proxy 1 IP, proxy 2 IP", so we take the the first one.)
  3. CF-Connecting-IP (Cloudflare)
  4. Fastly-Client-Ip (Fastly CDN and Firebase hosting header when forwared to a cloud function)
  5. True-Client-Ip (Akamai and Cloudflare)
  6. X-Real-IP (Nginx proxy/FastCGI)
  7. X-Cluster-Client-IP (Rackspace LB, Riverbed Stingray)
  8. X-Forwarded, Forwarded-For and Forwarded (Variations of #2)
  9. req.connection.remoteAddress
  10. req.socket.remoteAddress
  11. req.connection.socket.remoteAddress
  12. req.info.remoteAddress

If an IP address cannot be found, it will return null.

Samples Use Cases

  • Getting a user's IP for geolocation.

Running the Tests

Make sure you have the necessary dev dependencies needed to run the tests:

npm install

Run the integration tests

npm test

Release Notes

See the wonderful changelog

To easily generate a new changelog, install github-changelog-generator then run npm run changelog.

Contributors

  • Thanks to @osherx for adding the connect-middleware.
  • Thanks to @raunc for adding Squid proxy support.
  • Thanks to @fluxsauce for adding CF-Connecting-IP, True-Client-IP, and ES6 support.
  • Thanks to @vishalvijay for adding Fastly/Firebase hosting support.

License

The MIT License (MIT) - 2018

B_ShashidharBangalore1 Rating0 Reviews
I have 2.9 years of experience as a software engineer with a focus on FULL and MEAN Stack Development
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
vinayBangalore1 Rating0 Reviews
On a rock traveling through space and time.
August 24, 2020
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

geoip-liteNative NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
98K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ic
ipapi.coNode.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
598
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ei
express-ipfilterA light-weight IP address based connection filtering system
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
20K
ips
ipstackGeolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
ni
node-iplocateFind geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
870
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 12 Alternatives

