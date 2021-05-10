Detects image dimensions via request instead of Node.js native http / https , allowing for options and following redirects by default. It reduces network traffic by aborting requests as soon as image-size is able to obtain the image size.

Since version 2.0.0 it returns an ES6 native Promise that resolves with the size object or rejects with an Error . Requires Node.js v4+.

If you prefer using a callback, please use version 1.3.0 instead (docs)

Supports all the image formats supported by image-size:

BMP

CUR

GIF

ICO

JPEG

PNG

PSD

TIFF

WebP

SVG

DDS

Basic usage

const requestImageSize = require ( 'request-image-size' ); requestImageSize( 'http://nodejs.org/images/logo.png' ) .then( size => console .log(size)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Result:

{ width : 245 , height : 66 , type : 'png' , downloaded : 856 }

Advanced usage

Specifying a request options object (docs):

const requestImageSize = require ( 'request-image-size' ); const options = { url : 'http://nodejs.org/images/logo.png' , headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'request-image-size' } }; requestImageSize(options) .then( size => console .log(size)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Rodrigo Fernández Romero

Licensed under the MIT license.

Based on http-image-size from Johannes J. Schmidt.