Simple connect middleware for accessing data in a request context. Wrap the request handling in a domain and set and access data for the current request lifecycle only. All following functions will be run in the created 'namespace'.

See the Domain Docs for further information on error handling for domains. Note that the domain module is pending deprecation!

The problem

You would like to access data from the request or any middleware in a completely different context. Due to the async architecture of Node it can become a nightmare to pass the data to all callbacks is the function chain. This module provides a middleware and an easy to use API to access data from anywhere in the function chain. No matter if the functions are called async or not.

Install

$ npm install request-context

Example

server config in app.js:

const app = express(); const contextService = require ( 'request-context' ); app.use(contextService.middleware( 'request' )); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { User.findById(req.cookies._id, (err, user) => { contextService.set( 'request:user' , user); next(); }); }); app.put( function ( req, res, next ) { new Model(req.body).save( ( err, doc ) => res.json(doc)); }); app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { res.status(err.status || 500 ); }); [...]

In the Model definition file:

var contextService = require ( 'request-context' ); [...] modelSchema.pre( 'save' , function ( next ) { this .modifiedBy = contextService.get( 'request:user.name' ); next(); });

API

middleware Returns a function that can be used as connect middleware. Takes a string as the name of the namespace as its argument. All functions called after this middleware, async or not, will have read/write access to the context.

var middleware = require ( 'request-context' ).middleware; app.use(middleware( 'some namespace' ));

set , setContext Set the context for a key on the context created by the middleware.

var contextService = require ( 'request-context' ); contextService.set( 'namespace:key' , { some : 'value' }); contextService.set( 'namespace:key.some' , 'other' );

get , getContext Get the context for a key on the context created by the middleware.

var contextService = require ( 'request-context' ); contextService.get( 'namespace:key.some' );

Object Path Syntax

Any value from the context object can be accessed by a simple object dot notation:

var contextService = require ( 'request-context' ); contextService.set( 'namespace:character' , { name : 'Arya Stark' , location : { name : 'Winterfell' , region : 'North' } }); var char = contextService.get( 'namespace:character' ); var region = char.location.region; contextService.get( 'namespace:character.name' ); contextService.set( 'namespace:character.location.region' , 'Westeros' );

