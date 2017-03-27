Wrapper for request module that saves all network traffic data as a HAR file.

Compatibility

request >= 2.81.0 recommended, as it has much more detailed timings via timingPhases .

request >= v2.75.0 required, at a minimum.

Usage

const RCH = require ( 'request-capture-har' ); const requestCaptureHar = new RCH( require ( 'request' )); requestCaptureHar.request(uri, options, callback); requestCaptureHar.saveHar( `network-waterfall_ ${ new Date ().toISOString()} .har` ); requestCaptureHar.clear();

This repo is a fork of larsthorup's node-request-har-capture . Instead of monkey-patching request-promise , the API allows you to pass in the general request module. We also added better support for transfer timings.

Above is a HAR captured by using request-capture-har from within npm to capture an npm install .

Background

This is especially useful for capturing all test traffic from your back-end test suite, for doing auto mocking in your front-end test suite. See this project for an example: https://github.com/larsthorup/http-auto-mock-demo. Blog post about this technique: http://www.zealake.com/2015/01/05/unit-test-your-service-integration-layer/