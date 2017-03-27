Wrapper for
requestmodule that saves all network traffic data as a HAR file.
Compatibility
request >= 2.81.0 recommended, as it has much more detailed timings via
timingPhases.
request >= v2.75.0 required, at a minimum.
// wrap around your request module
const RCH = require('request-capture-har');
const requestCaptureHar = new RCH(require('request'));
// ...
// `requestCaptureHar.request` is your `request` module's API.
// ...
requestCaptureHar.request(uri, options, callback);
// Save HAR file to disk
requestCaptureHar.saveHar(`network-waterfall_${new Date().toISOString()}.har`);
// You can also clear any collected traffic
requestCaptureHar.clear();
This repo is a fork of larsthorup's
node-request-har-capture. Instead of monkey-patching
request-promise, the API allows you to pass in the general
request module. We also added better support for transfer timings.
Above is a HAR captured by using
request-capture-har from within
npm to capture an
npm install.
This is especially useful for capturing all test traffic from your back-end test suite, for doing auto mocking in your front-end test suite. See this project for an example: https://github.com/larsthorup/http-auto-mock-demo. Blog post about this technique: http://www.zealake.com/2015/01/05/unit-test-your-service-integration-layer/