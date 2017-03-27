openbase logo
request-capture-har

by Paul Irish
1.2.2 (see all)

Wrapper for request module that saves all traffic as a HAR file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

request-capture-har

Wrapper for request module that saves all network traffic data as a HAR file.

Build Status NPM request-capture-har package

Compatibility

request >= 2.81.0 recommended, as it has much more detailed timings via timingPhases.

request >= v2.75.0 required, at a minimum.

Usage

// wrap around your request module
const RCH = require('request-capture-har');
const requestCaptureHar = new RCH(require('request'));

// ...
// `requestCaptureHar.request` is your `request` module's API.
// ...
requestCaptureHar.request(uri, options, callback);

// Save HAR file to disk
requestCaptureHar.saveHar(`network-waterfall_${new Date().toISOString()}.har`);

// You can also clear any collected traffic
requestCaptureHar.clear();

This repo is a fork of larsthorup's node-request-har-capture. Instead of monkey-patching request-promise, the API allows you to pass in the general request module. We also added better support for transfer timings.

image Above is a HAR captured by using request-capture-har from within npm to capture an npm install.

Background

This is especially useful for capturing all test traffic from your back-end test suite, for doing auto mocking in your front-end test suite. See this project for an example: https://github.com/larsthorup/http-auto-mock-demo. Blog post about this technique: http://www.zealake.com/2015/01/05/unit-test-your-service-integration-layer/

