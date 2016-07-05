Reqlite - RethinkDB in JavaScript

What is it?

Reqlite is an implementation of a ReQL server in JavaScript. Meaning that you can connect to reqlite with the RethinkDB driver and send queries (create a table, insert documents, filter them, open a chanfeed etc.

Does it work?

Most of the methods work. There are currently 2000+ tests passing.

The main reasons why this project was started were:

Provide an easy way for node developers to test their code without having to start a RethinkDB server.

Maybe Meteor will use it to build a mini-rethinkdb - See meteor-rethinkdb

Use it on Windows instead of running a Docker container in Vagrant

Because it's kind of fun :-)

Version of RethinkDB supported

It currently tries to match RethinkDB 2.2.x.

Run tests

Most of the tests run queries against RethinkDB and reqlite at the same time, and compare the output. Start RethinkDB on port 28015

rethinkdb

And reqlite on port 28016 :

node ./lib/node.js --port-offset 1

If you are developing on reqlite, you may want to use

nodemon lib/node.js -- -L --port-offset 1 -- debug

Then run:

npm test

Use in the browser

Build

Run in the reqlite repository:

npm run browserify

You then need a driver to connect to reqlite. Clone rethinkdbdash and run:

npm run browserify

Note: The official JavaScript driver currently doesn't work with reqlite because it cannot use a fake tcp connection (yet).

Example

Import rethinkdbdash.js and reqlite.js in your page. Then you can write:

var Reqlite = require ( 'reqlite' ); var r = require ( 'rethinkdbdash' )({ pool : false }); var server = new Reqlite(); var fakeTcpConnection = server.createConnection(); r.connect({ connection : fakeTcpConnection }).bind({}).then( function ( connection ) { return r.expr( 'Ok' ).run(connection); }).then( function ( result ) { }).error( function ( error ) { });

Roadmap

There are tons of things left to do! See the issues tracker

Who did that?

Mostly Michel Tu, but hopefully people will love this project and send tons of pull requests!

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md, don't be shy :)

Huge thanks to the contributors

Michel Tu:

License

MIT, see the LICENSE FILE

Note

This is a personal project and has nothing to do with my current employer (whoever that is) or a previous one (whoever that is).