Reqlite is an implementation of a ReQL server in JavaScript. Meaning that you can connect to reqlite with the RethinkDB driver and send queries (create a table, insert documents, filter them, open a chanfeed etc.
Most of the methods work. There are currently 2000+ tests passing.
The main reasons why this project was started were:
It currently tries to match RethinkDB 2.2.x.
Most of the tests run queries against RethinkDB and reqlite at the same time, and compare the output.
Start RethinkDB on port
28015
rethinkdb
And reqlite on port
28016:
node ./lib/node.js --port-offset 1
If you are developing on reqlite, you may want to use
nodemon lib/node.js -- -L --port-offset 1 --debug
Then run:
npm test
Run in the reqlite repository:
npm run browserify
You then need a driver to connect to reqlite. Clone rethinkdbdash and run:
npm run browserify
Note: The official JavaScript driver currently doesn't work with reqlite because it cannot use a fake tcp connection (yet).
Import
rethinkdbdash.js and
reqlite.js in your page. Then you can write:
var Reqlite = require('reqlite');
// You cannot use a pool with reqlite
var r = require('rethinkdbdash')({pool: false});
var server = new Reqlite();
// This simulate a fake tcp connection
var fakeTcpConnection = server.createConnection();
// Create a rethinkdbdash connection by providing the fake tcp connection
r.connect({
connection: fakeTcpConnection
}).bind({}).then(function(connection) {
return r.expr('Ok').run(connection);
}).then(function(result) {
// result === 'Ok'
}).error(function(error) {
// Handle error
});
There are tons of things left to do! See the issues tracker
Mostly Michel Tu, but hopefully people will love this project and send tons of pull requests!
See CONTRIBUTING.md, don't be shy :)
Huge thanks to the contributors
Michel Tu:
MIT, see the LICENSE FILE
This is a personal project and has nothing to do with my current employer (whoever that is) or a previous one (whoever that is).