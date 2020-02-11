As of Feb 11th 2020, request is fully deprecated. No new changes are expected to land. In fact, none have landed for some time.
For more information about why request is deprecated and possible alternatives refer to this issue.
Request is designed to be the simplest way possible to make http calls. It supports HTTPS and follows redirects by default.
const request = require('request');
request('http://www.google.com', function (error, response, body) {
console.error('error:', error); // Print the error if one occurred
console.log('statusCode:', response && response.statusCode); // Print the response status code if a response was received
console.log('body:', body); // Print the HTML for the Google homepage.
});
Request also offers convenience methods like
request.defaults and
request.post, and there are
lots of usage examples and several
debugging techniques.
You can stream any response to a file stream.
request('http://google.com/doodle.png').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('doodle.png'))
You can also stream a file to a PUT or POST request. This method will also check the file extension against a mapping of file extensions to content-types (in this case
application/json) and use the proper
content-type in the PUT request (if the headers don’t already provide one).
fs.createReadStream('file.json').pipe(request.put('http://mysite.com/obj.json'))
Request can also
pipe to itself. When doing so,
content-type and
content-length are preserved in the PUT headers.
request.get('http://google.com/img.png').pipe(request.put('http://mysite.com/img.png'))
Request emits a "response" event when a response is received. The
response argument will be an instance of http.IncomingMessage.
request
.get('http://google.com/img.png')
.on('response', function(response) {
console.log(response.statusCode) // 200
console.log(response.headers['content-type']) // 'image/png'
})
.pipe(request.put('http://mysite.com/img.png'))
To easily handle errors when streaming requests, listen to the
error event before piping:
request
.get('http://mysite.com/doodle.png')
.on('error', function(err) {
console.error(err)
})
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('doodle.png'))
Now let’s get fancy.
http.createServer(function (req, resp) {
if (req.url === '/doodle.png') {
if (req.method === 'PUT') {
req.pipe(request.put('http://mysite.com/doodle.png'))
} else if (req.method === 'GET' || req.method === 'HEAD') {
request.get('http://mysite.com/doodle.png').pipe(resp)
}
}
})
You can also
pipe() from
http.ServerRequest instances, as well as to
http.ServerResponse instances. The HTTP method, headers, and entity-body data will be sent. Which means that, if you don't really care about security, you can do:
http.createServer(function (req, resp) {
if (req.url === '/doodle.png') {
const x = request('http://mysite.com/doodle.png')
req.pipe(x)
x.pipe(resp)
}
})
And since
pipe() returns the destination stream in ≥ Node 0.5.x you can do one line proxying. :)
req.pipe(request('http://mysite.com/doodle.png')).pipe(resp)
Also, none of this new functionality conflicts with requests previous features, it just expands them.
const r = request.defaults({'proxy':'http://localproxy.com'})
http.createServer(function (req, resp) {
if (req.url === '/doodle.png') {
r.get('http://google.com/doodle.png').pipe(resp)
}
})
You can still use intermediate proxies, the requests will still follow HTTP forwards, etc.
request supports both streaming and callback interfaces natively. If you'd like
request to return a Promise instead, you can use an alternative interface wrapper for
request. These wrappers can be useful if you prefer to work with Promises, or if you'd like to use
async/
await in ES2017.
Several alternative interfaces are provided by the request team, including:
request-promise (uses Bluebird Promises)
request-promise-native (uses native Promises)
request-promise-any (uses any-promise Promises)
Also,
util.promisify, which is available from Node.js v8.0 can be used to convert a regular function that takes a callback to return a promise instead.
request supports
application/x-www-form-urlencoded and
multipart/form-data form uploads. For
multipart/related refer to the
multipart API.
URL-encoded forms are simple.
request.post('http://service.com/upload', {form:{key:'value'}})
// or
request.post('http://service.com/upload').form({key:'value'})
// or
request.post({url:'http://service.com/upload', form: {key:'value'}}, function(err,httpResponse,body){ /* ... */ })
For
multipart/form-data we use the form-data library by @felixge. For the most cases, you can pass your upload form data via the
formData option.
const formData = {
// Pass a simple key-value pair
my_field: 'my_value',
// Pass data via Buffers
my_buffer: Buffer.from([1, 2, 3]),
// Pass data via Streams
my_file: fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/unicycle.jpg'),
// Pass multiple values /w an Array
attachments: [
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/attachment1.jpg'),
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/attachment2.jpg')
],
// Pass optional meta-data with an 'options' object with style: {value: DATA, options: OPTIONS}
// Use case: for some types of streams, you'll need to provide "file"-related information manually.
// See the `form-data` README for more information about options: https://github.com/form-data/form-data
custom_file: {
value: fs.createReadStream('/dev/urandom'),
options: {
filename: 'topsecret.jpg',
contentType: 'image/jpeg'
}
}
};
request.post({url:'http://service.com/upload', formData: formData}, function optionalCallback(err, httpResponse, body) {
if (err) {
return console.error('upload failed:', err);
}
console.log('Upload successful! Server responded with:', body);
});
For advanced cases, you can access the form-data object itself via
r.form(). This can be modified until the request is fired on the next cycle of the event-loop. (Note that this calling
form() will clear the currently set form data for that request.)
// NOTE: Advanced use-case, for normal use see 'formData' usage above
const r = request.post('http://service.com/upload', function optionalCallback(err, httpResponse, body) {...})
const form = r.form();
form.append('my_field', 'my_value');
form.append('my_buffer', Buffer.from([1, 2, 3]));
form.append('custom_file', fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/unicycle.jpg'), {filename: 'unicycle.jpg'});
See the form-data README for more information & examples.
Some variations in different HTTP implementations require a newline/CRLF before, after, or both before and after the boundary of a
multipart/related request (using the multipart option). This has been observed in the .NET WebAPI version 4.0. You can turn on a boundary preambleCRLF or postamble by passing them as
true to your request options.
request({
method: 'PUT',
preambleCRLF: true,
postambleCRLF: true,
uri: 'http://service.com/upload',
multipart: [
{
'content-type': 'application/json',
body: JSON.stringify({foo: 'bar', _attachments: {'message.txt': {follows: true, length: 18, 'content_type': 'text/plain' }}})
},
{ body: 'I am an attachment' },
{ body: fs.createReadStream('image.png') }
],
// alternatively pass an object containing additional options
multipart: {
chunked: false,
data: [
{
'content-type': 'application/json',
body: JSON.stringify({foo: 'bar', _attachments: {'message.txt': {follows: true, length: 18, 'content_type': 'text/plain' }}})
},
{ body: 'I am an attachment' }
]
}
},
function (error, response, body) {
if (error) {
return console.error('upload failed:', error);
}
console.log('Upload successful! Server responded with:', body);
})
request.get('http://some.server.com/').auth('username', 'password', false);
// or
request.get('http://some.server.com/', {
'auth': {
'user': 'username',
'pass': 'password',
'sendImmediately': false
}
});
// or
request.get('http://some.server.com/').auth(null, null, true, 'bearerToken');
// or
request.get('http://some.server.com/', {
'auth': {
'bearer': 'bearerToken'
}
});
If passed as an option,
auth should be a hash containing values:
user ||
username
pass ||
password
sendImmediately (optional)
bearer (optional)
The method form takes parameters
auth(username, password, sendImmediately, bearer).
sendImmediately defaults to
true, which causes a basic or bearer
authentication header to be sent. If
sendImmediately is
false, then
request will retry with a proper authentication header after receiving a
401 response from the server (which must contain a
WWW-Authenticate header
indicating the required authentication method).
Note that you can also specify basic authentication using the URL itself, as
detailed in RFC 1738. Simply pass the
user:password before the host with an
@ sign:
const username = 'username',
password = 'password',
url = 'http://' + username + ':' + password + '@some.server.com';
request({url}, function (error, response, body) {
// Do more stuff with 'body' here
});
Digest authentication is supported, but it only works with
sendImmediately
set to
false; otherwise
request will send basic authentication on the
initial request, which will probably cause the request to fail.
Bearer authentication is supported, and is activated when the
bearer value is
available. The value may be either a
String or a
Function returning a
String. Using a function to supply the bearer token is particularly useful if
used in conjunction with
defaults to allow a single function to supply the
last known token at the time of sending a request, or to compute one on the fly.
HTTP Headers, such as
User-Agent, can be set in the
options object.
In the example below, we call the github API to find out the number
of stars and forks for the request repository. This requires a
custom
User-Agent header as well as https.
const request = require('request');
const options = {
url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/request/request',
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'request'
}
};
function callback(error, response, body) {
if (!error && response.statusCode == 200) {
const info = JSON.parse(body);
console.log(info.stargazers_count + " Stars");
console.log(info.forks_count + " Forks");
}
}
request(options, callback);
OAuth version 1.0 is supported. The default signing algorithm is HMAC-SHA1:
// OAuth1.0 - 3-legged server side flow (Twitter example)
// step 1
const qs = require('querystring')
, oauth =
{ callback: 'http://mysite.com/callback/'
, consumer_key: CONSUMER_KEY
, consumer_secret: CONSUMER_SECRET
}
, url = 'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/request_token'
;
request.post({url:url, oauth:oauth}, function (e, r, body) {
// Ideally, you would take the body in the response
// and construct a URL that a user clicks on (like a sign in button).
// The verifier is only available in the response after a user has
// verified with twitter that they are authorizing your app.
// step 2
const req_data = qs.parse(body)
const uri = 'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/authenticate'
+ '?' + qs.stringify({oauth_token: req_data.oauth_token})
// redirect the user to the authorize uri
// step 3
// after the user is redirected back to your server
const auth_data = qs.parse(body)
, oauth =
{ consumer_key: CONSUMER_KEY
, consumer_secret: CONSUMER_SECRET
, token: auth_data.oauth_token
, token_secret: req_data.oauth_token_secret
, verifier: auth_data.oauth_verifier
}
, url = 'https://api.twitter.com/oauth/access_token'
;
request.post({url:url, oauth:oauth}, function (e, r, body) {
// ready to make signed requests on behalf of the user
const perm_data = qs.parse(body)
, oauth =
{ consumer_key: CONSUMER_KEY
, consumer_secret: CONSUMER_SECRET
, token: perm_data.oauth_token
, token_secret: perm_data.oauth_token_secret
}
, url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1.1/users/show.json'
, qs =
{ screen_name: perm_data.screen_name
, user_id: perm_data.user_id
}
;
request.get({url:url, oauth:oauth, qs:qs, json:true}, function (e, r, user) {
console.log(user)
})
})
})
For RSA-SHA1 signing, make the following changes to the OAuth options object:
signature_method : 'RSA-SHA1'
consumer_secret, specify a
private_key string in
PEM format
For PLAINTEXT signing, make the following changes to the OAuth options object:
signature_method : 'PLAINTEXT'
To send OAuth parameters via query params or in a post body as described in The Consumer Request Parameters section of the oauth1 spec:
transport_method : 'query' or
transport_method : 'body' in the OAuth
options object.
transport_method defaults to
'header'
To use Request Body Hash you can either
body_hash: '...'
body_hash: true
If you specify a
proxy option, then the request (and any subsequent
redirects) will be sent via a connection to the proxy server.
If your endpoint is an
https url, and you are using a proxy, then
request will send a
CONNECT request to the proxy server first, and
then use the supplied connection to connect to the endpoint.
That is, first it will make a request like:
HTTP/1.1 CONNECT endpoint-server.com:80
Host: proxy-server.com
User-Agent: whatever user agent you specify
and then the proxy server make a TCP connection to
endpoint-server
on port
80, and return a response that looks like:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
At this point, the connection is left open, and the client is
communicating directly with the
endpoint-server.com machine.
See the wikipedia page on HTTP Tunneling for more information.
By default, when proxying
http traffic, request will simply make a
standard proxied
http request. This is done by making the
url
section of the initial line of the request a fully qualified url to
the endpoint.
For example, it will make a single request that looks like:
HTTP/1.1 GET http://endpoint-server.com/some-url
Host: proxy-server.com
Other-Headers: all go here
request body or whatever
Because a pure "http over http" tunnel offers no additional security
or other features, it is generally simpler to go with a
straightforward HTTP proxy in this case. However, if you would like
to force a tunneling proxy, you may set the
tunnel option to
true.
You can also make a standard proxied
http request by explicitly setting
tunnel : false, but note that this will allow the proxy to see the traffic
to/from the destination server.
If you are using a tunneling proxy, you may set the
proxyHeaderWhiteList to share certain headers with the proxy.
You can also set the
proxyHeaderExclusiveList to share certain
headers only with the proxy and not with destination host.
By default, this set is:
accept
accept-charset
accept-encoding
accept-language
accept-ranges
cache-control
content-encoding
content-language
content-length
content-location
content-md5
content-range
content-type
connection
date
expect
max-forwards
pragma
proxy-authorization
referer
te
transfer-encoding
user-agent
via
Note that, when using a tunneling proxy, the
proxy-authorization
header and any headers from custom
proxyHeaderExclusiveList are
never sent to the endpoint server, but only to the proxy server.
The following environment variables are respected by
request:
HTTP_PROXY /
http_proxy
HTTPS_PROXY /
https_proxy
NO_PROXY /
no_proxy
When
HTTP_PROXY /
http_proxy are set, they will be used to proxy non-SSL requests that do not have an explicit
proxy configuration option present. Similarly,
HTTPS_PROXY /
https_proxy will be respected for SSL requests that do not have an explicit
proxy configuration option. It is valid to define a proxy in one of the environment variables, but then override it for a specific request, using the
proxy configuration option. Furthermore, the
proxy configuration option can be explicitly set to false / null to opt out of proxying altogether for that request.
request is also aware of the
NO_PROXY/
no_proxy environment variables. These variables provide a granular way to opt out of proxying, on a per-host basis. It should contain a comma separated list of hosts to opt out of proxying. It is also possible to opt of proxying when a particular destination port is used. Finally, the variable may be set to
* to opt out of the implicit proxy configuration of the other environment variables.
Here's some examples of valid
no_proxy values:
google.com - don't proxy HTTP/HTTPS requests to Google.
google.com:443 - don't proxy HTTPS requests to Google, but do proxy HTTP requests to Google.
google.com:443, yahoo.com:80 - don't proxy HTTPS requests to Google, and don't proxy HTTP requests to Yahoo!
* - ignore
https_proxy/
http_proxy environment variables altogether.
request supports making requests to UNIX Domain Sockets. To make one, use the following URL scheme:
/* Pattern */ 'http://unix:SOCKET:PATH'
/* Example */ request.get('http://unix:/absolute/path/to/unix.socket:/request/path')
Note: The
SOCKET path is assumed to be absolute to the root of the host file system.
TLS/SSL Protocol options, such as
cert,
key and
passphrase, can be
set directly in
options object, in the
agentOptions property of the
options object, or even in
https.globalAgent.options. Keep in mind that, although
agentOptions allows for a slightly wider range of configurations, the recommended way is via
options object directly, as using
agentOptions or
https.globalAgent.options would not be applied in the same way in proxied environments (as data travels through a TLS connection instead of an http/https agent).
const fs = require('fs')
, path = require('path')
, certFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'ssl/client.crt')
, keyFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'ssl/client.key')
, caFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'ssl/ca.cert.pem')
, request = require('request');
const options = {
url: 'https://api.some-server.com/',
cert: fs.readFileSync(certFile),
key: fs.readFileSync(keyFile),
passphrase: 'password',
ca: fs.readFileSync(caFile)
};
request.get(options);
options.agentOptions
In the example below, we call an API that requires client side SSL certificate (in PEM format) with passphrase protected private key (in PEM format) and disable the SSLv3 protocol:
const fs = require('fs')
, path = require('path')
, certFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'ssl/client.crt')
, keyFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'ssl/client.key')
, request = require('request');
const options = {
url: 'https://api.some-server.com/',
agentOptions: {
cert: fs.readFileSync(certFile),
key: fs.readFileSync(keyFile),
// Or use `pfx` property replacing `cert` and `key` when using private key, certificate and CA certs in PFX or PKCS12 format:
// pfx: fs.readFileSync(pfxFilePath),
passphrase: 'password',
securityOptions: 'SSL_OP_NO_SSLv3'
}
};
request.get(options);
It is able to force using SSLv3 only by specifying
secureProtocol:
request.get({
url: 'https://api.some-server.com/',
agentOptions: {
secureProtocol: 'SSLv3_method'
}
});
It is possible to accept other certificates than those signed by generally allowed Certificate Authorities (CAs).
This can be useful, for example, when using self-signed certificates.
To require a different root certificate, you can specify the signing CA by adding the contents of the CA's certificate file to the
agentOptions.
The certificate the domain presents must be signed by the root certificate specified:
request.get({
url: 'https://api.some-server.com/',
agentOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('ca.cert.pem')
}
});
The
ca value can be an array of certificates, in the event you have a private or internal corporate public-key infrastructure hierarchy. For example, if you want to connect to https://api.some-server.com which presents a key chain consisting of:
you can configure your request as follows:
request.get({
url: 'https://api.some-server.com/',
agentOptions: {
ca: [
fs.readFileSync('Corp Issuing Server.pem'),
fs.readFileSync('Corp Root CA.pem')
]
}
});
The
options.har property will override the values:
url,
method,
qs,
headers,
form,
formData,
body,
json, as well as construct multipart data and read files from disk when
request.postData.params[].fileName is present without a matching
value.
A validation step will check if the HAR Request format matches the latest spec (v1.2) and will skip parsing if not matching.
const request = require('request')
request({
// will be ignored
method: 'GET',
uri: 'http://www.google.com',
// HTTP Archive Request Object
har: {
url: 'http://www.mockbin.com/har',
method: 'POST',
headers: [
{
name: 'content-type',
value: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'
}
],
postData: {
mimeType: 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
params: [
{
name: 'foo',
value: 'bar'
},
{
name: 'hello',
value: 'world'
}
]
}
}
})
// a POST request will be sent to http://www.mockbin.com
// with body an application/x-www-form-urlencoded body:
// foo=bar&hello=world
The first argument can be either a
url or an
options object. The only required option is
uri; all others are optional.
uri ||
url - fully qualified uri or a parsed url object from
url.parse()
baseUrl - fully qualified uri string used as the base url. Most useful with
request.defaults, for example when you want to do many requests to the same domain. If
baseUrl is
https://example.com/api/, then requesting
/end/point?test=true will fetch
https://example.com/api/end/point?test=true. When
baseUrl is given,
uri must also be a string.
method - http method (default:
"GET")
headers - http headers (default:
{})
qs - object containing querystring values to be appended to the
uri
qsParseOptions - object containing options to pass to the qs.parse method. Alternatively pass options to the querystring.parse method using this format
{sep:';', eq:':', options:{}}
qsStringifyOptions - object containing options to pass to the qs.stringify method. Alternatively pass options to the querystring.stringify method using this format
{sep:';', eq:':', options:{}}. For example, to change the way arrays are converted to query strings using the
qs module pass the
arrayFormat option with one of
indices|brackets|repeat
useQuerystring - if true, use
querystring to stringify and parse
querystrings, otherwise use
qs (default:
false). Set this option to
true if you need arrays to be serialized as
foo=bar&foo=baz instead of the
default
foo[0]=bar&foo[1]=baz.
body - entity body for PATCH, POST and PUT requests. Must be a
Buffer,
String or
ReadStream. If
json is
true, then
body must be a JSON-serializable object.
form - when passed an object or a querystring, this sets
body to a querystring representation of value, and adds
Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded header. When passed no options, a
FormData instance is returned (and is piped to request). See "Forms" section above.
formData - data to pass for a
multipart/form-data request. See
Forms section above.
multipart - array of objects which contain their own headers and
body
attributes. Sends a
multipart/related request. See Forms section
above.
{chunked: false, data: []} where
chunked is used to specify whether the request is sent in
chunked transfer encoding
In non-chunked requests, data items with body streams are not allowed.
preambleCRLF - append a newline/CRLF before the boundary of your
multipart/form-data request.
postambleCRLF - append a newline/CRLF at the end of the boundary of your
multipart/form-data request.
json - sets
body to JSON representation of value and adds
Content-type: application/json header. Additionally, parses the response body as JSON.
jsonReviver - a reviver function that will be passed to
JSON.parse() when parsing a JSON response body.
jsonReplacer - a replacer function that will be passed to
JSON.stringify() when stringifying a JSON request body.
auth - a hash containing values
user ||
username,
pass ||
password, and
sendImmediately (optional). See documentation above.
oauth - options for OAuth HMAC-SHA1 signing. See documentation above.
hawk - options for Hawk signing. The
credentials key must contain the necessary signing info, see hawk docs for details.
aws -
object containing AWS signing information. Should have the properties
key,
secret, and optionally
session (note that this only works for services that require session as part of the canonical string). Also requires the property
bucket, unless you’re specifying your
bucket as part of the path, or the request doesn’t use a bucket (i.e. GET Services). If you want to use AWS sign version 4 use the parameter
sign_version with value
4 otherwise the default is version 2. If you are using SigV4, you can also include a
service property that specifies the service name. Note: you need to
npm install aws4 first.
httpSignature - options for the HTTP Signature Scheme using Joyent's library. The
keyId and
key properties must be specified. See the docs for other options.
followRedirect - follow HTTP 3xx responses as redirects (default:
true). This property can also be implemented as function which gets
response object as a single argument and should return
true if redirects should continue or
false otherwise.
followAllRedirects - follow non-GET HTTP 3xx responses as redirects (default:
false)
followOriginalHttpMethod - by default we redirect to HTTP method GET. you can enable this property to redirect to the original HTTP method (default:
false)
maxRedirects - the maximum number of redirects to follow (default:
10)
removeRefererHeader - removes the referer header when a redirect happens (default:
false). Note: if true, referer header set in the initial request is preserved during redirect chain.
encoding - encoding to be used on
setEncoding of response data. If
null, the
body is returned as a
Buffer. Anything else (including the default value of
undefined) will be passed as the encoding parameter to
toString() (meaning this is effectively
utf8 by default). (Note: if you expect binary data, you should set
encoding: null.)
gzip - if
true, add an
Accept-Encoding header to request compressed content encodings from the server (if not already present) and decode supported content encodings in the response. Note: Automatic decoding of the response content is performed on the body data returned through
request (both through the
request stream and passed to the callback function) but is not performed on the
response stream (available from the
response event) which is the unmodified
http.IncomingMessage object which may contain compressed data. See example below.
jar - if
true, remember cookies for future use (or define your custom cookie jar; see examples section)
agent -
http(s).Agent instance to use
agentClass - alternatively specify your agent's class name
agentOptions - and pass its options. Note: for HTTPS see tls API doc for TLS/SSL options and the documentation above.
forever - set to
true to use the forever-agent Note: Defaults to
http(s).Agent({keepAlive:true}) in node 0.12+
pool - an object describing which agents to use for the request. If this option is omitted the request will use the global agent (as long as your options allow for it). Otherwise, request will search the pool for your custom agent. If no custom agent is found, a new agent will be created and added to the pool. Note:
pool is used only when the
agent option is not specified.
maxSockets property can also be provided on the
pool object to set the max number of sockets for all agents created (ex:
pool: {maxSockets: Infinity}).
pool objects,
maxSockets will not work as intended. To
work around this, either use
request.defaults
with your pool options or create the pool object with the
maxSockets
property outside of the loop.
timeout - integer containing number of milliseconds, controls two timeouts.
timeout milliseconds of inactivity. Note that increasing the timeout beyond the OS-wide TCP connection timeout will not have any effect (the default in Linux can be anywhere from 20-120 seconds)
localAddress - local interface to bind for network connections.
proxy - an HTTP proxy to be used. Supports proxy Auth with Basic Auth, identical to support for the
url parameter (by embedding the auth info in the
uri)
strictSSL - if
true, requires SSL certificates be valid. Note: to use your own certificate authority, you need to specify an agent that was created with that CA as an option.
tunnel - controls the behavior of
HTTP
CONNECT tunneling
as follows:
undefined (default) -
true if the destination is
https,
false otherwise
true - always tunnel to the destination by making a
CONNECT request to
the proxy
false - request the destination as a
GET request.
proxyHeaderWhiteList - a whitelist of headers to send to a
tunneling proxy.
proxyHeaderExclusiveList - a whitelist of headers to send
exclusively to a tunneling proxy and not to destination.
time - if
true, the request-response cycle (including all redirects) is timed at millisecond resolution. When set, the following properties are added to the response object:
elapsedTime Duration of the entire request/response in milliseconds (deprecated).
responseStartTime Timestamp when the response began (in Unix Epoch milliseconds) (deprecated).
timingStart Timestamp of the start of the request (in Unix Epoch milliseconds).
timings Contains event timestamps in millisecond resolution relative to
timingStart. If there were redirects, the properties reflect the timings of the final request in the redirect chain:
socket Relative timestamp when the
http module's
socket event fires. This happens when the socket is assigned to the request.
lookup Relative timestamp when the
net module's
lookup event fires. This happens when the DNS has been resolved.
connect: Relative timestamp when the
net module's
connect event fires. This happens when the server acknowledges the TCP connection.
response: Relative timestamp when the
http module's
response event fires. This happens when the first bytes are received from the server.
end: Relative timestamp when the last bytes of the response are received.
timingPhases Contains the durations of each request phase. If there were redirects, the properties reflect the timings of the final request in the redirect chain:
wait: Duration of socket initialization (
timings.socket)
dns: Duration of DNS lookup (
timings.lookup -
timings.socket)
tcp: Duration of TCP connection (
timings.connect -
timings.socket)
firstByte: Duration of HTTP server response (
timings.response -
timings.connect)
download: Duration of HTTP download (
timings.end -
timings.response)
total: Duration entire HTTP round-trip (
timings.end)
har - a HAR 1.2 Request Object, will be processed from HAR format into options overwriting matching values (see the HAR 1.2 section for details)
callback - alternatively pass the request's callback in the options object
The callback argument gets 3 arguments:
error when applicable (usually from
http.ClientRequest object)
http.IncomingMessage object (Response object)
response body (
String or
Buffer, or JSON object if the
json option is supplied)
There are also shorthand methods for different HTTP METHODs and some other conveniences.
This method returns a wrapper around the normal request API that defaults to whatever options you pass to it.
Note:
request.defaults() does not modify the global request API;
instead, it returns a wrapper that has your default settings applied to it.
Note: You can call
.defaults() on the wrapper that is returned from
request.defaults to add/override defaults that were previously defaulted.
For example:
//requests using baseRequest() will set the 'x-token' header
const baseRequest = request.defaults({
headers: {'x-token': 'my-token'}
})
//requests using specialRequest() will include the 'x-token' header set in
//baseRequest and will also include the 'special' header
const specialRequest = baseRequest.defaults({
headers: {special: 'special value'}
})
These HTTP method convenience functions act just like
request() but with a default method already set for you:
method: "GET".
method: "POST".
method: "PUT".
method: "PATCH".
method: "DELETE".
method: "HEAD".
method: "OPTIONS".
Function that creates a new cookie.
request.cookie('key1=value1')
Function that creates a new cookie jar.
request.jar()
Function that returns the specified response header field using a case-insensitive match
request('http://www.google.com', function (error, response, body) {
// print the Content-Type header even if the server returned it as 'content-type' (lowercase)
console.log('Content-Type is:', response.caseless.get('Content-Type'));
});
There are at least three ways to debug the operation of
request:
Launch the node process like
NODE_DEBUG=request node script.js
(
lib,request,otherlib works too).
Set
require('request').debug = true at any time (this does the same thing
as #1).
Use the request-debug module to view request and response headers and bodies.
Most requests to external servers should have a timeout attached, in case the server is not responding in a timely manner. Without a timeout, your code may have a socket open/consume resources for minutes or more.
There are two main types of timeouts: connection timeouts and read timeouts. A connect timeout occurs if the timeout is hit while your client is attempting to establish a connection to a remote machine (corresponding to the connect() call on the socket). A read timeout occurs any time the server is too slow to send back a part of the response.
These two situations have widely different implications for what went wrong
with the request, so it's useful to be able to distinguish them. You can detect
timeout errors by checking
err.code for an 'ETIMEDOUT' value. Further, you
can detect whether the timeout was a connection timeout by checking if the
err.connect property is set to
true.
request.get('http://10.255.255.1', {timeout: 1500}, function(err) {
console.log(err.code === 'ETIMEDOUT');
// Set to `true` if the timeout was a connection timeout, `false` or
// `undefined` otherwise.
console.log(err.connect === true);
process.exit(0);
});
const request = require('request')
, rand = Math.floor(Math.random()*100000000).toString()
;
request(
{ method: 'PUT'
, uri: 'http://mikeal.iriscouch.com/testjs/' + rand
, multipart:
[ { 'content-type': 'application/json'
, body: JSON.stringify({foo: 'bar', _attachments: {'message.txt': {follows: true, length: 18, 'content_type': 'text/plain' }}})
}
, { body: 'I am an attachment' }
]
}
, function (error, response, body) {
if(response.statusCode == 201){
console.log('document saved as: http://mikeal.iriscouch.com/testjs/'+ rand)
} else {
console.log('error: '+ response.statusCode)
console.log(body)
}
}
)
For backwards-compatibility, response compression is not supported by default.
To accept gzip-compressed responses, set the
gzip option to
true. Note
that the body data passed through
request is automatically decompressed
while the response object is unmodified and will contain compressed data if
the server sent a compressed response.
const request = require('request')
request(
{ method: 'GET'
, uri: 'http://www.google.com'
, gzip: true
}
, function (error, response, body) {
// body is the decompressed response body
console.log('server encoded the data as: ' + (response.headers['content-encoding'] || 'identity'))
console.log('the decoded data is: ' + body)
}
)
.on('data', function(data) {
// decompressed data as it is received
console.log('decoded chunk: ' + data)
})
.on('response', function(response) {
// unmodified http.IncomingMessage object
response.on('data', function(data) {
// compressed data as it is received
console.log('received ' + data.length + ' bytes of compressed data')
})
})
Cookies are disabled by default (else, they would be used in subsequent requests). To enable cookies, set
jar to
true (either in
defaults or
options).
const request = request.defaults({jar: true})
request('http://www.google.com', function () {
request('http://images.google.com')
})
To use a custom cookie jar (instead of
request’s global cookie jar), set
jar to an instance of
request.jar() (either in
defaults or
options)
const j = request.jar()
const request = request.defaults({jar:j})
request('http://www.google.com', function () {
request('http://images.google.com')
})
OR
const j = request.jar();
const cookie = request.cookie('key1=value1');
const url = 'http://www.google.com';
j.setCookie(cookie, url);
request({url: url, jar: j}, function () {
request('http://images.google.com')
})
To use a custom cookie store (such as a
FileCookieStore
which supports saving to and restoring from JSON files), pass it as a parameter
to
request.jar():
const FileCookieStore = require('tough-cookie-filestore');
// NOTE - currently the 'cookies.json' file must already exist!
const j = request.jar(new FileCookieStore('cookies.json'));
request = request.defaults({ jar : j })
request('http://www.google.com', function() {
request('http://images.google.com')
})
The cookie store must be a
tough-cookie
store and it must support synchronous operations; see the
CookieStore API docs
for details.
To inspect your cookie jar after a request:
const j = request.jar()
request({url: 'http://www.google.com', jar: j}, function () {
const cookie_string = j.getCookieString(url); // "key1=value1; key2=value2; ..."
const cookies = j.getCookies(url);
// [{key: 'key1', value: 'value1', domain: "www.google.com", ...}, ...]
})