Require a module like require() but from a given path

Install

$ npm install --save req- from

Usage

const reqFrom = require ( 'req-from' ); reqFrom( 'foo' , './bar' );

API

Like require() , throws when the module can't be found.

Returns null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

fromDir

Type: string

Directory to require from.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require() .

Tip

Create a partial using a bound function if you want to require from the same fromDir multiple times:

const reqFromFoo = reqFrom.bind( null , 'foo' ); reqFromFoo( './bar' ); reqFromFoo( './baz' );

