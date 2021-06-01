Require a module like
require()but from a given path
$ npm install --save req-from
const reqFrom = require('req-from');
// There is a file at `./foo/bar.js`
reqFrom('foo', './bar');
Like
require(), throws when the module can't be found.
Returns
null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.
Type:
string
Directory to require from.
Type:
string
What you would use in
require().
Create a partial using a bound function if you want to require from the same
fromDir multiple times:
const reqFromFoo = reqFrom.bind(null, 'foo');
reqFromFoo('./bar');
reqFromFoo('./baz');
MIT © Sindre Sorhus