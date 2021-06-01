openbase logo
rf

req-from

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0

Import a module like with `require()` but from a given path

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

4

Package

Dependencies

1

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Renamed to `import-from`.

Readme

req-from Build Status

Require a module like require() but from a given path

Install

$ npm install --save req-from

Usage

const reqFrom = require('req-from');

// There is a file at `./foo/bar.js`

reqFrom('foo', './bar');

API

reqFrom(fromDir, moduleId)

Like require(), throws when the module can't be found.

reqFrom.silent(fromDir, moduleId)

Returns null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

fromDir

Type: string

Directory to require from.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require().

Tip

Create a partial using a bound function if you want to require from the same fromDir multiple times:

const reqFromFoo = reqFrom.bind(null, 'foo');

reqFromFoo('./bar');
reqFromFoo('./baz');
  • req-cwd - Require a module from the current working directory
  • resolve-from - Resolve the path of a module from a given path
  • resolve-cwd - Resolve the path of a module from the current working directory
  • resolve-pkg - Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point
  • lazy-req - Require modules lazily

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

