rc

req-cwd

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0

Import a module like with `require()` but from the current working directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.4K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Renamed to `import-cwd`.

req-cwd

Require a module like require() but from the current working directory

Install

$ npm install --save req-cwd

Usage

const reqCwd = require('req-cwd');

// Target module is at '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn/foo.js'

console.log(__dirname);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/rainbow'

console.log(process.cwd());
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn'

const foo = reqCwd('./foo');

API

reqCwd(moduleId)

Like require(), throws when the module can't be found.

reqCwd.silent(moduleId)

Returns null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require().

  • req-from - Require a module from a given path
  • resolve-from - Resolve the path of a module from a given path
  • resolve-cwd - Resolve the path of a module from the current working directory
  • resolve-pkg - Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point
  • lazy-req - Require modules lazily

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

