Require a module like require() but from the current working directory

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const reqCwd = require ( 'req-cwd' ); console .log(__dirname); console .log(process.cwd()); const foo = reqCwd( './foo' );

API

Like require() , throws when the module can't be found.

Returns null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require() .

