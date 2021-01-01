Require a module like
require()but from the current working directory
$ npm install --save req-cwd
const reqCwd = require('req-cwd');
// Target module is at '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn/foo.js'
console.log(__dirname);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/rainbow'
console.log(process.cwd());
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn'
const foo = reqCwd('./foo');
Like
require(), throws when the module can't be found.
Returns
null instead of throwing when the module can't be found.
Type:
string
What you would use in
require().
MIT © Sindre Sorhus