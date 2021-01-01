Require all files in a directory
This module is intentionally simple. Not interested in more features.
$ npm install --save req-all
.
└── dir
├── foo-bar.js
└── baz-faz.js
const reqAll = require('req-all');
const modules = reqAll('dir');
console.log(modules);
//=> {fooBar: [Function], bazFaz: [Function]}
Type:
string
Default:
__dirname
Directory to require supported files in. Unless you've modified
require.extensions, that means any
.js,
.json,
.node files, in that order. Does not recurse. Ignores the caller file and files starting with
. or
_.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Convert dash-style names (
foo-bar) to camel-case (
fooBar).
MIT © Sindre Sorhus