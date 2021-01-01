Require all files in a directory

This module is intentionally simple. Not interested in more features.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

. └── dir ├── foo-bar .js └── baz-faz .js

const reqAll = require ( 'req-all' ); const modules = reqAll( 'dir' ); console .log(modules);

API

directory

Type: string

Default: __dirname

Directory to require supported files in. Unless you've modified require.extensions , that means any .js , .json , .node files, in that order. Does not recurse. Ignores the caller file and files starting with . or _ .

options

Type: Object

camelize

Type: boolean

Default: true

Convert dash-style names ( foo-bar ) to camel-case ( fooBar ).

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus