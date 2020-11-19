This is a high-level drawing library, inspired by Processing, allowing you to write code that'll run on the web (using WebGL).
The interactive docs are the simplest way to try reprocessing. (They are generated using redoc!).
The 2nd simplest way to try is to clone reprocessing-example.
npm install reprocessing
Clone reprocessing-example and follow instructions there to setup a new project.
open Reprocessing;
let setup = (env) => {
Env.size(~width=200, ~height=200, env);
};
let draw = (_state, env) => {
Draw.background(Constants.black, env);
Draw.fill(Constants.red, env);
Draw.rect(~pos=(50, 50), ~width=100, ~height=100, env)
};
run(~setup, ~draw, ());
npm run build
This will draw a simple red square on a black background. Compare this to reglexampleproject, which takes 200+ lines to do the exact same thing. This difference is even more notable on bigger projects. Check out the code for a draggable red square.
There are a couple demos inside
examples. Run
npm i to install all deps and
npm run build to build to JS (default). Open
index.html in safari (or use
python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000 to spawn a static server and go to
localhost:8000 in chrome).
x function?
There are a few modules in
Reprocessing that store most functions you will want to use.
The best way to find one is to use the search on the docs site: https://schmavery.github.io/reprocessing/
In general:
Draw contains functions that draw to the screen (and affect drawing), like
rect and
image.
Env contains functions involving the environment (or window) you are running in. For example,
mouse and
size.
Utils contains many static helper functions from Processing such as
lerp and
dist.
Constants contains some mathematical and color-related constants, like
pi and
green.
"f" at the end?
Several utility functions that would otherwise accept either an integer or a float in Processing expose a version with an
f suffix, which supports floats. Ex:
random vs
randomf. This lets you use whichever you prefer without needing to convert all the time.
It is best to run these functions in the setup function. They are fairly expensive to run and setup is usually the easiest place to load your assets once. Then you can keep a reference to them in your state and draw them as many times as you want!
There is a default font in Reprocessing that will be automatically used if you use
Draw.text without providing a font. However, you frequently want to have your own font!
The story for using fonts in your Reprocessing app is still under some development to make it nicer. Right now we have support for writing text in a font defined in the Angel Code font format. This is basically a bitmap of packed glyph textures along with a text file that describes it.
★★★ Check out font-generator for a tool that can take any truetype or opentype font and output font files that Reprocessing can use.
In order to use a font once you have the files:
let font = Draw.loadFont(~filename, env);
Draw.text(~font, ~body="Test!!!", ~pos=(10, 10), env);
The original goal for reprocessing was to make something extremely easy to use and build real (2d) games and experiences with in ReasonML. Processing's 2D API does an amazing job at making graphics approachable. It would be really neat to be able to extend this to 3D creations but I do tend to feel that the 3D API is significantly more complex in some ways. It adds several new concepts such as 3d shapes, texture/materials/lighting, and we'd need to extend several functions to optionally support a third dimension. It also doesn't let you avoid the matrix functions which can be counterintuitive and camera logic gets more involved. We may consider trying to add support in the future but it currently isn't on the roadmap.
For state management, we encourage the use of the
state value that Reprocessing manages for the user. To use this, decide on a datatype representing the state and return the initial value from
setup. This will be persisted behind the scenes and passed to every callback (such as
draw and
mouseDown). Each callback should return the new value of the state (or the old value if it doesn't change).
There are no built-in variables like
width and
mouseX. Instead, these are functions that are called, passing in an environment object that is always provided.
open Reprocessing;
let draw = (state, env) => {
let w = Env.width(env);
print_endline("The current width is:" ++ string_of_int(w))
};
The builtin
map function is called
remap instead to avoid confusion with the well-known
List.map function which maps over a list of values. As, according to the Processing docs, this function "Re-maps a number from one range to another.", this naming seems appropriate.
Points are expressed as tuples. Instead of exposing a
mouseX and
mouseY, there is a
mouse, which is a tuple of x and y values.
open Reprocessing;
let draw = (state, env) => {
let (x, y) = Env.mouse(env);
print_endline("The current mouse position is:" ++ (string_of_int(x) ++ string_of_int(y)))
};
