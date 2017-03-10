repofs

This module provides a simple and unified API to manipulate Git repositories on GitHub. This module can be use in Node.JS and in the browser.

It allows more complex operations than the Contents API using the Git Data API.

It is powered by an immutable model. Async operations are Promise-based.

Installation

npm install repofs

How to use it?

To use repofs in the browser, include it using browserify/webpack.

var repofs = require ( 'repofs' );

Initialize a driver instance, a driver represents the communication layer between repofs and the real git repository.

var driver = repofs.GitHubDriver({ repository : 'MyUsername/myrepository' , username : 'MyUsername' , token : 'MyPasswordOrMyApiToken' });

Start with an empty RepositoryState

The first step is to create an instance of RepositoryState :

var repoState = repofs.RepositoryState.createEmpty();

Fetch the list of branches

After creating a RepositoryState , the next step is to fetch the list of existing branches.

repofs.RepoUtils.fetchBranches(repoState, driver) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { var branches = newRepoState.getBranches(); ... })

Checkout a branch

Once the branches are fetched, you can checkout one. This requires to fetch it first using repofs.RepoUtils.fetchTree . This overrides any existing working tree for this branch. The repofs.RepoUtils.checkout operation is always sync.

var branch = repoState.getBranch( 'master' ); repofs.RepoUtils.fetchTree(repoState, driver, branch) .then( function ( repoState ) { var checkoutState = repofs.RepoUtils.checkout(repoState, driver, branch); ... })

Quick initialization

There is a short way to initialize a RepositoryState from a driver, that will fetch the list of the branches, then fetch and checkout master or the first available branch.

repofs.RepoUtils.initialize(driver) .then( function ( repoState ) { ... });

Reading files

Reading a file requires to fetch the content from the remote repository inside the RepositoryState (See Caching):

repofs.WorkingUtil.fetchFile(repoState, driver, 'README.md' ) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { ... })

Then the content can be accessed using sync methods:

var blob = repofs.FileUtils.read(repoState, 'README.md' ); var content = repofs.FileUtils.readAsString(repoState, 'README.md' );

Listing files

repofs keeps the whole trees in the different WorkingStates , you can access the whole tree as a flat list...

var workingState = repoState.getCurrentState(); var treeEntries = workingState.getTreeEntries();

... or as an immutable tree structure (a TreeNode<File> ):

var dir = '.' var rootTree = repofs.TreeUtils.get(repoState, dir);

Working with files

Create a new file:

var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.create(repoState, 'API.md' );

Write/Update the file

var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.write(repoState, 'API.md' , 'content' );

Remove the file

var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.remove(repoState, 'API.md' );

Rename/Move the file

var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.move(repoState, 'API.md' , 'API2.md' );

Working with directories

List files in the directory

var pathList = repofs.DirUtils.read(repoState, 'myfolder' );

Remove the directory

var newRepoState = repofs.DirUtils.remove(repoState, 'myfolder' );

Rename/Move the directory

var newRepoState = repofs.DirUtils.move(repoState, 'myfolder' , 'myfolder2' );

Changes

Until being commited, repofs keeps a record of changes per files.

Revert all non-commited changes using:

var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertAll(repoState);

Or revert changes for a specific file or directory:

var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertForFile(repoState, 'README.md' ); var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertForDir(repoState, 'src' );

Commiting changes

var john = repofs.Author.create( 'John Doe' , 'john.doe@gmail.com' ); var commitBuilder = repofs.CommitUtils.prepare(repoState, { author : john, message : 'Initial commit' }); repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { ... });

Manipulating branches

repofs.BranchUtils.create(repoState, driver, 'develop' ) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { var develop = newRepoState.getBranch( 'develop' ); });

repofs.BranchUtils.remove(repoState, driver, branch) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { ... });

Non fast forward commits

Flushing a commit can fail with an ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD code.

repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder) .then( function success ( newRepoState ) { ... }, function failure ( err ) { if (err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD) { throw err; } ... });

Non fast forward errors contains the created commit (that is currently not linked to any branch). This allows you to attempt to merge this commit back into the current branch:

... function fail(err) { if (err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD) { throw err; } var commit = err.commit; var from = commit.getSha(); var into = repoState.getCurrentBranch(); return repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from , into) .then( function success ( repoState ) { ... }); }

Merging

repofs.BranchUtils.merge allows to automatically merge a commit or a branch, into another branch.

repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from , into) .then( function success ( repoState ) { ... });

Merge conflicts

But conflicts can happen when the automatic merge failed. For example, after merging two branches, or after merging a non fast forward commit. It is possible then to solve the conflicts manually:

repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from , into) .then( function success ( repoState ) { ... }, function failure ( err ) { if (err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.CONFLICT) { throw err; } solveConflicts(repoState, driver, from , into) });

The function solveConflicts would compute the TreeConflict representing all the conflicts between from and into references, solve it in some ways, and make a merge commit. Here is an example of such function:

function solveConflicts ( repoState, driver, from, into ) { return repofs.ConflictUtils.compareRefs(driver, base, head) .then( function ( treeConflict ) { var solvedConflicts = solve(treeConflict.getConflicts()); var solvedTreeConflict = repofs.ConflictUtils.solveTree(treeConflict, solvedConflicts); var parentShas = [ from .getSha(), into.getSha()]; var commitBuilder = repofs.ConflictUtils.mergeCommit(solvedTreeConflict, parents); return repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder, { branch : into }); }); }

Remotes operations

When using a compatible API, you can also deal with remotes on the repository.

List remotes

repofs.RemoteUtils.list(driver) .then( function ( remotes ) { });

Edit remotes

repofs.RemoteUtils.edit(driver, name, url) .then( function ( ) { });

Pulling

You can update a branch to the state of the same branch on a remote, and get an updated RepositoryState with:

var master = repoState.getBranch( 'master' ); var remote = { name : 'origin' }; repofs.RemoteUtils.pull(repoState, driver, { branch : master, remote : remote, auth : { username : Shakespeare, password : 'f00lish wit' } }) .then( function ( newRepoState ) { ... })

Pushing

You can push a branch to a remote:

var master = repoState.getBranch( 'master' ); var remote = { name : 'origin' }; repofs.RemoteUtils.push(repoState, driver, { branch : master, remote : remote, auth : { username : Shakespeare, password : 'f00lish wit' } }) .then( function ( ) { })

Contributing

Run tests

You can run all the tests by providing a GITHUB_TOKEN with permission to create and write to a GitHub repository, and running npm run test .

You can run tests with GitHub as a backend npm run test-github , or Uhub as a backend npm run test-uhub .