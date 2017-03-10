This module provides a simple and unified API to manipulate Git repositories on GitHub. This module can be use in Node.JS and in the browser.
It allows more complex operations than the Contents API using the Git Data API.
It is powered by an immutable model. Async operations are Promise-based.
$ npm install repofs
To use
repofs in the browser, include it using browserify/webpack.
var repofs = require('repofs');
Initialize a driver instance, a driver represents the communication layer between repofs and the real git repository.
var driver = repofs.GitHubDriver({
repository: 'MyUsername/myrepository',
username: 'MyUsername',
token: 'MyPasswordOrMyApiToken'
});
The first step is to create an instance of
RepositoryState:
var repoState = repofs.RepositoryState.createEmpty();
After creating a
RepositoryState, the next step is to fetch the list of existing branches.
repofs.RepoUtils.fetchBranches(repoState, driver)
.then(function (newRepoState) {
var branches = newRepoState.getBranches(); // List<Branch>
...
})
Once the branches are fetched, you can checkout one. This requires to fetch it first using
repofs.RepoUtils.fetchTree. This overrides any existing working tree for this branch. The
repofs.RepoUtils.checkout operation is always sync.
var branch = repoState.getBranch('master');
repofs.RepoUtils.fetchTree(repoState, driver, branch)
.then(function (repoState) {
var checkoutState = repofs.RepoUtils.checkout(repoState, driver, branch);
...
})
There is a short way to initialize a
RepositoryState from a driver, that will fetch the list of the branches, then fetch and checkout master or the first available branch.
repofs.RepoUtils.initialize(driver)
.then(function (repoState) {
// repoState checked out on master
...
});
Reading a file requires to fetch the content from the remote repository inside the
RepositoryState (See Caching):
repofs.WorkingUtil.fetchFile(repoState, driver, 'README.md')
.then(function(newRepoState) {
...
})
Then the content can be accessed using sync methods:
// Read as a blob
var blob = repofs.FileUtils.read(repoState, 'README.md');
// Read as a String
var content = repofs.FileUtils.readAsString(repoState, 'README.md');
repofs keeps the whole trees in the different
WorkingStates, you can access the whole tree as a flat list...
var workingState = repoState.getCurrentState();
var treeEntries = workingState.getTreeEntries();
... or as an immutable tree structure (a
TreeNode<File>):
var dir = '.' // root
var rootTree = repofs.TreeUtils.get(repoState, dir);
Create a new file:
var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.create(repoState, 'API.md');
Write/Update the file
var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.write(repoState, 'API.md', 'content');
Remove the file
var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.remove(repoState, 'API.md');
Rename/Move the file
var newRepoState = repofs.FileUtils.move(repoState, 'API.md', 'API2.md');
List files in the directory
var pathList = repofs.DirUtils.read(repoState, 'myfolder');
Remove the directory
var newRepoState = repofs.DirUtils.remove(repoState, 'myfolder');
Rename/Move the directory
var newRepoState = repofs.DirUtils.move(repoState, 'myfolder', 'myfolder2');
Until being commited, repofs keeps a record of changes per files.
Revert all non-commited changes using:
var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertAll(repoState);
Or revert changes for a specific file or directory:
// Revert change on a specific file
var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertForFile(repoState, 'README.md');
// Revert change on a directory
var newRepoState = repofs.ChangeUtils.revertForDir(repoState, 'src');
// Create an author / committer
var john = repofs.Author.create('John Doe', 'john.doe@gmail.com');
// Create a CommitBuilder to define the commit
var commitBuilder = repofs.CommitUtils.prepare(repoState, {
author: john,
message: 'Initial commit'
});
// Flush commit using the driver
repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder)
.then(function(newRepoState) {
// newRepoState updated with new working tree
...
});
// Create a branch from current branch
repofs.BranchUtils.create(repoState, driver, 'develop')
.then(function (newRepoState) {
var develop = newRepoState.getBranch('develop');
});
// Remove a branch
repofs.BranchUtils.remove(repoState, driver, branch)
.then(function (newRepoState) {
...
});
Flushing a commit can fail with an
ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD code.
// Flush commit using the driver
repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder)
.then(function success(newRepoState) {
...
}, function failure(err) {
// Catch non fast forward errors
if(err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD) {
throw err;
}
...
});
Non fast forward errors contains the created commit (that is currently not linked to any branch). This allows you to attempt to merge this commit back into the current branch:
... function fail(err) {
// Catch non fast forward errors
if(err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.NOT_FAST_FORWARD) {
throw err;
}
// The created commit
var commit = err.commit;
// Attempt automatic merge
var from = commit.getSha();
var into = repoState.getCurrentBranch();
return repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from, into)
.then(function success(repoState) {
...
});
}
repofs.BranchUtils.merge allows to automatically merge a commit or a branch, into another branch.
// from is either a Branch or a commit SHA string
repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from, into)
.then(function success(repoState) {
...
});
But conflicts can happen when the automatic merge failed. For example, after merging two branches, or after merging a non fast forward commit. It is possible then to solve the conflicts manually:
repofs.BranchUtils.merge(repoState, driver, from, into)
.then(function success(repoState) {
...
}, function failure(err) {
// Catch merge conflict errors
if(err.code !== repofs.ERRORS.CONFLICT) {
throw err;
}
solveConflicts(repoState, driver, from, into)
});
The function
solveConflicts would compute the
TreeConflict representing all the conflicts between
from and
into references, solve it in some ways, and make a merge commit. Here is an example of such function:
function solveConflicts(repoState, driver, from, into) {
return repofs.ConflictUtils.compareRefs(driver, base, head)
.then(function (treeConflict) {
// Solve the list of conflicts in some way, for example by
// asking a user to do it manually.
var solvedConflicts // Map<Path, Conflict>
= solve(treeConflict.getConflicts());
// Create a solved conflict tree
var solvedTreeConflict // TreeConflict
= repofs.ConflictUtils.solveTree(treeConflict, solvedConflicts);
// The SHAs of the parent commits
var parentShas = [from.getSha(), into.getSha()];
// Create the merge commit
var commitBuilder = repofs.ConflictUtils.mergeCommit(solvedTreeConflict, parents);
// Flush it on the target branch
return repofs.CommitUtils.flush(repoState, driver, commitBuilder, {
branch: into
});
});
}
When using a compatible API, you can also deal with remotes on the repository.
repofs.RemoteUtils.list(driver)
.then(function (remotes) {
// remotes is an Array of remote:
// {
// name,
// url
// }
});
repofs.RemoteUtils.edit(driver, name, url)
.then(function () {
// Remote edited
});
You can update a branch to the state of the same branch on a remote, and get an updated
RepositoryState with:
var master = repoState.getBranch('master');
var remote = {
name: 'origin'
};
repofs.RemoteUtils.pull(repoState, driver, {
branch: master,
remote: remote,
auth: {
username: Shakespeare,
password: 'f00lish wit'
}
})
.then(function (newRepoState) {
...
})
You can push a branch to a remote:
var master = repoState.getBranch('master');
var remote = {
name: 'origin'
};
repofs.RemoteUtils.push(repoState, driver, {
branch: master,
remote: remote,
auth: {
username: Shakespeare,
password: 'f00lish wit'
}
})
.then(function () {
// Pushed
})
You can run all the tests by providing a
GITHUB_TOKEN with permission to create and write to a GitHub repository, and running
npm run test.
You can run tests with GitHub as a backend
npm run test-github, or Uhub as a backend
npm run test-uhub.
Finally, you can run the tests without testing the API through the drivers by running
npm run test-no-api.