React component to PNG converter, built with Puppeteer
npm i -g repng
repng Icon.js --width 512 --height 512 --out-dir assets
Usage
$ repng <ReactComponent>
Options
-d --out-dir Directory to save file to
-f --filename Specify a custom output filename
-w --width Width of image
-h --height Height of image
-p --props Props in JSON format (or path to JSON file) to pass to the React component
-t --type Type of output (png default) (pdf, jpeg or png)
--css Path to CSS file to include
--webfont Path to custom webfont for rendering
--puppeteer Options for Puppeteer in JSON format
MIT License