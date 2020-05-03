openbase logo
by Brent Jackson
4.0.1 (see all)

React component to PNG converter

Documentation
73

GitHub Stars

885

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

repng

React component to PNG converter, built with Puppeteer

npm i -g repng

repng Icon.js --width 512 --height 512 --out-dir assets

Usage
  $ repng <ReactComponent>

Options
  -d --out-dir    Directory to save file to
  -f --filename   Specify a custom output filename
  -w --width      Width of image
  -h --height     Height of image
  -p --props      Props in JSON format (or path to JSON file) to pass to the React component
  -t --type       Type of output (png default) (pdf, jpeg or png)
  --css           Path to CSS file to include
  --webfont       Path to custom webfont for rendering
  --puppeteer     Options for Puppeteer in JSON format

MIT License

