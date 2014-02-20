openbase logo
replify

by Dan Shaw
1.2.0 (see all)

Easily add a REPL to your Node.js app.

Documentation
367

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js REPL

Readme

Replify

Easily add a REPL to your Node.js app.

Status

Travis Build Status

Install

npm install replify

Usage

var replify = require('replify')
  , app = require('http').createServer()

replify('realtime-101', app)

Advanced options.

replify({ name: 'realtime-101', path: '/dshaw/repl' }, app, { 'other_context': io })

replify(options, app, [contexts])

options

name or options object.

  • name [String] - Name for the REPL domain socket. Default: replify. You are going to want to assign a value for this. Note: Due to the fact that Node no longer cleans up domain socket files behind itself, replify automatically paves over the existing file when it starts.
  • path [String] - Default: /tmp/repl. The REPL will be located at {path}/{name}{extension}.
  • extension [String] - Default: .sock.
  • logger [Object] - Default: console.
  • start [Function] - Default: require('repl').start. Useful for custom repls like replpad.
  • app [Object] - Alternative to using the app parameter.
  • contexts [Object] - Alternative to using the contexts parameter.

app

Primary context. Exposed as:

realtime-101> app

contexts

Additional contexts exposed under the name of the key.

replify('realtime-101', app, { 'io': io })

Connect to the REPL

NETCAT (nc)

$ nc -U /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

SOCAT

$ socat READLINE /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

repl-client (rc)

Node repl client with history scrollback and tab completion. Learn more about repl-client (rc). Install with npm install repl-client -g.

$ rc /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

Windows

Recommended to use repl-client. Note that Windows pipes don't live on disk, and the path to the socket is not quite the same as *nix environments.

$ rc \\.\pipe\tmp-repl\realtime-101.sock

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Daniel D. Shaw, http://dshaw.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

