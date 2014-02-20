Replify

Easily add a REPL to your Node.js app.

Status

Install

npm install replify

Usage

var replify = require ( 'replify' ) , app = require ( 'http' ).createServer() replify( 'realtime-101' , app)

Advanced options.

replify({ name : 'realtime-101' , path : '/dshaw/repl' }, app, { 'other_context' : io })

options

name or options object.

name [String] - Name for the REPL domain socket. Default: replify . You are going to want to assign a value for this. Note: Due to the fact that Node no longer cleans up domain socket files behind itself, replify automatically paves over the existing file when it starts.

[String] - Name for the REPL domain socket. Default: . You are going to want to assign a value for this. Due to the fact that Node no longer cleans up domain socket files behind itself, automatically paves over the existing file when it starts. path [String] - Default: /tmp/repl . The REPL will be located at {path}/{name}{extension} .

[String] - Default: . The REPL will be located at . extension [String] - Default: .sock .

[String] - Default: . logger [Object] - Default: console .

[Object] - Default: . start [Function] - Default: require('repl').start . Useful for custom repls like replpad.

[Function] - Default: . Useful for custom repls like replpad. app [Object] - Alternative to using the app parameter.

[Object] - Alternative to using the parameter. contexts [Object] - Alternative to using the contexts parameter.

app

Primary context. Exposed as:

app

contexts

Additional contexts exposed under the name of the key.

replify( 'realtime-101' , app, { 'io' : io })

Connect to the REPL

NETCAT (nc)

nc -U /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

SOCAT

socat READLINE /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

Node repl client with history scrollback and tab completion. Learn more about repl-client (rc) . Install with npm install repl-client -g .

rc /tmp/repl/realtime-101.sock

Windows

Recommended to use repl-client . Note that Windows pipes don't live on disk, and the path to the socket is not quite the same as *nix environments.

$ rc \ \ . \ pipe \ tmp -repl \ realtime -101.sock

License

