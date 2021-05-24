Advanced JavaScript objects serialization
1: If decoding target platform doesn't support encoded error type, it will fallback to
Error constructor.
2: If decoding target platform doesn't support
Map, it will be decoded as array of
[key, value].
3: If decoding target platform doesn't support
Set,
ArrayBuffer or typed arrays, they will be decoded as array.
npm install replicator
const Replicator = require('replicator');
const replicator = new Replicator();
const a = {};
a.b = a;
const str = replicator.encode({
key1: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
key2: /\s+/ig,
key3: a
});
const obj = replicator.decode(str);
You can extend
replicator with custom type transform which will describe how to serialize/deserialize objects. You can
add transforms using
.addTransforms(transforms) method. And remove them using
.removeTransforms(transforms) method.
Both methods are chainable and accept single transform or array of transforms. You should add transforms to both encoding
and decoding instances of
replicator.
Let's create transform which will encode
NodeList of elements and decode it as array of objects with
tagName property:
const Replicator = require('replicator');
const replicator = new Replicator();
replicator.addTransforms([
{
type: 'NodeList',
shouldTransform (type, val) {
return typeof NodeList === 'function' && val instanceof NodeList;
},
toSerializable (nodeList) {
// We should transform NodeList to primitive serializable object.
// It's an array of HTMLElement in our case.
// Note that it's not required to transform each element in
// NodeList. We can add HTMLElement transform which
// will transform NodeList items and individual elements as well.
return Array.prototype.slice.call(nodeList);
},
fromSerializable (val){
// Now we should describe how to restore NodeList from serializable object.
// In our case we just need an array so we'll return it as is.
// If you want to restore it as NodeList you can create document fragment, append
// array contents to it and return result of `fragment.querySelectorAll('*')` .
return val;
}
},
{
type: 'Element',
shouldTransform (type, val){
return typeof HTMLElement === 'function' && val instanceof HTMLElement;
},
toSerializable (element) {
return element.tagName;
},
fromSerializable (val) {
return { tagName: val };
}
}
]);
var str = replicator.encode(document.querySelectorAll('div'));
console.log(replicator.decode(str));
// > [ { tagName: 'div'}, { tagName: 'div'}, { tagName: 'div'}]
Built-in types support implemented using transforms, so you can take a look on
replicator source code for more examples.
By default
replicator uses JSON under the hood. But you can use any serializer by passing serializer adapter to
Replicator
constructor. E.g., let's use BSON as serializer:
const Replicator = require('replicator');
const BSON = require('bson');
const replicator = new Replicator({
serialize (val) {
return BSON.serialize(val, false, true, false);
},
deserialize: BSON.deserialize
});
replicator.encode(['yo', 42]);
// > <Buffer>