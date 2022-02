Realtime Sync for Any Backend Stack

👋🏼 Hi, and welcome. This repo contains the JavaScript bindings for Replicache.

To get started using Replicache, see doc.replicache.dev.

Other points of interest:

Detailed Design Document: The complete design of Replicache, including the sync protocol and conflict resolution.

Replidraw: A Figma-esque collaborative drawing sample application, built with Replicache and Postgres

Not seeing what you're looking for? Contact us — we'd be happy to help.

Confused? Not sure if Replicache is the right thing? Start here.