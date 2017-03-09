Instantly try npm modules in REPL environment.
coffee-script/repl.
$ npm install -g replem
replem [options] [<pkg>[:<alias>]]...
--repl require a custom repl
-v, --verbose enable verbose output
-h, --help displays help
Launches a REPL session with specified packages installed and available in the context.
Uses
npm install internally, so
similar types of arguments are accepted.
For example:
replem lodash@3.0.0
replem githubname/reponame#commit
By postfixing module's name with
:<alias> you can set an alias for a
module. Module's exports will be available under this name.
$ replem ramda:R
Installed into REPL context:
- ramda@0.17.1 as R
> R.inc(1) // 2
With a bang (
!) after everything, all module's properties will be directly
available in context:
$ replem ramda!
Installed into REPL context:
- ramda@0.17.1 as ramda
> reduce === ramda.reduce
true
To use a custom repl, install it to
~/.replem/node_modules first:
$ npm install --prefix ~/.replem coffee-script
$ replem --repl coffee-script/repl lodash
> (n * 2 for n in [0..5])
Array [ 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 ]
The REPL context is provided with the function
replem.require() that can be
used to require from under
~/.replem/node_modules.