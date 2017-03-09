openbase logo
by Raine Virta
2.0.1 (see all)

🚴‍♂️ Instantly try npm modules in REPL environment

Readme

repl'em npm version

Instantly try npm modules in REPL environment.

features

  • Install modules from npm, optionally at specific version.
  • Install modules directly from GitHub at particular commit or branch.
  • Use a custom REPL like coffee-script/repl.
  • Retains history of past sessions.

install

$ npm install -g replem

usage

replem [options] [<pkg>[:<alias>]]...

        --repl     require a custom repl
    -v, --verbose  enable verbose output
    -h, --help     displays help

Launches a REPL session with specified packages installed and available in the context.

arguments

Uses npm install internally, so similar types of arguments are accepted.

For example:

  • Install a specific version: replem lodash@3.0.0
  • Install a module from GitHub: replem githubname/reponame#commit

By postfixing module's name with :<alias> you can set an alias for a module. Module's exports will be available under this name.

$ replem ramda:R
Installed into REPL context:
 - ramda@0.17.1 as R
> R.inc(1) // 2

With a bang (!) after everything, all module's properties will be directly available in context:

$ replem ramda!
Installed into REPL context:
 - ramda@0.17.1 as ramda
> reduce === ramda.reduce
true

custom repl

To use a custom repl, install it to ~/.replem/node_modules first:

$ npm install --prefix ~/.replem coffee-script
$ replem --repl coffee-script/repl lodash
> (n * 2 for n in [0..5])
Array [ 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 ]

requiring from inside installed modules

The REPL context is provided with the function replem.require() that can be used to require from under ~/.replem/node_modules.

caveats

  • Multiple versions of the same module cannot be used concurrently.

