Instantly try npm modules in REPL environment.

features

Install modules from npm, optionally at specific version.

Install modules directly from GitHub at particular commit or branch.

Use a custom REPL like coffee-script/repl .

. Retains history of past sessions.

install

$ npm install -g replem

usage

replem [options] [<pkg>[:< alias >]]... --repl require a custom repl -v, --verbose enable verbose output -h, -- help displays help

Launches a REPL session with specified packages installed and available in the context.

arguments

Uses npm install internally, so similar types of arguments are accepted.

For example:

Install a specific version: replem lodash@3.0.0

Install a module from GitHub: replem githubname/reponame#commit

By postfixing module's name with :<alias> you can set an alias for a module. Module's exports will be available under this name.

$ replem ramda:R Installed into REPL context: - ramda@0.17.1 as R > R.inc(1) // 2

With a bang ( ! ) after everything, all module's properties will be directly available in context:

$ replem ramda! Installed into REPL context: - ramda@0.17.1 as ramda > reduce === ramda.reduce true

custom repl

To use a custom repl, install it to ~/.replem/node_modules first:

$ npm install --prefix ~/.replem coffee-script $ replem --repl coffee-script/repl lodash > (n * 2 for n in [0..5]) Array [ 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 ]

requiring from inside installed modules

The REPL context is provided with the function replem.require() that can be used to require from under ~/.replem/node_modules .

caveats