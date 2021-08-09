Replace all substring matches in a string
Similar to
String#replace(), but supports replacing multiple matches. You could achieve something similar by putting the string in a
RegExp constructor with the global flag and passing it to
String#replace(), but you would then have to first escape the string anyways.
With Node.js 16, this package is partly moot as there is now a
String#replaceAll method. However, it does not have a
caseInsensitive option.
$ npm install replace-string
import replaceString from 'replace-string';
const string = 'My friend has a 🐑. I want a 🐑 too!';
replaceString(string, '🐑', '🦄');
//=> 'My friend has a 🦄. I want a 🦄 too!'
Returns a new string with all
needle matches replaced with
replacement.
Type:
string
The string to work on.
Type:
string
The string to match in
input.
Type:
string | Function
The replacement for
needle matches.
If a function, it receives the matched substring, the match count, the original input, and the index in which the match happened (as measured from the original input):
import replaceString from 'replace-string';
replaceString('Foo 🐑 Bar', '🐑', (matchedSubstring, matchCount, input, matchIndex) => `${matchedSubstring}❤️`);
//=> 'Foo 🐑❤️ Bar'
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
0
Index at which to start replacing.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Whether or not substring matching should be case-insensitive.
RegExp matches in a string