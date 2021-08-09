openbase logo
replace-string

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Replace all substring matches in a string

Overview

Readme

replace-string

Replace all substring matches in a string

Similar to String#replace(), but supports replacing multiple matches. You could achieve something similar by putting the string in a RegExp constructor with the global flag and passing it to String#replace(), but you would then have to first escape the string anyways.

With Node.js 16, this package is partly moot as there is now a String#replaceAll method. However, it does not have a caseInsensitive option.

Install

$ npm install replace-string

Usage

import replaceString from 'replace-string';

const string = 'My friend has a 🐑. I want a 🐑 too!';

replaceString(string, '🐑', '🦄');
//=> 'My friend has a 🦄. I want a 🦄 too!'

API

replaceString(string, needle, replacement, options?)

Returns a new string with all needle matches replaced with replacement.

string

Type: string

The string to work on.

needle

Type: string

The string to match in input.

replacement

Type: string | Function

The replacement for needle matches.

If a function, it receives the matched substring, the match count, the original input, and the index in which the match happened (as measured from the original input):

import replaceString from 'replace-string';

replaceString('Foo 🐑 Bar', '🐑', (matchedSubstring, matchCount, input, matchIndex) => `${matchedSubstring}❤️`);
//=> 'Foo 🐑❤️ Bar'

options

Type: object

fromIndex

Type: number\ Default: 0

Index at which to start replacing.

caseInsensitive

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Whether or not substring matching should be case-insensitive.

  • execall - Find multiple RegExp matches in a string

