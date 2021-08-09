Replace all substring matches in a string

Similar to String#replace() , but supports replacing multiple matches. You could achieve something similar by putting the string in a RegExp constructor with the global flag and passing it to String#replace() , but you would then have to first escape the string anyways.

With Node.js 16, this package is partly moot as there is now a String#replaceAll method. However, it does not have a caseInsensitive option.

Install

$ npm install replace- string

Usage

import replaceString from 'replace-string' ; const string = 'My friend has a 🐑. I want a 🐑 too!' ; replaceString(string, '🐑' , '🦄' );

API

Returns a new string with all needle matches replaced with replacement .

string

Type: string

The string to work on.

needle

Type: string

The string to match in input .

replacement

Type: string | Function

The replacement for needle matches.

If a function, it receives the matched substring, the match count, the original input, and the index in which the match happened (as measured from the original input):

import replaceString from 'replace-string' ; replaceString( 'Foo 🐑 Bar' , '🐑' , (matchedSubstring, matchCount, input, matchIndex) => ` ${matchedSubstring} ❤️` );

options

Type: object

fromIndex

Type: number \ Default: 0

Index at which to start replacing.

caseInsensitive

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Whether or not substring matching should be case-insensitive.

Related