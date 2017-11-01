Replace text in one or more files or globs. Works asynchronously with promises.

Installation

Using npm npm install replace-in-files Using yarn yarn add replace-in-files

Usage

Specify options

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); const options = { files : 'path/to/file' , files : [ 'path/to/file' , 'path/to/other/file' , 'path/to/files/*.html' , 'another/**/*.path' , ], from : /foo/g , to : 'bar' , optionsForFiles : { "ignore" : [ "**/node_modules/**" ] } saveOldFile : false encoding : 'utf8' , shouldSkipBinaryFiles : true , onlyFindPathsWithoutReplace : false returnPaths : true returnCountOfMatchesByPaths : true };

Replacing multiple occurrences

Please note that the value specified in the from parameter is passed straight to the native String replace method. As such, if you pass a string as the from parameter, it will only replace the first occurrence.

To replace multiple occurrences at once, you must use a regular expression for the from parameter with the global flag enabled, e.g. /foo/g .

Asynchronous replacement with promises

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); replaceInFiles(options) .then( ( { changedFiles, countOfMatchesByPaths } ) => { console .log( 'Modified files:' , changedFiles); console .log( 'Count of matches by paths:' , countOfMatchesByPaths); console .log( 'was called with:' , options); }) .catch( error => { console .error( 'Error occurred:' , error); });

Asynchronous replacement with co yield

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); const co = require ( 'co' ); co( function * ( ) { const { changedFiles, countOfMatchesByPaths, replaceInFilesOptions } = yield replaceInFiles(options); console .log( 'Modified files:' , changedFiles); console .log( 'Count of matches by paths:' , countOfMatchesByPaths); console .log( 'was called with:' , replaceInFilesOptions); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error occurred:' , error); });

Asynchronous replacement with async await (node 8+)

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); async function main ( ) { try { const { changedFiles, countOfMatchesByPaths, replaceInFilesOptions } = await replaceInFiles(options); console .log( 'Modified files:' , changedFiles); console .log( 'Count of matches by paths:' , countOfMatchesByPaths); console .log( 'was called with:' , replaceInFilesOptions); } catch (error) { console .log( 'Error occurred:' , error); } } main();

Sequentially replacement

use .pipe - will be replaced with only files found at first replacement

.pipe supported only: { from, to } (the other options will be received from options in the first replacement)

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); async function main ( ) { try { const { changedFiles, countOfMatchesByPaths, replaceInFilesOptions } = await replaceInFiles(options) .pipe({ from : 'foo' , to : 'bar' }) .pipe({ from : 'first' , to : 'second' }) .pipe({ from : /const/g , to : () => 'var' }); console .log( 'Modified files:' , changedFiles); console .log( 'Count of matches by paths:' , countOfMatchesByPaths); console .log( 'was called with:' , replaceInFilesOptions); } catch (error) { console .log( 'Error occurred:' , error); } } main();

Return value

The return value of the library is an object with: countOfMatchesByPaths and paths

For example:

const replaceInFiles = require ( 'replace-in-files' ); const data = replaceInFiles({ files : 'path/to/files/*.html' , from : 'a' , to : 'b' , }); { countOfMatchesByPaths : [ { 'path/to/files/file1.html' : 5 , 'path/to/files/file3.html' : 1 , 'path/to/files/file5.html' : 3 } ], paths : [ 'path/to/files/file1.html' , 'path/to/files/file3.html' , 'path/to/files/file5.html' , ], replaceInFilesOptions : [ { files : 'path/to/files/*.html' , from : 'a' , to : 'b' , } ] } { countOfMatchesByPaths : [ {} ], paths : [] } { countOfMatchesByPaths : [ { 'path/to/files/file1.html' : 5 , 'path/to/files/file3.html' : 1 , 'path/to/files/file5.html' : 3 }, { 'path/to/files/file5.html' : 4 }, { 'path/to/files/file1.html' : 2 , 'path/to/files/file5.html' : 4 } ], paths : [ 'path/to/files/file1.html' , 'path/to/files/file3.html' , 'path/to/files/file5.html' , ], replaceInFilesOptions : [ { files : 'path/to/files/*.html' , from : 'a' , to : 'b' , }, { from : 'c' , to : 'd' , }, { from : 'e' , to : 'f' , } ] }

Version information

Replace in files requires Node 12 or higher. (v.3.0.0 +) potentially still supported earlier node, but in pipeline eslint required node >=12

Replace in files requires Node 8 or higher. (v.2.0.3) - potentially still supported node 6, but in pipeline eslint required node 8

Replace in files requires Node 6 or higher. (v.1.1.4)

License

(MIT License)