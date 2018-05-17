Webpack plugin: replace-in-file-webpack-plugin

This is a webpack plugin that can replace content in file(s) after compilation is done. This is useful when you want to replace content in any kind of files(html, css, js etc) which are not processed by loaders.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install replace-in-file-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack and config as follows:

const ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin = require ( 'replace-in-file-webpack-plugin' ); const webpackConfig = { entry : 'index.js' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'index_bundle.js' }, plugins : [ new ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin([{ dir : 'dist' , files : [ 'index.html' , 'main.html' ], rules : [{ search : '@class' , replace : 'main-class' },{ search : /@title/ , replace : 'webpack' }] }, { dir : 'dist/style' , test : /\.html$/ , rules : [{ search : /version/ig , replace : '1.0.0' },{ search : '@title' , replace : function ( match ) { } }] },{ dir : 'dist/style' , test : [ /\.css$/ , /\.txt/], rules : [{ search : /version/ig , replace : '1.0.0' },{ search : '@title' , replace : 'webpack' }] }]) ] };

Configuration

You can pass an array of configuration options to ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin . Each configuration has following items:

dir : Optional. Base dir to find the files, if not provided, use the root of webpack context.

: Optional. Base dir to find the files, if not provided, use the root of webpack context. files : Optional. Files in dir to find for replacement.

: Optional. Files in to find for replacement. test : Optional. Regex expression or Regex expressions array to match files in dir .

: Optional. Regex expression or Regex expressions array to match files in . rules : Required. Replace content rules array. Each rule has search and replace properties.

: Required. Replace content rules array. Each rule has and properties. search : Required. String or Regex expression used for searching content in files.

: Required. String or Regex expression used for searching content in files. replace : Required. String or funcion used for replacing the searching content.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.