This is a webpack plugin that can replace content in file(s) after compilation is done. This is useful when you want to replace content in any kind of files(html, css, js etc) which are not processed by loaders.
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install replace-in-file-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Add the plugin to your webpack and config as follows:
const ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin = require('replace-in-file-webpack-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
new ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin([{
dir: 'dist',
files: ['index.html', 'main.html'],
rules: [{
search: '@class',
replace: 'main-class'
},{
search: /@title/,
replace: 'webpack'
}]
}, {
dir: 'dist/style',
test: /\.html$/,
rules: [{
search: /version/ig,
replace: '1.0.0'
},{
search: '@title',
replace: function(match){
}
}]
},{
dir: 'dist/style',
test: [/\.css$/, /\.txt/],
rules: [{
search: /version/ig,
replace: '1.0.0'
},{
search: '@title',
replace: 'webpack'
}]
}])
]
};
You can pass an array of configuration options to
ReplaceInFileWebpackPlugin. Each configuration has following items:
dir: Optional. Base dir to find the files, if not provided, use the root of webpack context.
files: Optional. Files in
dir to find for replacement.
test: Optional. Regex expression or Regex expressions array to match files in
dir.
rules: Required. Replace content rules array. Each rule has
search and
replace properties.
search: Required. String or Regex expression used for searching content in files.
replace: Required. String or funcion used for replacing the searching content.
This project is licensed under MIT.