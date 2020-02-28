replace-color replaces color with another one pixel by pixel. Especially this will be helpful if you want to remove the watermarks from the images. This package is built on top of Jimp.
npm install --save replace-color
replace-color supports both Node.js error-first callbacks and promises. The package returns a Jimp's instance which you can use to execute some other image manipulations methods or save it with Jimp's
write method.
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: './input.jpg',
colors: {
type: 'hex',
targetColor: '#FF0000',
replaceColor: '#FFFFFF'
}
}, (err, jimpObject) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
jimpObject.write('./output.jpg', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: './input.jpg',
colors: {
type: 'hex',
targetColor: '#FF0000',
replaceColor: '#FFFFFF'
}
})
.then((jimpObject) => {
jimpObject.write('./output.jpg', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
options Object (required) - the options.
image Buffer | Object | String (required) - an image being processed. It can be a buffer, Jimp's instance, a path to an image on your host machine or a URL address to an image on the internet. Please, take a look at the tests to understand all these options.
colors Object (required) - the colors.
type String (required) - a
targetColor and
replaceColor type. Supported values are
hex and
rgb.
targetColor String | Array (required) - a color you want to replace. A 7-symbol string in case of
hex type (e.g.
#000000,
#FFFFFF). An array of
3 integers from
0 to
255 in case of
rgb type (e.g.
[0, 0, 0],
[255, 255, 255]).
replaceColor String | Array (required) - a new color which will be used instead of a
targetColor color. A 7-symbol string in case of
hex type (e.g.
#000000,
#FFFFFF). An array of
3 integers from
0 to
255 in case of
rgb type (e.g.
[0, 0, 0],
[255, 255, 255]). You can also define a transparent channel for a
replaceColor color. To achieve this, you can use a 9-symbol string in case of
hex type (e.g.
#00000000,
#FFFFFFFF). Based on this Stack Overflow answer, an alpha channel is controlled by the first pair of digits in a hex code (e.g.,
00 means fully transparent,
7F means 50%,
FF means fully opaque). Also, you can use an array of
4 integers in case of
rgb type. The first
3 integers must be from
0 to
255 and the last one must be from
0 to
1 (e.g.,
0 means fully transparent,
0.5 means 50%,
1 means fully opaque).
formula String (optional) - one of the three formulas to calculate the color difference. Supported values are
E76,
E94 and
E00. The default value is
E00 (the best algorithm).
deltaE Number (optional) - a
deltaE value which corresponds to a JND. The default value is
2.3. Please, read more about
deltaE here. Generaly speaking, if the processed by the
replace-color package image still has the watermarks, you should increase the
deltaE value.
callback Function (optional) - a Node.js error-first callback.
Let's try to remove a watermark from this picture.
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: 'https://i.imgur.com/XqNTuzp.jpg',
colors: {
type: 'hex',
targetColor: '#FFB3B7',
replaceColor: '#FFFFFF'
},
deltaE: 20
})
.then((jimpObject) => {
jimpObject.write('./output.jpg', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
Let's try to change a background color for this picture.
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: 'https://i.imgur.com/aCxZpaq.png',
colors: {
type: 'hex',
targetColor: '#66AE74',
replaceColor: '#63A4FF'
},
deltaE: 10
})
.then((jimpObject) => {
jimpObject.write('./output.png', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
hex type)
Let's try to change a background color for this picture.
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: 'https://i.imgur.com/aCxZpaq.png',
colors: {
type: 'hex',
targetColor: '#66AE74',
replaceColor: '#00000000'
},
deltaE: 10
})
.then((jimpObject) => {
jimpObject.write('./output.png', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
rgb type)
Let's try to change a background color for this picture.
const replaceColor = require('replace-color')
replaceColor({
image: 'https://i.imgur.com/aCxZpaq.png',
colors: {
type: 'rgb',
targetColor: [102, 174, 116],
replaceColor: [102, 174, 116, 0.5]
},
deltaE: 10
})
.then((jimpObject) => {
jimpObject.write('./output.png', (err) => {
if (err) return console.log(err)
})
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
To indicate the
replace-color's errors you should use the
err instanceof replaceColor.ReplaceColorError class.
replaceColor({}, (err, jimpObject) => {
if (err instanceof replaceColor.ReplaceColorError) {
// A replace-color's error occurred.
} else if (err) {
// An unknown error occurred.
}
// Everything went fine.
})
A
replace-color's
error instance has the
code and
field properties. For now, the package has two codes:
PARAMETER_INVALID and
PARAMETER_REQUIRED. The
field property shows which exact property was not passed or is invalid using the glob notation (e.g.
options.colors.type). Please, take a look at the tests to see all the possible cases.