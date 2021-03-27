There is a built-in replace command on windows, if you get an error like this
Invalid switch - -h
No files replaced
You are using the windows replace
replace is a command line utility for performing search-and-replace on files. It's similar to sed but there are a few differences:
npm install replace -g
You can now use
replace and
search from the command line.
Replace all occurrences of "foo" with "bar" in files in the current directory:
replace 'foo' 'bar' *
Replace in all files in a recursive search of the current directory:
replace 'foo' 'bar' . -r
Replace only in test/file1.js and test/file2.js:
replace 'foo' 'bar' test/file1.js test/file2.js
Replace all word pairs with "_" in middle with a "-":
replace '(\w+)_(\w+)' '$1-$2' *
Replace only in files with names matching *.js:
replace 'foo' 'bar' . -r --include="*.js"
Don't replace in files with names matching .min.js and .py:
replace 'foo' 'bar' . -r --exclude="*.min.js,*.py"
Preview the replacements without modifying any files:
replace 'foo' 'bar' . -r --preview
Replace using stdin:
echo "asd" | replace "asd" "dsa" -z
See all the options:
replace -h
There's also a
search command. It's like
grep, but with
replace's syntax.
search "setTimeout" . -r
You can use replace from your JS program:
var replace = require("replace");
replace({
regex: "foo",
replacement: "bar",
paths: ['./Test/'],
recursive: false,
silent: false,
});
By default,
replace and
search will exclude files (binaries, images, etc) that match patterns in the
"defaultignore" located in this directory.
If
replace is taking too long on a large directory, try turning on the quiet flag with
-q, only including the necessary file types with
--include or limiting the lines shown in a preview with
-n.