Make any Node.js REPL support promises (Promises/A+).

Usage

Either use one of the included "node-promised" or "coffee-promised" executables, or setup your own REPL:

var repl = require ( "repl" ); var promisify = require ( "repl-promised" ).promisify; promisify(repl.start({}));

Commands that return promises will delay printing until the promise is resolved: