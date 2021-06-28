openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rep

repeat

by Nico G
2.0.4 (see all)

create repeating task chains

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

604

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

repeat

version language maintenance prettier

create repeating task chains

Contents

Features

  • Chain any number of tasks and repeat them once or forever.
  • Optional synchronous and asynchronous API.

Install

From NPM:

> npm i repeat

Chain

Creating a new chain

The following chain will execute all tasks every second. A task is any callable function.

// ES6
import { Chain } from 'repeat'

// ES5
// let { Chain } = require('repeat')

let chain = new Chain()

chain
  .add(
    // task A
    () => console.log('how are you?'),
    // task B
    () => console.log('good')
    // you can add task C, D, E, F ...
  )
  .every(1000)

Examples

The following methods are available on the chain.

add

// add any number of tasks to the chain
chain.add(
  () => console.log('cat'),
  () => console.log('dog'),
  () => console.log('fish')
)

once

// execute the tasks once
chain.once()

every

// execute the tasks asynchronously every second
chain.every(1000)

forever

// execute the tasks as fast as possible
chain.forever()

cancel

// halt further execution of tasks
chain.cancel()

Contributing

Feel free to contribute and PR to your 💖's content.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial