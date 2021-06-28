create repeating task chains
From NPM:
> npm i repeat
The following chain will execute all tasks every second. A task is any callable function.
// ES6
import { Chain } from 'repeat'
// ES5
// let { Chain } = require('repeat')
let chain = new Chain()
chain
.add(
// task A
() => console.log('how are you?'),
// task B
() => console.log('good')
// you can add task C, D, E, F ...
)
.every(1000)
The following methods are available on the chain.
// add any number of tasks to the chain
chain.add(
() => console.log('cat'),
() => console.log('dog'),
() => console.log('fish')
)
// execute the tasks once
chain.once()
// execute the tasks asynchronously every second
chain.every(1000)
// execute the tasks as fast as possible
chain.forever()
// halt further execution of tasks
chain.cancel()
Feel free to contribute and PR to your 💖's content.