repeat

create repeating task chains

Contents

Features

Chain any number of tasks and repeat them once or forever.

Chain any number of tasks and repeat them once or forever. Optional synchronous and asynchronous API.

Install

From NPM:

> npm i repeat

Chain

Creating a new chain

The following chain will execute all tasks every second. A task is any callable function.

import { Chain } from 'repeat' let chain = new Chain() chain .add( () => console .log( 'how are you?' ), () => console .log( 'good' ) ) .every( 1000 )

Examples

The following methods are available on the chain.

add

chain.add( () => console .log( 'cat' ), () => console .log( 'dog' ), () => console .log( 'fish' ) )

once

chain.once()

every

chain.every( 1000 )

forever

chain.forever()

cancel

chain.cancel()

Contributing

Feel free to contribute and PR to your 💖's content.