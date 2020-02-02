This package creates a .zip file containing your package and its dependencies, including transitive dependencies.
The code was forked from node-pack-zip which did not support transitive dependencies (see issue#2).
It was mainly designed to help deploy nodejs packages in AWS lambdas.
The .zip file will contain by default
node_modules
node_modules that are part of a package listed in the
dependencies
,
bundledDependencies fields of your
package.json and all their transitives
dependencies or
_phantomChildren.
npm install --save-dev repack-zip
my-lambda is an npm package I want to run as an AWS Lambda Function.
Install repack-zip locally in my-lambda
npm install --save-dev repack-zip
Install any runtime dependencies of my-lambda.
npm install
Modify my-lambda/package.json:
"scripts": {
"build-aws-lambda": "repack-zip"
...
}
Create the .zip file containing my-lambda and all its dependencies, ready to be uploaded to AWS Lambda
npm run build-aws-lambda
You can customize included and excluded glob patterns using a
repackZipConfig
section in your package.json
Ex:
"repackZipConfig": {
"includes": [ ...list of include glob patterns...],
"excludes": [ ...list of exclude glob patterns...]
0.2.8 - Added support for bundledDependencies.
0.2.7 - Added repackZipConfig support with excludes and includes.
0.2.6 - Do not stop on missing package.json in dependency and support scoped modules. (contributions from Enalmada and g00dnatur3).
0.2.5 - Added support for root module _phantomChildren dependencies (contribution from jasonfagan).
0.2.4 - Initial published release