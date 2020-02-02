openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rz

repack-zip

by Jacques-Olivier Goussard
0.2.8 (see all)

Run npm pack and convert the output to a .zip file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This package creates a .zip file containing your package and its dependencies, including transitive dependencies.

The code was forked from node-pack-zip which did not support transitive dependencies (see issue#2).

It was mainly designed to help deploy nodejs packages in AWS lambdas.

The .zip file will contain by default

  • All files not in node_modules
  • All files in node_modules that are part of a package listed in the dependencies , bundledDependencies fields of your package.json and all their transitives dependencies or _phantomChildren.

Installation

npm install --save-dev repack-zip

Example

my-lambda is an npm package I want to run as an AWS Lambda Function.

Install repack-zip locally in my-lambda

npm install --save-dev repack-zip

Install any runtime dependencies of my-lambda.

npm install

Modify my-lambda/package.json:

"scripts": {
    "build-aws-lambda": "repack-zip"
    ...
}

Create the .zip file containing my-lambda and all its dependencies, ready to be uploaded to AWS Lambda

npm run build-aws-lambda

Configuration

You can customize included and excluded glob patterns using a repackZipConfig section in your package.json

Ex:

"repackZipConfig": {
  "includes": [ ...list of include glob patterns...],
  "excludes": [ ...list of exclude glob patterns...]

Release notes

0.2.8 - Added support for bundledDependencies.

0.2.7 - Added repackZipConfig support with excludes and includes.

0.2.6 - Do not stop on missing package.json in dependency and support scoped modules. (contributions from Enalmada and g00dnatur3).

0.2.5 - Added support for root module _phantomChildren dependencies (contribution from jasonfagan).

0.2.4 - Initial published release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial