Rematch is Redux best practices without the boilerplate. No more action types, action creators, switch statements or thunks in less than 1.4 kilobytes.
Redux is an amazing state management tool, supported by a healthy middleware ecosystem and excellent devtools. Rematch builds upon Redux by reducing boilerplate and enforcing best practices. It provides the following features:
In a few lines you can get easily asynchronous calls to an external API and data stored globally. It's amazing, with Redux you will needs tons of boilerplate, libraries and extra configuration.
type PlayersState = {
players: PlayerModel[]
}
export const players = createModel<RootModel>()({
state: {
players: [],
} as PlayersState,
reducers: {
SET_PLAYERS: (state: PlayersState, players: PlayerModel[]) => {
return {
...state,
players,
}
},
},
effects: (dispatch) => {
const { players } = dispatch
return {
async getPlayers(): Promise<any> {
let response = await fetch('https://www.balldontlie.io/api/v1/players')
let { data }: { data: PlayerModel[] } = await response.json()
players.SET_PLAYERS(data)
},
}
},
})
|Redux
|Rematch
|simple setup
|✔
|less boilerplate
|✔
|readability
|✔
|configurable
| ✔
|✔
|redux devtools
|✔
|✔
|generated action creators
|
|✔
|async
|thunks
|async/await
Migrating from Redux to Rematch may only involve minor changes to your state management, and no necessary changes to your view logic. See the migration reference for the details.
Rematch and its internals are all built upon a plugin pipeline. As a result, developers can make complex custom plugins that modify the setup or add data models, often without requiring any changes to Rematch itself. See the plugins developed by the Rematch team or the API for creating plugins.
This project is licensed under the MIT license.