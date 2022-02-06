The missing solution for managing modals in React.
npm install reoverlay --save
# or if you prefer Yarn:
yarn add reoverlay
You can see a couple of examples on the website.
There are many ways you can manage your modals in React. You can (See a relevant article):
Each one of these has its own cons & pros. Take a look at the following example:
const HomePage = () => {
const [isDeleteModalOpen, setDeleteModal] = useState(false)
const [isConfirmModalOpen, setConfirmModal] = useState(false)
return (
<div>
<Modal isOpen={isDeleteModalOpen}>
...
</Modal>
<Modal isOpen={isConfirmModalOpen}>
...
</Modal>
...
<button onClick={() => setDeleteModal(true)}>Show delete modal</button>
<button onClick={() => setConfirmModal(true)}>Show confirm modal</button>
</div>
)
}
This is the most commonly adopted approach. However, I believe it has a few drawbacks:
Reoverlay, on the other hand, offers a rather more readable and easier approach. You'll be given a top-level modal component (
ModalContainer), and a few APIs to handle triggering hide/show. Check usage to see how it works.
There are two ways you can use Reoverlay.
App.js:
import React from 'react';
import { ModalContainer } from 'reoverlay';
const App = () => {
return (
<>
...
<Routes />
...
<ModalContainer />
</>
)
}
Later where you want to show your modal:
import React from 'react';
import { Reoverlay } from 'reoverlay';
import { ConfirmModal } from '../modals';
const PostPage = () => {
const deletePost = () => {
Reoverlay.showModal(ConfirmModal, {
text: "Are you sure you want to delete this post",
onConfirm: () => {
axios.delete(...)
}
})
}
return (
<div>
<p>This is your post page</p>
<button onClick={deletePost}>Delete this post</button>
</div>
)
}
Your modal file (
ConfirmModal in this case):
import React from 'react';
import { ModalWrapper, Reoverlay } from 'reoverlay';
import 'reoverlay/lib/ModalWrapper.css';
const ConfirmModal = ({ confirmText, onConfirm }) => {
const closeModal = () => {
Reoverlay.hideModal();
}
return (
<ModalWrapper>
{confirmText}
<button onClick={onConfirm}>Yes</button>
<button onClick={closeModal}>No</button>
</ModalWrapper>
)
}
This is the simplest usage. If you don't want your modals to be passed directly to
Reoverlay.showModal(myModal), you could go on with the second approach.
App.js:
import React from 'react';
import { Reoverlay, ModalContainer } from 'reoverlay';
import { AuthModal, DeleteModal, ConfirmModal } from '../modals';
// Here you pass your modals to Reoverlay
Reoverlay.config([
{
name: "AuthModal",
component: AuthModal
},
{
name: "DeleteModal",
component: DeleteModal
},
{
name: "ConfirmModal",
component: ConfirmModal
}
])
const App = () => {
return (
<>
...
<Routes />
...
<ModalContainer />
</>
)
}
Later where you want to show your modal:
import React from 'react';
import { Reoverlay } from 'reoverlay';
const PostPage = () => {
const deletePost = () => {
Reoverlay.showModal("ConfirmModal", {
confirmText: "Are you sure you want to delete this post",
onConfirm: () => {
axios.delete(...)
}
})
}
return (
<div>
<p>This is your post page</p>
<button onClick={deletePost}>Delete this post</button>
</div>
)
}
Your modal file: (
ConfirmModal in this case):
import React from 'react';
import { ModalWrapper, Reoverlay } from 'reoverlay';
import 'reoverlay/lib/ModalWrapper.css';
const ConfirmModal = ({ confirmText, onConfirm }) => {
const closeModal = () => {
Reoverlay.hideModal();
}
return (
<ModalWrapper>
{confirmText}
<button onClick={onConfirm}>Yes</button>
<button onClick={closeModal}>No</button>
</ModalWrapper>
)
}
NOTE: Using
ModalWrapper is optional. It's just a half-transparent full-screen div, with a few preset animation options. You can create and use your own ModalWrapper. In that case, you can fully customize animation, responsiveness, etc. Check the code for ModalWrapper.
config(configData)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descripiton
|configData
Array<{ name: string, component: React.FC }>
[]
|An array of modals along with their name.
This method must be called in the entry part of your application (e.g
App.js), or basically before you attempt to show any modal. It takes an array of objects, containing data about your modals.
import { AuthModal, DeleteModal, PostModal } from '../modals';
Reoverlay.config([
{
name: 'AuthModal',
component: AuthModal
},
{
name: 'DeleteModal',
component: DeleteModal
},
{
name: 'PostModal',
component: PostModal
}
])
NOTE: If you're code-splitting your app and you don't want to import all modals in the entry part, you don't need to use this. Please refer to usage for more info.
showModal(modal, props)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descripiton
|modal
string |
React.FC
null
|Either your modal's name (in case you've already passed that to
Reoverlay.config()) or your modal component.
|props
object
{}
|Optional
import { Reoverlay } from 'reoverlay';
import { MyModal } from '../modals';
const MyPage = () => {
const showModal = () => {
Reoverlay.showModal(MyModal);
// or Reoverlay.showModal("MyModal")
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</div>
)
}
hideModal(modalName)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descripiton
|modalName
string
null
|Optional. Specifies which modal gets hidden. By default, the last visible modal gets hidden.
import { Reoverlay, ModalWrapper } from 'reoverlay';
const MyModal = () => {
const closeModal = () => {
Reoverlay.hideModal();
}
return (
<ModalWrapper>
<h1>My modal content...</h1>
<button onClick={closeModal}>Close modal</button>
</ModalWrapper>
)
}
const MyPage = () => {
const showModal = () => {
Reoverlay.showModal(MyModal);
}
return (
<div>
<button onClick={showModal}>Show modal</button>
</div>
)
}
hideAll()
This comes in handy when dealing with multiple modals on top of each other (aka "Stacked Modals"). With this, you can hide all modals at once.
ModalWrapper props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descripiton
|wrapperClassName
string
''
|Additional CSS class for modal wrapper element.
|contentContainerClassName
string
''
|Additional CSS class for modal content container element.
|animation
'fade' |
'zoom' |
'flip' |
'door' |
'rotate' |
'slideUp' |
'slideDown' |
'slideLeft' |
'slideRight'
'fade'
|A preset of various animations for your modal.
|onClose
function
() => Reoverlay.hideModal()
|Gets called when the user clicks outside modal content.
PRs are welcome! You can also buy me a coffee if you wish.