Renovate Presets

Deprecation Warning

This repository is no longer used to host/publish Renovate's built-in presets. They are instead included within the main Renovate repository: https://github.com/renovatebot/renovate/tree/master/lib/config/presets/internal

Old Content

This repository hosts all of Renovate's "built-in" presets. Renovate pulls from this repo's master branch at runtime whenever a config references presets with any of the following prefixes:

None: e.g. :preserveSemverRanges

Default: e.g. default:preserveSemverRanges (None is an alias to Default)

(None is an alias to Default) Docker: e.g. docker:disable

Group: e.g. group:monorepos

Helpers: e.g. helpers:followTypescriptNext

Monorepo: e.g. monorepo:angular

Packages: e.g. packages:apollographql

Preview: e.g. preview:buildkite

Schedule: e.g. schedule:daily

Contributing

Fork and clone the repository Edit one or more files in src/ . Be sure to include the description field if relevant. Run yarn build then yarn test Commit your changes including presets.json , push to GitHub, and raise a PR

Once PRs are committed to master , they are effectively "live" - there is no publish step.

Examples

If you have identified a "monorepo" that's missing, add it to src/monorepo.js . A monorepo definition as well as a group will be automatically added by yarn build .

If there is some other non-monorepo group of packages you think should be updated together, then you can contribute them directly to src/group.js .