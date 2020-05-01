openbase logo
renovate-config-default

by renovatebot
0.20.1 (see all)

Default preset configs for Renovate

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Renovate Presets

Deprecation Warning

This repository is no longer used to host/publish Renovate's built-in presets. They are instead included within the main Renovate repository: https://github.com/renovatebot/renovate/tree/master/lib/config/presets/internal

Old Content

This repository hosts all of Renovate's "built-in" presets. Renovate pulls from this repo's master branch at runtime whenever a config references presets with any of the following prefixes:

  • None: e.g. :preserveSemverRanges
  • Default: e.g. default:preserveSemverRanges (None is an alias to Default)
  • Docker: e.g. docker:disable
  • Group: e.g. group:monorepos
  • Helpers: e.g. helpers:followTypescriptNext
  • Monorepo: e.g. monorepo:angular
  • Packages: e.g. packages:apollographql
  • Preview: e.g. preview:buildkite
  • Schedule: e.g. schedule:daily

Contributing

  1. Fork and clone the repository
  2. Edit one or more files in src/. Be sure to include the description field if relevant.
  3. Run yarn build then yarn test
  4. Commit your changes including presets.json, push to GitHub, and raise a PR

Once PRs are committed to master, they are effectively "live" - there is no publish step.

Examples

If you have identified a "monorepo" that's missing, add it to src/monorepo.js. A monorepo definition as well as a group will be automatically added by yarn build.

If there is some other non-monorepo group of packages you think should be updated together, then you can contribute them directly to src/group.js.

If you think there is any config you repeat frequently that others could benefit from, add it to src/default.js.

