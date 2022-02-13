openbase logo
Readme

Renovate banner

Renovate

Automated dependency updates. Multi-platform and multi-language.

License: AGPL v3 codecov Renovate enabled Build status

Why Use Renovate?

  • Get automated Pull Requests to update your dependencies
  • Reduce noise by running Renovate on a schedule, for example:
    • on weekends
    • outside of working hours
    • each week
    • each month
  • Relevant package files are discovered automatically
  • Supports monorepo architectures like Lerna or Yarn workspaces with no extra configuration
  • Bot behavior is customizable via configuration files (config as code)
  • Use ESLint-like shared config presets for ease of use and simplifying configuration (JSON format only)
  • Lock files are supported and updated in the same commit, including immediately resolving conflicts whenever PRs are merged
  • Get replacement PRs to migrate from a deprecated dependency to the community suggested replacement (npm packages only)
  • Open source (installable via npm/Yarn or Docker Hub) so can be self-hosted or used via GitHub App

Supported Platforms

Renovate works on the following platforms:

  • GitHub (.com and Enterprise)
  • GitLab (.com and CE/EE)
  • Bitbucket Cloud
  • Bitbucket Server
  • Azure DevOps
  • Gitea

Who Uses Renovate?

Renovate is widely used in the developer community:

Renovate Matrix

The Renovate Approach

We believe everyone benefits from automation, whether it's a little or a lot. This means that Renovate:

  • Adapts to your workflow
  • Allows you to configure its behavior
  • Will autodetect settings where possible

Using Renovate

GitHub

It's easiest to use the hosted Renovate app. Install the Renovate app now.

More details on the GitHub App installation.

Azure DevOps

There are two ways to run Renovate on Azure DevOps:

  • Renovate Me extension
  • Custom pipeline

Renovate Me extension

Go to the Visual Studio Marketplace and install the Renovate Me extension in your organization. From there you can create a pipeline with the RenovateMe task. More details on how to configure the pipeline.

Note: This extension is created and maintained personally by a Renovate developer/user so support requests relating to the extension itself cannot be answered directly in the main Renovate repository.

Custom pipeline

You can create a custom pipeline with a yml definition that triggers npx renovate. More details on how to configure the pipeline.

Bitbucket Cloud/Server, Gitea, GitLab

For Bitbucket Cloud, Bitbucket Server, Gitea and GitLab, use our self-hosting option.

Configuration

Go to our documentation website to learn how to configure Renovate. We have a full list of configuration options.

To get help with your configuration, go to the discussions tab in the Renovate repository and open a new "config help" discussion post.

Self-Hosting

To run your own instance of Renovate you have several options:

  • Install the renovate CLI tool from npmjs, run it on a schedule (e.g. using cron)
  • Run the renovate/renovate Docker Hub image (same content/versions as the CLI tool), run it on a schedule
  • Run the renovate/renovate:slim Docker Hub image if you only use package managers that don't need third-party binaries (e.g. JavaScript, Docker, NuGet, pip)

More details on the self-hosting development.

Contributing

If you want to contribute to Renovate or get a local copy running, please read the instructions in .github/contributing.md.

Security / Disclosure

If you discover any important bug with Renovate that may pose a security problem, please disclose it confidentially to renovate-disclosure@whitesourcesoftware.com first, so that it can be assessed and hopefully fixed prior to being exploited. Please do not raise GitHub issues for security-related doubts or problems.

Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

A highly useful and configurable tool that I use for almost all of projects to ensure that all the dependencies are always updated. However, at times the renovate bot can also be a tad overwhelming, especially in large projects. A rule of thumb that I have come to follow over the years is to have automerge disabled to avoid any sudden surprises where the build suddenly starts to fail due to an unexpected dependency update. However, aside from a few perks here and there, which can mostly be dealt with by playing around the configurations, Renovate is a must have tool that I would highly recommend.

2
Zac10ck
riginoommen
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
4 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Renovate helps to rollout updated in a managed way by providing the updates with changelog to the software. THis is a best way for maintaining and managing the package. Only thing while working with the renovate is we work on certain assumptions about the success of the update we rollout via renovate PRs. It will be great if we get some sandboxing environment to test the updates with the renovate. The Conflict management is another hat of the renovate. It always resolve conflicts effectively based on the changes in upstream. no manual intevention is required for it which makes developer life easier also

0
Pranali DeshmukhRemote, UK32 Ratings32 Reviews
7 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

I have a love-hate relationship with Renovate. However, it is a elationship that I cannot live without. Renovate forces me to make sure that my code is always up-to-date with the latest dependencies which in turn results in my applications being always updated to deal with the latest vulnerabilities. I have recently started using it across most of my production repositories and I must say it has been a blessing. I no longer have to worry about updating my package dependencies manually and my application code is always state-of-the-art as a direct result. Highly recommended!

0
marzzy moghTehran, Iran17 Ratings0 Reviews
embrace new challenges
November 18, 2020
David YuAustralia44 Ratings1 Review
Stand on the shoulders of giants
October 23, 2020

