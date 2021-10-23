RenderKid

RenderKid allows you to use HTML and CSS to style your CLI output, making it easy to create a beautiful, readable, and consistent look for your nodejs tool.

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install renderkid

Usage

RenderKid = require ( 'renderkid' ) r = new RenderKid() r.style({ "ul" : { display: "block" margin: "2 0 2" } "li" : { display: "block" marginBottom: "1" } "key" : { color: "grey" marginRight: "1" } "value" : { color: "bright-white" } }) output = r.render( " <ul> <li> <key>Name:</key> <value>RenderKid</value> </li> <li> <key>Version:</key> <value>0.2</value> </li> <li> <key>Last Update:</key> <value>Jan 2015</value> </li> </ul> " ) console .log(output)

Stylesheet properties

Display mode

Elements can have a display of either inline , block , or none :

r.style({ "div" : { display: "block" } "span" : { display: "inline" } "hidden" : { display: "none" } }) output = r.render( " <div>This will fill one or more rows.</div> <span>These</span> <span>will</span> <span>be</span> in the same <span>line.</span> <hidden>This won't be displayed.</hidden> " ) console .log(output)

Margin

Margins work just like they do in browsers:

r.style({ "li" : { display: "block" marginTop: "1" marginRight: "2" marginBottom: "3" marginLeft: "4" "margin" : "1 2 3 4" }, "highlight" : { display: "inline" marginLeft: "2" marginRight: "2" } }) r.render( " <ul> <li>Item <highlgiht>1</highlight></li> <li>Item <highlgiht>2</highlight></li> <li>Item <highlgiht>3</highlight></li> </ul> " )

Padding

See margins above. Paddings work the same way, only inward.

Width and Height

Block elements can have explicit width and height:

r.style({ "box" : { display: "block" "width" : "4" "height" : "2" } }) r.render( "<box>This is a box and some of its text will be truncated.</box>" )

Colors

You can set a custom color and background color for each element:

r.style({ "error" : { color: "black" background: "red" } })

List of colors currently supported are black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white , grey , bright-red , bright-green , bright-yellow , bright-blue , bright-magenta , bright-cyan , bright-white .

Bullet points

Block elements can have bullet points on their margins. Let's start with an example:

r.style({ "li" : { marginLeft: "4" , bullet: '"-"' } }) r.render( " ---- <li>Item 1</li> <li>Item 2</li> <li>Item 3</li> ---- " )

And here is the result: