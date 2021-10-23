openbase logo
Stylish console.log for node

RenderKid

Build Status

RenderKid allows you to use HTML and CSS to style your CLI output, making it easy to create a beautiful, readable, and consistent look for your nodejs tool.

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install renderkid

Usage

RenderKid = require('renderkid')

r = new RenderKid()

r.style({
  "ul": {
    display: "block"
    margin: "2 0 2"
  }

  "li": {
    display: "block"
    marginBottom: "1"
  }

  "key": {
    color: "grey"
    marginRight: "1"
  }

  "value": {
    color: "bright-white"
  }
})

output = r.render("
<ul>
  <li>
    <key>Name:</key>
    <value>RenderKid</value>
  </li>
  <li>
    <key>Version:</key>
    <value>0.2</value>
  </li>
  <li>
    <key>Last Update:</key>
    <value>Jan 2015</value>
  </li>
</ul>
")

console.log(output)

screenshot of usage

Stylesheet properties

Display mode

Elements can have a display of either inline, block, or none:

r.style({
  "div": {
    display: "block"
  }

  "span": {
    display: "inline" # default
  }

  "hidden": {
    display: "none"
  }
})

output = r.render("
<div>This will fill one or more rows.</div>
<span>These</span> <span>will</span> <span>be</span> in the same <span>line.</span>
<hidden>This won't be displayed.</hidden>
")

console.log(output)

screenshot of usage

Margin

Margins work just like they do in browsers:

r.style({
  "li": {
    display: "block"

    marginTop: "1"
    marginRight: "2"
    marginBottom: "3"
    marginLeft: "4"

    # or the shorthand version:
    "margin": "1 2 3 4"
  },

  "highlight": {
    display: "inline"
    marginLeft: "2"
    marginRight: "2"
  }
})

r.render("
<ul>
  <li>Item <highlgiht>1</highlight></li>
  <li>Item <highlgiht>2</highlight></li>
  <li>Item <highlgiht>3</highlight></li>
</ul>
")

Padding

See margins above. Paddings work the same way, only inward.

Width and Height

Block elements can have explicit width and height:

r.style({
  "box": {
    display: "block"
    "width": "4"
    "height": "2"
  }
})

r.render("<box>This is a box and some of its text will be truncated.</box>")

Colors

You can set a custom color and background color for each element:

r.style({
  "error": {
    color: "black"
    background: "red"
  }
})

List of colors currently supported are black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white, grey, bright-red, bright-green, bright-yellow, bright-blue, bright-magenta, bright-cyan, bright-white.

Bullet points

Block elements can have bullet points on their margins. Let's start with an example:

r.style({
  "li": {
    # To add bullet points to an element, first you
    # should make some room for the bullet point by
    # giving your element some margin to the left:
    marginLeft: "4",

    # Now we can add a bullet point to our margin:
    bullet: '"-"'
  }
})

# The four hyphens are there for visual reference
r.render("
----
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
<li>Item 3</li>
----
")

And here is the result:

screenshot of bullet points, 1

