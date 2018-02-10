This library makes it possible to combine n nested render-props components, each taking 1 argument, and build a single render prop component that takes n arguments. This allows you to flatten a deeply nested construct of render props. It composes your render props like you compose functions or HOCs.

Using this library you can turn this:

const App = () => ( < Counter > {counterProps => ( < Timer > {timerProps => ( < Mouse > {mouseProps => ( < YourComponent { ...counterProps } { ...timerProps } { ...mouseProps } /> )} </ Mouse > )} </ Timer > )} </ Counter > );

into this:

const App = () => ( < Composed components = {[Counter, Timer , Mouse ]}> {(counterProps, timerProps, mouseProps) => ( < YourComponent { ...counterProps } { ...timerProps } { ...mouseProps } /> )} </ Composed > );

Demo

This repository includes a demo app, which you can run with the command npm run start or yarn start . You can also see the same demo running live here.

Install

npm install --save render-props-compose

or using yarn:

yarn add render-props-compose

Usage

Import the Composed component:

import { Composed } from 'render-props-compose' ; const App = () => ( < Composed components = {[Mouse, Timer ]}> {(mouse, timer) => ( ... )} </ Composed > );

You can also create an enhanced component using the composed function export:

import { composed } from 'render-props-compose' ; const CounterWithTimer = composed(Counter, Timer); const App = () => ( < CounterWithTimer > {(counter, timer) => ( ... )} </ CounterWithTimer > );

Receiving named props

It might be preferrable to receive the combined props in a single object, instead of as a list of positional arguments to the render prop function. You can achieve this by passing the components to compose in an object with the keys that correspond to them in the resulting combined props:

const App = () => ( < Composed components = {{ mouse: Mouse , timer: Timer , counter: Counter , }} > {({ mouse, timer, counter }) => ( ... )} </ Composed > ); const CounterAndTimer = composed({ myCounter : Counter, timer : Timer }); const App = () => ( < CounterAndTimer render = {({ myCounter , timer }) => ( ... )>} /> );

Passing props to composed components

You can pass props to the composed components by referencing them as a React element, instead of just passing the reference to the component.

For instance, in the following example the timer is initialized with an interval of 1500 milliseconds:

const App = () => ( <Composed components={[Counter, <Timer interval={1500} />, Mouse]}> {(counterProps, timerProps, mouseProps) => ( <YourComponent {...counterProps} {...timerProps} {...mouseProps} /> )} </Composed> );

Customize the render prop name

This library works by default with the render prop passed as children , allowing you to nest the render prop within the opening and closing tags. You can customize what name to use by passing the renderPropName option. For instance, to allow it to work with the render prop passed as render , you can do the following: