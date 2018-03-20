TL;DR
defaultProps.
$ npm i --save render-props
Simply
import from
render-props using ES6.
import renderProps from 'render-props';
This will import the
renderProps function which takes two parameters.
renderProps(componentOrFunction, props)
componentOrFunction - The first parameter is whatever was passed
to your component in
this.props.render (or whatever you call your prop).
props - The second parameter is a
props object.
This will be spread to the function or component.
Let's say that you authored or are authoring a component that takes a
render prop (Render Props)
or a
Component (Component Injection). There is some overhead required to support both.
This package will allow you to support both Render Props and Component Injection with zero effort.
What does this package offer over doing the work yourself?
If you support Component Injection, this package will check to see if the component is a Stateless Functional Component (SFC) and, if so, will call it directly for improved performance.
Another benefit is that Render Props can now have
defaultProps.
Because, let's face it, a render prop is really just the same as a SFC.
Let's take the following component. It takes a prop named
render.
By simply
importing the
render-props package, you can now
accept a function, a SFC, or a class component.
Almost like magic! 🎩
import renderProps from 'render-props';
class MyComponent extends Component {
state = {};
componentDidMount() {
this.timer = setInterval(() => {
const currentCount = this.state.count || 0;
this.setState({ count: currentCount + 1 });
}, 5000);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
clearInterval(this.timer);
}
render() {
return renderProps(this.props.render, this.state);
}
}
You can use any of the following and they will all render properly.
const RenderCountSFC = ({ count, foo }) => (
`Count = ${count} foo=${foo}`
);
RenderCountSFC.defaultProps = {
foo: 'foo',
count: 0,
};
class RenderCount extends Component {
render() {
const { count, foo } = this.props;
return (
`Count = ${count} foo=${foo}`
);
}
}
RenderCount.defaultProps = {
foo: 'foo',
count: 0,
};
const App = () => (
<div>
<h2>Traditional Render Prop</h2>
<MyComponent
render={
({ count, foo }) => (`Count = ${count} foo=${foo}`)
}
/>
<h2>Component Injection (SFC)</h2>
<MyComponent render={RenderCountSFC} />
<h2>Using Component Injection (class)</h2>
<MyComponent render={RenderCount} />
</div>
);
This will work no matter what you pass in the
render prop.
You can pass a function, a Stateless Functional Component (SFC), or a class component.
In any case, it will be called to do the rendering.
Plus, if you pass a SFC, it will be rendered by calling it directly.
This is a huge performance boost over using JSX/
React.createElement.
[Note: Starting with version 1.1.0, SFCs that specify
propTypes will be rendered as Components
in order to take advantage of prop validation.]
This helper will also merge in any
defaultProps that your component might be using.
If you would also like to support Function as a Child you can change the example code above like this.
render() {
const { children, render = children } = this.props;
return renderProps(render, this.state);
}
It's good to note that I appall this pattern but I've shown the example for completeness.
Here is a CodeSandbox with the sample component shown above running live.