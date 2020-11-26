Show the file in a the browser by appending it to the DOM. This is a powerful package that handles many file types like video (.mp4, .webm, .m4v, etc.), audio (.m4a, .mp3, .wav, etc.), images (.jpg, .gif, .png, etc.), and other file formats (.pdf, .md, .txt, etc.).
The file will be streamed into the page (if it's video or audio). Seeking the media element will request a different byte range from the incoming file-like object.
In some cases, video or audio files will not be streamable because they're not in a format that the browser can stream, so the file will be fully downloaded before being played. For other non-streamable file types like images and PDFs, the file will be downloaded then displayed.
This module is used by WebTorrent.
npm install render-media
var render = require('render-media')
var from = require('from2')
var img = new Buffer('some jpg image data')
var file = {
name: 'cat.jpg',
createReadStream: function (opts) {
if (!opts) opts = {}
return from([ img.slice(opts.start || 0, opts.end || (img.length - 1)) ])
}
}
render.append(file, 'body', function (err, elem) {
if (err) return console.error(err.message)
console.log(elem) // this is the newly created element with the media in it
})
render.append(file, rootElem, [opts], [function callback (err, elem) {}])
file is an object with a
name (string, with file extension) and
createReadStream
method which provides the file data.
Here's an example file:
var file = {
name: 'file.mp4'
createReadStream: function (opts) {
var start = opts.start
var end = opts.end
// Return a readable stream that provides the bytes between offsets "start"
// and "end" inclusive. This works just like fs.createReadStream(opts) from
// the node.js "fs" module.
}
}
An optional
file.length property can also be set to specify the length of the
file in bytes. This will ensure that
render-media does not attempt to load large
files (>200 MB by default) into memory, which it does in the "blob" strategy. (See discussion
of strategies below.)
rootElem is a container element (CSS selector or reference to DOM node) that the
content will be shown in. A new DOM node will be created for the content and
appended to
rootElem.
If provided,
opts can contain the following options:
autoplay: Autoplay video/audio files (default:
false)
muted: Mute video/audio files (default:
false)
controls: Show video/audio player controls (default:
true)
maxBlobLength: Files above this size will skip the "blob" strategy and fail (default:
200 * 1000 * 1000 bytes)
Note: Modern browsers tend to block media that autoplays with audio (here's the
Chrome policy
for instance) so if you set
autoplay to
true, it's a good idea to also set
muted to
true.
If provided,
callback will be called once the file is visible to the user.
callback is called with an
Error (or
null) and the new DOM node that is
displaying the content.
render.render(file, elem, [opts], [function callback (err, elem) {}])
Like
render.append but renders directly into given element (or CSS selector).
Streaming support depends on support for
MediaSource API in the browser. All
modern browsers have
MediaSource support.
Many file types are supported (again, depending on browser support), but only
.mp4,
.m4v, and
.m4a have full support, including seeking.
For video and audio,
render-media tries multiple methods of playing the file:
videostream -- best option, supports streaming with seeking,
but only works with MP4-based files for now (uses
MediaSource API)
mediasource -- supports more formats, supports streaming
without seeking (uses
MediaSource API)
<video> tag supports
from an http url), with seeking, but does not support streaming (entire
file must be downloaded first)
The Blob URL strategy will not be attempted if the file is over
opts.maxBlobLength (200 MB by default) since it requires the entire file to be
downloaded before playback can start which gives the appearance of the
<video>
tag being stalled. If you increase the size, be sure to indicate loading progress
to the user in the UI somehow.
For other media formats, like images, the file is just added to the DOM.
For text-based formats, like html files, pdfs, etc., the file is added to the DOM
via a sandboxed
<iframe> tag.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.