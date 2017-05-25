openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ri

render-if

by Atticus White
0.1.1 (see all)

⚛ Lightweight React control flow rendering

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

render-if

License NPM version Build Status

A tiny, yet conveniently curried way to render conditional React components. Works great with both React and React Native.

renderIf(predicate)(element)

Installation

npm install render-if --save

You can also install the eslint plugin, eslint-plugin-render-if

What it looks like

renderIf is a curried function that takes a predicate and returns a function accepting an element that will only be returned if the predicate is satisfied. The function returned by renderIf will also accept a parameterless function which will only be invoked if the predicate is satisfied, allowing for lazy evaluation of inner JSX.

renderIf(1 + 1 === 2)(
  <Text>Hello World!</Text>
)

As an in-line expression

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      {renderIf(1 + 2 === 3)(
        <span>The universe is working</span>
      )}
    );
  }
}

As a lazy in-line expression

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      {renderIf(1 + 2 === 3)(() => (
        <span>This is only invoked if the universe is working</span>
      ))}
    );
  }
}

As a named function

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    const ifTheUniverseIsWorking = renderIf(1 + 2 === 3);
    return (
      {ifTheUniverseIsWorking(
        <span>The universe is still wroking</span>
      )}
    )
  }
}

As a composed function

const ifEven = number => renderIf(number % 2 === 0);
const ifOdd = number => renderIf(number % 2 !== 0);

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      {ifEven(this.props.count)(
        <span>{this.props.count} is even</span>
      )}
      {ifOdd(this.props.count)(
        <span>{this.props.count} is odd</span>
      )}
    );
  }
}

What it no longer looks like

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    var conditionalOutput;
    if (1 + 1 === 2) {
      conditionalOutput = <span>I am rendered!</span>;
    } else {
      conditionalOutput = <span>I am not rendered :(</span>;
    }
    return (
      <div>
        <!-- this works, but it can get ugly -->
        {conditionalOutput}
        {1 + 1 === 2 && <span>I am rendered!</span>}
        {this.anotherConditionalRender()}
      </div>
    );
  }
  anotherConditionalRender() {
    if (1 + 1 === 2) {
      return <span>I am rendered!</span>
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial