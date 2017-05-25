A tiny, yet conveniently curried way to render conditional React components. Works great with both React and React Native.

renderIf(predicate)(element)

Installation

npm install render-if --save

You can also install the eslint plugin, eslint-plugin-render-if

What it looks like

renderIf is a curried function that takes a predicate and returns a function accepting an element that will only be returned if the predicate is satisfied. The function returned by renderIf will also accept a parameterless function which will only be invoked if the predicate is satisfied, allowing for lazy evaluation of inner JSX.

renderIf( 1 + 1 === 2 )( < Text > Hello World! </ Text > )

As an in-line expression

class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( {renderIf( 1 + 2 === 3 )( < span > The universe is working </ span > )} ); } }

As a lazy in-line expression

class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( {renderIf( 1 + 2 === 3 )( () => ( < span > This is only invoked if the universe is working </ span > ))} ); } }

As a named function

class MyComponent extends Component { render() { const ifTheUniverseIsWorking = renderIf( 1 + 2 === 3 ); return ( {ifTheUniverseIsWorking( < span > The universe is still wroking </ span > )} ) } }

As a composed function

const ifEven = number => renderIf(number % 2 === 0 ); const ifOdd = number => renderIf(number % 2 !== 0 ); class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( {ifEven( this .props.count)( < span > {this.props.count} is even </ span > )} {ifOdd( this .props.count)( < span > {this.props.count} is odd </ span > )} ); } }

What it no longer looks like