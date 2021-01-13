Render a gif and provide frames to draw.
npm install render-gif
const fs = require("fs");
const renderGif = require("render-gif");
const renderFrame = require("./render-frame");
renderGif(fs.readFileSync("unicorn.gif"), renderFrame);
Type:
array-like
The gif data. Can be anything array-like such as a Buffer, Array or Uint8Array.
Type:
(data: ArrayLike) => void
The callback to provide each rendered frame to. The data is a png encoded as a Uint8ClampedArray.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
The maximum framerate to render the gif at.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether the animation should be rendered and provided to the callback.