Render a gif and provide frames to draw.

Install

npm install render-gif

Usage

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const renderGif = require ( "render-gif" ); const renderFrame = require ( "./render-frame" ); renderGif(fs.readFileSync( "unicorn.gif" ), renderFrame);

API

data

Type: array-like

The gif data. Can be anything array-like such as a Buffer, Array or Uint8Array.

callback

Type: (data: ArrayLike) => void

The callback to provide each rendered frame to. The data is a png encoded as a Uint8ClampedArray.

options

Type: object

maximumFrameRate

Type: number \ Default: Infinity

The maximum framerate to render the gif at.

Return value

isPlaying

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether the animation should be rendered and provided to the callback.