rg

render-gif

by Richie Bendall
2.0.4 (see all)

Render a gif and provide frames to draw.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

render-gif Travis CI Build Status

Render a gif and provide frames to draw.

NPM Badge

Install

npm install render-gif

Usage

const fs = require("fs");
const renderGif = require("render-gif");
const renderFrame = require("./render-frame");
 
renderGif(fs.readFileSync("unicorn.gif"), renderFrame);

API

renderGif(data, callback, options?)

data

Type: array-like

The gif data. Can be anything array-like such as a Buffer, Array or Uint8Array.

callback

Type: (data: ArrayLike) => void

The callback to provide each rendered frame to. The data is a png encoded as a Uint8ClampedArray.

options

Type: object

maximumFrameRate

Type: number\ Default: Infinity

The maximum framerate to render the gif at.

Return value

isPlaying

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Whether the animation should be rendered and provided to the callback.

