#Render#

4 styles

comma first: .cf

comma trailing : .ct

comma fist bracket newline: .cfbn

comma trailing bracket newline: .ctbn

3 handy modes

return string render.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]

log to console render.log.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]

return json render.json.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]

#Layout Styles#

this object:

var renderme = { key1: value , key2: value , child: { key1: value , key2: value } }

import render:

var render = require ( 'render' )

##indented, comma-first, object-newline

render .ct (renderme) { key1 : 1 , key2 : 2 , child : { key1 : 3 , key2 : 4 } }

##indented, comma-first, bracket-newline, cl-bracket-newline

render .cfbn (renderme) { key1 : 1 , key2 : 2 , child : { key1 : 3 , key2 : 4 } }

##indented, comma-trailing, object-newline

render .ct (renderme) { key1 : value, key2 : value, child : { key1 : value, key2 : value } }

##indented, comma-trailing, bracket-ownline, cl-bracket-newline

render .ctbn (renderme) { key1 : 1 , key2 : 2 , child : { key1 : 3 , key2 : 4 } }

#Heavy Duty Object -> ASCII

render (object,options)

options is a {} of functions which define how a particular type is stringified.

(see render.js and test/*.js for examples)

these functions are:

value key join surround referenced reference string

#Renderer function args#

function ( value , traverserProperties, default )

value is the item to be renderer, traverserProperties if information about current place in the tree/graph (see https://github.com/dominictarr/traverser) default is the default rendering function for this item.

#Layout Control#

also, padding around certain items can be changed by setting the following values of options:

indent : '' , joiner : ', ' , pad : '' , padKey : ' ' , padSingle : [ '' , '' ] , padJoin : [ ' ' , ' ' ] , padMulti : [ '' , '' ] , padRoot : [ '' , '' ]

examples, by adjusting these settings you can display an object in many different styles:

