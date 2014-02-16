#Render#
.cf
.ct
.cfbn
.ctbn
render.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]
render.log.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]
render.json.[cf|ct|cfbn|ctbn]
#Layout Styles#
this object:
var renderme =
{ key1: value
, key2: value
, child:
{ key1: value
, key2: value } }
import render:
var render = require('render')
##indented, comma-first, object-newline
render.ct(renderme)
// render(renderme,{joiner:"\n, ", indent: ' ', padMulti: ['\n','']})
{ key1: 1
, key2: 2
, child:
{ key1: 3
, key2: 4 } }
##indented, comma-first, bracket-newline, cl-bracket-newline
render.cfbn(renderme)
// render(renderme,{joiner:"\n, ", indent: ' ', padJoin: ['\n ','\n']}
{
key1: 1
, key2: 2
, child: {
key1: 3
, key2: 4
}
}
##indented, comma-trailing, object-newline
render.ct(renderme)
// render(renderme,{joiner:",\n ", indent: ' ', padJoin: ['\n ','\n']}
{ key1: value,
key2: value,
child:
{ key1: value,
key2: value } }
##indented, comma-trailing, bracket-ownline, cl-bracket-newline
render.ctbn(renderme)
// render(renderme,{joiner:",\n ", indent: ' ', padJoin: ['\n ','\n']}
{
key1: 1,
key2: 2,
child: {
key1: 3,
key2: 4
}
}
#Heavy Duty Object -> ASCII
render(object,options)
options is a {} of functions which define how a particular type is stringified.
(see
render.js and
test/*.js for examples)
these functions are:
value // display a primitive value
key // display a key (on an object, but not an array)
join // join a list object key->value strings into one string (default joins with ','s
surround // puts the brackets on {} or []
referenced // when a object is repeated later (default: varX={...})
reference // when a object is a repeat (varX
string // stringify string (useful if you want to handle multi line strings a special way
#Renderer function args#
function(value, traverserProperties, default)
value is the item to be renderer,
traverserProperties if information about current place in the tree/graph
(see https://github.com/dominictarr/traverser)
default is the default rendering function for this item.
#Layout Control#
also, padding around certain items can be changed by setting the following values of options:
indent: '' //indentation applied to each line after the first when something renders to a string with multiple lines.
, joiner: ', ' // string to join arrays and objects
, pad: ''
, padKey: ' ' //padding after the ':'
, padSingle: ['', ''] //padding around a single value
, padJoin: [' ', ' '] //padding around a join (but inside the brackets)
, padMulti: ['', ''] //padding around an object or Array when it goes over multiple lines
, padRoot: ['', ''] //padding around the root object (only applied if it's multi lined)
examples, by adjusting these settings you can display an object in many different styles:
