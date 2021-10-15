renature
renature is a physics-based animation library for React focused on modeling natural world forces like gravity, friction, and fluid dynamics, exposed as a set of React hooks.
renature's documentation lives on our docs site. Notice something inaccurate or confusing? Feel free to open an issue or make a pull request to help improve the documentation for everyone! The source for our docs site lives in this repo in the
docs folder.
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.