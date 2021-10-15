openbase logo
renature

by FormidableLabs
0.11.1 (see all)

A physics-based animation library for React focused on modeling natural world forces.

Readme

renature

A physics-based animation library for React inspired by the natural world.

renature

renature is a physics-based animation library for React focused on modeling natural world forces like gravity, friction, and fluid dynamics, exposed as a set of React hooks.

✨Features

  • 🎣 A small set of declarative React hooks for animating with ease.
  • 🌌 Support for non-traditional physics-based animations using gravity, friction, fluid resistance, and more.
  • 🧮 Mathematically accurate and type-safe physics, powered by ReScript.
  • 🔁 Start, stop, delay, and loop animations with our Controller API.
  • 0️⃣ A tiny animation library with zero dependencies!

📃Documentation

renature's documentation lives on our docs site. Notice something inaccurate or confusing? Feel free to open an issue or make a pull request to help improve the documentation for everyone! The source for our docs site lives in this repo in the docs folder.

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

