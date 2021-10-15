



A physics-based animation library for React inspired by the natural world.









renature

renature is a physics-based animation library for React focused on modeling natural world forces like gravity, friction, and fluid dynamics, exposed as a set of React hooks.

🎣 A small set of declarative React hooks for animating with ease.

🌌 Support for non-traditional physics-based animations using gravity, friction, fluid resistance, and more.

🧮 Mathematically accurate and type-safe physics, powered by ReScript.

🔁 Start, stop, delay, and loop animations with our Controller API.

0️⃣ A tiny animation library with zero dependencies!

renature 's documentation lives on our docs site. Notice something inaccurate or confusing? Feel free to open an issue or make a pull request to help improve the documentation for everyone! The source for our docs site lives in this repo in the docs folder.

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.