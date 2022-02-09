Unified Development Platform

ReNative allows you to bootstrap, develop and deploy apps for mobile, web, TVs, desktops, consoles, wearables and more via single development environment.

Supports popular front-end frameworks like React, React Native, NextJS, Electron

Usage

To install the latest version of ReNative CLI run this command:

npm i -g rnv

To start new project, run following command:

rnv new

Getting Started

Visit here to get started with ReNative.

Documentation

Visit here to view full documentation.

Documentation source code can be found at https://github.com/renative-org/renative-docs

Community

ReNative community can be found on Github Discussions.

