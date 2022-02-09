openbase logo
renative-template-hello-world

by renative-org

🚀🚀🚀 Unified Development Platform for iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Android Wear, Web, Tizen TV, Tizen Watch, Tizen Mobile, LG webOS, macOS/OSX, Windows, KaiOS, FirefoxOS Firefox TV platforms

Readme

ReNative

Unified Development Platform

💻📱⌚📺🖥️

ReNative allows you to bootstrap, develop and deploy apps for mobile, web, TVs, desktops, consoles, wearables and more via single development environment.

Supports popular front-end frameworks like React, React Native, NextJS, Electron

Usage

To install the latest version of ReNative CLI run this command:

npm i -g rnv

To start new project, run following command:

rnv new

Getting Started

Visit here to get started with ReNative.

Documentation

Visit here to view full documentation.

Documentation source code can be found at https://github.com/renative-org/renative-docs

Community

ReNative community can be found on Github Discussions.

Core Maintainers

Contributors

Thanks to all contributors [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

