Upgraders, please read the release notes. Please share feedback and improvement ideas here.

renamer

Renamer is a command-line utility to help rename files and folders. It is flexible and extensible via plugins.

Disclaimer

Always run this tool with the --dry-run option until you are confident the results look correct.

Synopsis

The examples below use double quotes to suit Windows users. MacOS & Linux users should use single quotes.

As input, renamer takes a list of filenames or glob patterns plus some options describing how you would like the files to be renamed.

$ renamer [options] [file...]

This trivial example will replace the text jpeg with jpg in all file and directory names in the current directory.

$ renamer

As above but operates on all files and folders recursively.

renamer --find jpeg --replace jpg "**"

Fine-tune which files to process

If no filenames or patterns are specified, renamer will look for a newline-separated list of filenames on standard input. This approach is useful for crafting a specific input list using tools like find . This example operates on files modified less than 20 minutes ago.

$ find . -mtime -20m | renamer -- find jpeg --replace jpg

Same again but with a hand-rolled input of filenames and glob patterns. Create an input text file, e.g. files.txt :

house .jpeg garden .jpeg img

Then pipe it into renamer.

$ cat files.txt | renamer

Rename using regular expressions

Simple example using a regular expression literal. The case-insensitive pattern /one/i matches the input file ONE.jpg , renaming it to two.jpg .

renamer --find "/one/i" --replace "two" ONE.jpg

Rename using JavaScript

For more complex renames, or if you just prefer using code, you can write a replace function. Create a module exporting a class which defines a replace method. This trivial example appends the text [DONE] to each file name.

import path from 'path' class Suffix { replace (filePath) { const file = path.parse(filePath) const newName = file.name + ' [DONE]' + file.ext return path.join(file.dir, newName) } } export default Suffix

Save the above as suffix.js then process all files in the current directory using the above plugin as the replace chain.

$ renamer --dry-run --chain suffix.js * Dry run ✔︎ pic1.jpg → pic1 [DONE].jpg ✔︎ pic2.jpg → pic2 [DONE].jpg Rename complete: 2 of 6 files renamed.

Views

The following gif demonstrates the default view (with and without --verbose mode), the built-in alternative views ( long , diff and one-line ) and a custom view.

Further reading

Please see the wiki for

For more information on Regular Expressions, see this useful guide.

Install

First, ensure Node.js v14 or above is installed.

To install renamer globally as a part of your regular command-line tool kit:

$ npm install

To install renamer as a development dependency of your project:

$ npm install

© 2012-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner.