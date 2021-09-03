Upgraders, please read the release notes. Please share feedback and improvement ideas here.
Renamer is a command-line utility to help rename files and folders. It is flexible and extensible via plugins.
Always run this tool with the
--dry-run option until you are confident the results look correct.
The examples below use double quotes to suit Windows users. MacOS & Linux users should use single quotes.
As input, renamer takes a list of filenames or glob patterns plus some options describing how you would like the files to be renamed.
$ renamer [options] [file...]
This trivial example will replace the text
jpeg with
jpg in all file and directory names in the current directory.
$ renamer --find jpeg --replace jpg *
As above but operates on all files and folders recursively.
$ renamer --find jpeg --replace jpg "**"
If no filenames or patterns are specified, renamer will look for a newline-separated list of filenames on standard input. This approach is useful for crafting a specific input list using tools like
find. This example operates on files modified less than 20 minutes ago.
$ find . -mtime -20m | renamer --find jpeg --replace jpg
Same again but with a hand-rolled input of filenames and glob patterns. Create an input text file, e.g.
files.txt:
house.jpeg
garden.jpeg
img/*
Then pipe it into renamer.
$ cat files.txt | renamer --find jpeg --replace jpg
Simple example using a regular expression literal. The case-insensitive pattern
/one/i matches the input file
ONE.jpg, renaming it to
two.jpg.
$ renamer --find "/one/i" --replace "two" ONE.jpg
For more complex renames, or if you just prefer using code, you can write a replace function. Create a module exporting a class which defines a
replace method. This trivial example appends the text
[DONE] to each file name.
import path from 'path'
class Suffix {
replace (filePath) {
const file = path.parse(filePath)
const newName = file.name + ' [DONE]' + file.ext
return path.join(file.dir, newName)
}
}
export default Suffix
Save the above as
suffix.js then process all files in the current directory using the above plugin as the replace chain.
$ renamer --dry-run --chain suffix.js *
Dry run
✔︎ pic1.jpg → pic1 [DONE].jpg
✔︎ pic2.jpg → pic2 [DONE].jpg
Rename complete: 2 of 6 files renamed.
The following gif demonstrates the default view (with and without
--verbose mode), the built-in alternative views (
long,
diff and
one-line) and a custom view.
Please see the wiki for
For more information on Regular Expressions, see this useful guide.
First, ensure Node.js v14 or above is installed.
To install renamer globally as a part of your regular command-line tool kit:
$ npm install --global renamer
To install renamer as a development dependency of your project:
$ npm install --save-dev renamer
© 2012-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
