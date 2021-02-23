A cross-platform tool for renaming files quickly, especially multiple files at once.

Note Version 7 has big changes from version 6, if you are staying on version 6 you can find the old documentation here

Installation

The preferred installation method is through NPM or Homebrew

NPM: (sudo if necessary)

npm i -g rename-cli@beta

Homebrew:

brew tap jhotmann/rename-cli brew install rename-cli

Chocolatey:

Windows users can install the binary through Chocolatey or download from the Releases page if you don't want to install Node.

Note: binary files are untested

choco install rename-cli

Features

Variable replacement and filtering of new file name (powered by Nunjucks) 🆕

Glob file matching

Command history with ability to undo entire batches or individual operations and re-run batches 🆕

Ability to save commands as favorites to re-run them quickly 🆕

Customize by adding your own variables and filters

Auto-indexing when renaming multiple files to the same name

RegEx match/replace

EXIF and ID3 tag support

Usage

rename [options] file(s) new-file-name

Or simply type rename for an interactive CLI with live previews of rename operations.

Note: Windows users (or anyone who wants to type one less letter) can use rname instead of rename since the rename command already exists in Windows

The new file name does not need to contain a file extension. If you do not specify a file extension, the original file extension will be preserved.

Note: if you include periods in your new file name, you should include a file extension to prevent whatever is after the last period from becoming the new extension. I recommend using {{ext}} (which includes the period) to preserve the original file extension.

Options

-h , --help : Show help

-i , --info : View online help

-w , --wizard : Run a wizard to guide you through renaming files

-u , --undo : Undo previous rename operation

-k , --keep : Keep both files when new file name already exists (append a number)

-f , --force : Forcefully overwrite without prompt when new file name already exists and create any missing directories

-s , --sim : Simulate rename and just print new file names

-n , --noindex : Do not append an index when renaming multiple files

-d , --ignoredirectories : Do not rename directories

--sort : Sort files before renaming. Parameter: alphabet (default), date-create (most recent first), date-modified (most recent first), size (biggest to smallest). Start the parameter with reverse- to reverse the sort order.

-p , --prompt : Print all rename operations to be completed and confirm before proceeding

--notrim : Do not trim whitespace at beginning or end of output file name

--nomove : Do not move files if their new file name points to a different directory

--noext : Do not automatically append a file extension if one isn't supplied (sometimes necessary if using a variable for an extension)

--createdirs : Automatically create missing directories (cannot be used with --nomove )

--printdata : Print the data available for a file

--history : View previously run commands and undo, re-run, copy, and favorite them

--favorites , --favourites : View saved favorites and run or edit them. Optionally you can pass the ID or alias of a favorite to run it directly

Built-in Variables

The new file name can contain any number of built-in and custom variables that will be replaced with their corresponding value. Expand for more info. {{i}} Index: The index of the file when renaming multiple files to the same name. If you do no include {{i}} in your new file name, the index will be appended to the end. Use the --noindex option to prevent auto-indexing. {{f}} File name: The original name of the file. {{ext}} File extension: The original extension of the file (with the . ) {{p}} Parent directory: The name of the parent directory. {{isDirectory}} Is directory: true/false. Useful for conditionally adding a file extension to files and not directories with {% if isDirectory %}... {{os.x}} Operating System: Information about the OS/user. Replace x with homedir , hostname , platform , or user {{date.x}} Dates: Insert a date. Replace x with current (the current date/time), create (the file's created date/time), access (the file's last accessed date/time) or modify (the file's last modified date/time) {{g}} GUID: A pseudo-random globally unique identifier. {{exif.x}} EXIF: Photo EXIF Information. Replace x with iso , fnum , exposure , date , width , or height {{id3.x}} ID3: Gets ID3 tags from MP3 files. Replace x with title , artist , album , track , totalTracks , or year You can also add your own variables. See the Customize section for more info.

Filters and Examples

You can modify variable values by applying filters. Multiple filters can be chained together. Nunjucks, the underlying variable-replacement engine, has a large number of filters available and Rename-CLI has a few of its own. Expand for more info. String case manipulation {{f|lower}} - Something Like This.txt → something like this.txt

- {{f|upper}} - Something Like This.txt → SOMETHING LIKE THIS.txt

- {{f|camel}} - Something Like This.txt → somethingLikeThis.txt

- {{f|pascal}} - Something Like This.txt → SomethingLikeThis.txt

- {{f|kebab}} - Something Like This.txt → something-like-this.txt

- {{f|snake}} - Something Like This.txt → something_like_this.txt replace('something', 'replacement') - replace a character or string with something else. rename "bills file.pdf" "{{ f | replace('bill', 'mary') | pascal }}" bills file.pdf → MarysFile.pdf date - format a date to a specific format, the default is yyyyMMdd if no parameter is passed. To use your own format, simply pass the format as a string parameter to the date filter. Formatting options can be found here. rename *.txt "{{ date.current | date }}-{{f}}" a.txt → 20200502-a.txt b.txt → 20200502-b.txt c.txt → 20200502-c.txt rename *.txt "{{ date.current | date('MM-dd-yyyy') }}-{{f}}" a.txt → 05-02-2020-a.txt b.txt → 05-02-2020-b.txt c.txt → 05-02-2020-c.txt match(RegExp[, flags, group num/name]) - match substring(s) using a regular expression. The only required parameter is the regular expression (as a string), it also allows for an optional parameter flags (a string containing any or all of the flags: g, i, m, s, u, and y, more info here), and an optional parameter of the group number or name. Named groups cannot be used with the global flag. rename *ExpenseReport* "archive/{{ f | match('^.+(?=Expense)') }}/ExpenseReport.docx" --createdirs JanuaryExpenseReport.docx → archive/January/ExpenseReport.docx MarchExpenseReport.docx → archive/March/ExpenseReport.docx regexReplace(RegExp[, flags, replacement]) - replace the first regex match with the replacement string. To replace all regex matches, pass the g flag. flags and replacement are optional, the default value for replacement is an empty string. rename test /* "{{ f | regexReplace('(^|e)e', 'g', 'E') }}" test /eight.txt → Eight.txt test /eighteen.txt → EightEn.txt test /eleven.txt → Eleven.txt padNumber(length) - put leading zeroes in front of a number until it is length digits long. If length is a string, it will use the string's length. rename Absent\ Sounds/* "{{id3.year}}/{{id3.artist}}/{{id3.album}}/{{ id3.track | padNumber(id3.totalTracks) }} - {{id3.title}}{{ext}}" Absent Sounds/Am I Alive.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/05 - Am I Alive.mp3 Absent Sounds/Awful Things.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/07 - Awful Things.mp3 Absent Sounds/Breathe, Desperately.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/03 - Breathe, Desperately.mp3 Absent Sounds/Come In This Light.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/01 - Come In This Light.mp3 Absent Sounds/Fog.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/10 - Fog.mp3 Absent Sounds/Ghost.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/06 - Ghost.mp3 Absent Sounds/Label This Love.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/02 - Label This Love.mp3 Absent Sounds/Runner.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/08 - Runner.mp3 Absent Sounds/Search For More.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/09 - Search For More.mp3 Absent Sounds/Sleeping Limbs.mp3 → 2014/From Indian Lakes/Absent Sounds/04 - Sleeping Limbs.mp3

Customize