Rename files using some transformers.
NOTE: Rename < 0.2.0 is not the same lib, you can see renamer. 1.0.0 have a big change.
$ npm install rename -g
Rename file using another filepath.
rename('a.js', 'b.js');
// => b.js
Rename file using a transform object that contain some property.
{
dirname: "replace dirname",
prefix: "add prefix before basename",
basename: "replace dirname",
suffix: "add prefix after basename",
extname: "replace extname"
}
Add
-debug suffix
rename('a.js', {suffix: '-debug'});
// => a-debug.js
Also can use a transform function that could return a transform object.
rename('a.js', function() {
return {suffix: '-debug'};
});
// => a-debug.js
Filepath can be a string or object. Parse the filepath to file object if it's a string.
File object should contain property dirname, basename and extname.
rename({
basename: 'a',
extname: '.js'
}, 'b.js');
// => b.js
Transformer can be a function, string or object.
Simple example about transform function using custom property.
function transformer(fileObj) {
return {
suffix: fileObj.hash || '-debug'
};
}
rename({
basename: 'a',
extname: '.js'
}, transformer);
// => a-debug.js
rename({
basename: 'a',
extname: '.js',
hash: '-123'
}, transformer);
// => a-123.js
The value of transform object can be template that parsed from file object.
rename({
basename: 'c',
extname: '.js',
hash: '111'
}, {
suffix: '-${hash}',
}).should.eql('c-111.js');
Generate a file object from a string or object.
Generate a filepath from file object.
