rename

Rename files using some transformers.

NOTE: Rename < 0.2.0 is not the same lib, you can see renamer. 1.0.0 have a big change.

Install

$ npm install rename -g

Usage

Rename file using another filepath.

rename( 'a.js' , 'b.js' );

Rename file using a transform object that contain some property.

{ dirname : "replace dirname" , prefix : "add prefix before basename" , basename : "replace dirname" , suffix : "add prefix after basename" , extname : "replace extname" }

Add -debug suffix

rename( 'a.js' , { suffix : '-debug' });

Also can use a transform function that could return a transform object.

rename( 'a.js' , function ( ) { return { suffix : '-debug' }; });

API

filepath

Filepath can be a string or object. Parse the filepath to file object if it's a string.

File object should contain property dirname, basename and extname.

rename({ basename : 'a' , extname : '.js' }, 'b.js' );

transformer

Transformer can be a function, string or object.

Simple example about transform function using custom property.

function transformer ( fileObj ) { return { suffix : fileObj.hash || '-debug' }; } rename({ basename : 'a' , extname : '.js' }, transformer); rename({ basename : 'a' , extname : '.js' , hash : '-123' }, transformer);

The value of transform object can be template that parsed from file object.

rename ({ basename : 'c' , extname : '.js' , hash : '111' }, { suffix : '-${hash}' , }) .should .eql ( 'c-111.js' );

Generate a file object from a string or object.

Generate a filepath from file object.

LISENCE

Copyright (c) 2017 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.