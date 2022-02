remx

Remx is opinionated state-management library for React apps.

Website with getting started and docs: https://wix.github.io/remx/

Remx takes the redux (flux) architecture and enforces it using a small, simple, clean, and strict API: state setters getters observe useConnect

almost zero boilerplate

zero impact on tests can be added/removed as a plugin does not impact any design decisions

implemented with mobx , thus benefits from all the performance you get with memoization avoiding unnecessary re-renders

, thus benefits from all the performance you get with uses es6 Proxies (where possible) avoids mobx's Observable wrappers which can cause weird behaviour and bugs



Installation

npm install remx

API

Create state

import * as remx from 'remx' ; const initialState = { loading : true , posts : {}, selectedPosts : [], }; const state = remx.state(initialState);

Define setters and getters

import * as remx from 'remx' ; const setters = remx.setters({ setLoading(isLoading) { state.loading = isLoading; }, addPost(post) { state.posts.push(post); } }); const getters = remx.getters({ isLoading() { return state.loading; }, getPostsByIndex(index) { return state.posts[index]; } }); export const store = { ...setters, ...getters, };

Use observer to force a component to re-render if store data was used during previous render.

import { observer } from 'remx' ; class SomeComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > {store.getPostById(this.props.selectedPostId)} </ div > ); } } export default observer(SomeComponent);

Also, works with functional components: