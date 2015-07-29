Remutable

Ultra simple key-value map with constant-time identity check, replayable, undo-able and serializable diffing.

Remutable is specifically designed to be nearly as performant as a plain Object, but with patching over the wire in mind.

Implementation is backed by the awesome Immutable-JS lib.

The problem

Immutable-JS is neat, but what happens when you want to share Immutable objects over the wire, across a transport which doesn't understand Javascript reference identity? Remutable solves this by leveraging a simple fact: if you apply the same set of mutations, in the same order, to the same initial state, then the final state will also be the same. Internally, Remutable uses patch hashing to preserve the identity check constant-time, as the hash of the current state is computed by recursively hashing the initial state and each subsequent mutation (think git commit hash).

We can illustrate this pseudocode diagram:

single source of truth (server) consumer (client) v1 = Immutable.Map() send (serialize(v1) ) ----------> v1 = unserialize(receive()) (v2, diff1) = v1.set(...) send (diff1) ----------> v2 = v1.patch(unserialize(receive())) (v3, diff2) = 2 .set(...) send (diff2) ----------> v3 = v2.patch(unserialize(receive()))

Example

const Remutable = require ( 'remutable' ); const { Patch } = Remutable; const robert = 'Robert Heinlein' ; const isaac = 'Isaac Asimov' ; const dan = 'Dan Simmons' ; const bard = 'William Shakespeare' ; const manu = 'Emmanuel Kant' ; const userList = new Remutable(); userList.hash.should.be.exactly( 366298937 ); userList.dirty.should.not.be.ok; userList.set( '1' , robert); userList.dirty.should.be.ok; userList.set( '2' , isaac); (userList.head.get( '1' ) === void 0 ).should.be.ok; userList.working.get( '1' ).should.be.exactly(robert); userList.commit(); userList.head.get( '1' ).should.be.exactly(robert); userList.head.get( '2' ).should.be.exactly(isaac); userList.set( '3' , dan); userList.working.get( '3' ).should.be.exactly(dan); userList.rollback(); (userList.working.get( '3' ) === void 0 ).should.be.ok; const json = userList.toJSON(); json.should.be.exactly( '{"h":2045445329,"v":1,"d":{"1":"Robert Heinlein","2":"Isaac Asimov"}}' ); const userListCopy = Remutable.fromJSON(json); userListCopy.toJSON().should.be.exactly(json); userListCopy.head.size.should.be.exactly( 2 ); userList.set( '3' , dan); const patch = userList.commit(); const jsonPatch = patch.toJSON(); jsonPatch.should.be.exactly( '{"m":{"3":{"t":"Dan Simmons"}},"f":{"h":2045445329,"v":1},"t":{"h":-195302221,"v":2}}' ); const patchCopy = Patch.fromJSON(jsonPatch); userListCopy.apply(patchCopy); userListCopy.head.get( '3' ).should.be.exactly(dan); userListCopy.set( '4' , bard); const patch1 = userListCopy.commit(); userListCopy.set( '5' , manu); const patch2 = userListCopy.commit(); userListCopy.head.has( '5' ).should.be.exactly( true ); userListCopy.head.contains(manu).should.be.exactly( true ); const revert2 = Patch.revert(patch2); userListCopy.apply(revert2); userListCopy.head.has( '4' ).should.be.exactly( true ); userListCopy.head.has( '5' ).should.be.exactly( false ); userListCopy.head.contains(bard).should.be.exactly( true ); userListCopy.head.contains(manu).should.be.exactly( false ); const revert1 = Patch.revert(patch1); userListCopy.apply(revert1); userListCopy.head.has( '4' ).should.be.exactly( false ); userListCopy.head.contains(bard).should.be.exactly( false ); const userListCopy2 = Remutable.fromJSON(userList.toJSON()); userList.set( '4' , bard); const patchA = userList.commit(); userList.set( '5' , manu); const patchB = userList.commit(); const patchC = Patch.combine(patchA, patchB); patchC.source.should.be.exactly(patchA.source); patchC.target.should.be.exactly(patchC.target); userListCopy2.apply(patchC); userListCopy2.head.contains(bard).should.be.exactly( true ); userListCopy2.head.contains(manu).should.be.exactly( true ); userList.delete( '5' ); userList.commit(); userList.delete( '4' ); userList.commit(); const diffPatch = Patch.fromDiff(userListCopy2, userList); userListCopy2.apply(diffPatch); userListCopy2.head.has( '5' ).should.be.exactly( false ); const userListProducer = userList.createProducer(); const userListConsummer = userList.createConsumer(); userListProducer.should.not.have.property( 'get' ); userListConsummer.should.not.have.property( 'set' ); userListProducer.set( '5' , manu).commit(); userListConsummer.head.get( '5' ).should.be.exactly(manu);

Usage

This module is written in ES6/7. You will need babel to use it.

API

new Remutable(): new Remutable

Creates a new Remutable object instance.

r.set(key: string, value: any): Remutable

r.get(key): any

r.delete(key): Remutable

Get/set/delete value in the underlying map. Only string keys are allowed. value should be JSON-stringifyiable. After a .set / .delete , .get will return the cached, modified value. .set with value === undefined is equivalent to .delete .

get r.head: Immutable.Map

Returns an Immutable.Map which represents the state after the last commit. You can use all the methods of Immutable.Map, such as r.head.map , r.head.contains , etc.

get r.working: Immutable.Map

Returns an Immutable.Map which represents the cached, up-to-date state, including any mutations since the last commit. You can use all the methods of Immutable.Map, such as r.working.map , r.working.contains , etc.

get r.hash: String

Returns a string hash of the remutable object, so that r1.hash === r2.hash implies that r1 and r2 are identical.

r.commit(): new Patch

Flush the current mutations and returns a patch object. After a commit, memory from the previous commit is lost and you can not rollback unless you explicitly store and revert the patch object.

r.rollback(): Remutable

Cancel all the non-commited mutations.

r.match(patch: Patch)

Checks whether the given patch can be applied to the current remutable.

r.apply(patch: Patch)

Checks that the patch is a fast-forward from the current object version (or throws) and applies the patch efficiently.

r.toJSON(): string / r.toJS(): Object

Returns a compact JSON string representing (resp. a serializable Object) the remutable instance. Can then be passed to Remutable.fromJSON() (resp. Remutable.fromJS() ).

This methods is efficently cached so that each subsequent call to toJSON() (resp. toJS() ) is nearly instant. The result from toJS() should be considered read-only.

r.createConsumer(): new Remutable.Consumer

Create a new Consumer object, with read-only semantics interface, namely mirrors head , hash and version of r .

r.createProducer(): new Remutable.Producer

Creates a new Producer object, with write-only semantics interface, eg. set , delete , rollback , commit , match and apply . set and apply return the producer instance for chainability and non-leaking.

Remutable.fromJSON(json: String): new Remutable

Reconstructs a fresh Remutable instance from a JSON string representation. It is guaranteed that Remutable.fromJSON(r.toString()).head.is(r.head) === true .

patch.toJSON(): string / patch.toJS(): Object

Returns a compact JSON string (resp. a serializable Object) representing the patch instance. Can then be passed to Remutable.Patch.fromJSON() (resp. Remutable.Patch.fromJS() .

This method is efficiently cached so that each subsequent call to toJSON() (resp. toJS() ) is nearly instant. The result from toJS() should be considered read-only.

Remutable.Patch.fromJSON(json): new Patch / Remutable.Patch.fromJS(js): Object

Reconstructs a fresh Patch instance from a JSON string representation (resp. from a serializable Object).

get patch.source: string

get patch.target: string

Returns the underlying hash of the patch source/target, so that p1.target === p2.target implies that p1 and p2 are identical and r.match(p) is equivalent to r.hash === p.source .

Remutable.Patch.revert(patch: Patch): new Patch

Creates a new Patch instance which does the exact reverse mutations that patch does. Useful to implement undo/redo mechanisms.

Remutable.Patch.combine(patchA: Patch, patchB: Patch): new Patch

Assuming that patchA's target is exactly patchB's source, creates a new Patch instance which maps patchA's source to patchB's target. Internal representation is optimized, so that there is no redundant information.

Remutable.Patch.fromDiff(prev: Remutable, next: Remutable): new Patch

In some rare cases, you known that next is a more recent version of prev , but don't have the underlying transition patches (for example, after a server full resync). Patch#fromDiff creates a new Patch object that reflects this transition: its source match prev and its target match next . Note however that this construction is relatively slow, as it requires to scan all the key/value pairs of both prev and next . Whenever possible, avoid deep diffing and maintain patches.

Configuration

By default, Remutable uses CRC-32 as its hash function and JSON.stringify as its object signature function.

You may override this by simply setting Remutable.hashFn and/or Remutable.signFn before instanciating any Remutable or Remutable.Patch object.

If you want to use, say, sha1 and sigmund , you may do the following: