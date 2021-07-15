Remove attributes and styles from SVGs

Install

Install with npm

npm install remove-svg-properties --save

Usage

var rsp = require (‘remove-svg-properties’); rsp.remove(options);

Options

Values below are defaults

src : Glob string with path to source SVGs

: Glob string with path to source SVGs out : Output directory for colorless SVGs

: Output directory for colorless SVGs stylesheets : true Set to false if you don't want to remove the <style> tags

: Set to false if you don't want to remove the <style> tags attributes : true Set to false if you don't want to remove attributes

: Set to false if you don't want to remove attributes inline : true Set to false if you don't want to remove inline style properties

: Set to false if you don't want to remove inline style properties properties : [] Array of properties to be removed. See Properties section below for more information.

: Array of properties to be removed. See Properties section below for more information. namespaces : [] Array of namespace names to be removed.

: Array of namespace names to be removed. stylesToInline : false When set to true, <style> contents will be added as inline styles, which avoids stylesheet collisions when adding multiple inline SVGs to an HTML document.

: When set to true, <style> contents will be added as inline styles, which avoids stylesheet collisions when adding multiple inline SVGs to an HTML document. log: true When set to false, console logging is disabled.

Properties

Using the properties option you can specify a list of attributes and CSS-properties which will be removed. Also, the plugin defines a few common, ready-to-use property-sets:

PROPS_FILL fill fill-opacity fill-rule

PROPS_STROKE stroke stroke-dasharray stroke-dashoffset stroke-linecap stroke-linejoin stroke-miterlimit stroke-opacity stroke-width

PROPS_FONT font-family font-size font-size-adjust font-stretch font-style font-variant font-weight



So, an example configuration could be: [rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'class'] This would remove all the properties listed in PROPS_FILL above and all the class attributes.

Namespaces

SVG elements can have namespaced attributes, usually added by SVG editing software like Adobe Illustrator.

If you configure the namespaces property to be something like ['i', 'sketch'] , the plugin would remove every i:something and sketch:something property.

A <path sketch:type="MSShape"></path> would be converted to <path></path> only.

Usage Example

Usage with an example configuration object:

rsp.remove({ src : './src/*.svg' , out : './dest' , stylesheets : false , properties : [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color' ], namespaces : [ 'i' , 'sketch' , 'inkscape' ] });

This would take all the SVG files from ./src and put them into ./dest while removing all the stroke and fill related properties as well as the color property. Those properties are only removed from attributes and inline styles, not from <style> blocks.

Usage with Grunt

This module can also be used in automated tasks using Grunt.

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ 'remove-svg-properties' : { options : { stylesheets : false , properties : [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color' ], namespaces : [ 'i' , 'sketch' , 'inkscape' ] }, all : { src : './src/*.svg' , dest : './dest' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'remove-svg-properties' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'remove-svg-properties' ]); }

Options to use remove-svg-properties with Grunt are the same as for the rsp.remove function with the exception of src and out , which are not part of the options object. Also, out is called dest in Grunt.

Usage with Gulp

This module can also be used in automated tasks using Gulp. Make sure to require the stream object of the plugin as in the example below:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rsp = require ( 'remove-svg-properties' ).stream; gulp.task( 'remove-svg-properties' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './src/*.svg' ) .pipe(rsp.remove({ properties : [rsp.PROPS_FILL] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , 'remove-svg-properties' );