Remove attributes and styles from SVGs
Install with npm
npm install remove-svg-properties --save
var rsp = require(‘remove-svg-properties’);
rsp.remove(options);
Values below are
defaults
true Set to false if you don't want to remove the <style> tags
true Set to false if you don't want to remove attributes
true Set to false if you don't want to remove inline style properties
[] Array of properties to be removed. See Properties section below for more information.
[] Array of namespace names to be removed.
false When set to true, <style> contents will be added as inline styles, which avoids stylesheet collisions when adding multiple inline SVGs to an HTML document.
true When set to false, console logging is disabled.
Using the
properties option you can specify a list of attributes and CSS-properties which will be removed.
Also, the plugin defines a few common, ready-to-use property-sets:
PROPS_FILL
PROPS_STROKE
PROPS_FONT
So, an example configuration could be:
[rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'class']
This would remove all the properties listed in PROPS_FILL above and all the class attributes.
SVG elements can have namespaced attributes, usually added by SVG editing software like Adobe Illustrator.
If you configure the
namespaces property to be something like
['i', 'sketch'], the plugin
would remove every
i:something and
sketch:something property.
A
<path sketch:type="MSShape"></path> would be converted to
<path></path> only.
Usage with an example configuration object:
rsp.remove({
src: './src/*.svg',
out: './dest',
stylesheets: false,
properties: [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color'],
namespaces: ['i', 'sketch', 'inkscape']
});
This would take all the SVG files from
./src and put them into
./dest while removing all the
stroke and
fill related properties as well as the
color property. Those properties are only removed from attributes and inline styles, not from
<style> blocks.
This module can also be used in automated tasks using Grunt.
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
'remove-svg-properties': {
options: {
stylesheets: false,
properties: [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color'],
namespaces: ['i', 'sketch', 'inkscape']
},
all: {
src: './src/*.svg',
dest: './dest'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('remove-svg-properties');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['remove-svg-properties']);
}
Options to use
remove-svg-properties with Grunt are the same as for the
rsp.remove function with the exception of
src and
out, which are not part of the
options object. Also,
out is called
dest in Grunt.
This module can also be used in automated tasks using Gulp. Make sure to require the
stream object of the plugin as in the example below:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rsp = require('remove-svg-properties').stream;
gulp.task('remove-svg-properties', function () {
gulp.src('./src/*.svg')
.pipe(rsp.remove({
properties: [rsp.PROPS_FILL]
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});
gulp.task('default', 'remove-svg-properties');
Options to use
remove-svg-properties with Gulp are the same as for the
rsp.remove function with
src and
out being ignored. They are handled by
gulp.src and
gulp.dest using streams.