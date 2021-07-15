openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsp

remove-svg-properties

by Ferdinand Torggler
0.3.4 (see all)

Remove attributes and styles from SVGs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

506

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remove-svg-properties

npm version

Remove attributes and styles from SVGs

Install

Install with npm

npm install remove-svg-properties --save

Usage

var rsp = require(‘remove-svg-properties’);
rsp.remove(options);

Options

Values below are defaults

  • src: Glob string with path to source SVGs
  • out: Output directory for colorless SVGs
  • stylesheets: true Set to false if you don't want to remove the <style> tags
  • attributes: true Set to false if you don't want to remove attributes
  • inline: true Set to false if you don't want to remove inline style properties
  • properties: [] Array of properties to be removed. See Properties section below for more information.
  • namespaces: [] Array of namespace names to be removed.
  • stylesToInline: false When set to true, <style> contents will be added as inline styles, which avoids stylesheet collisions when adding multiple inline SVGs to an HTML document.
  • log: true When set to false, console logging is disabled.

Properties

Using the properties option you can specify a list of attributes and CSS-properties which will be removed. Also, the plugin defines a few common, ready-to-use property-sets:

  • PROPS_FILL
    • fill
    • fill-opacity
    • fill-rule
  • PROPS_STROKE
    • stroke
    • stroke-dasharray
    • stroke-dashoffset
    • stroke-linecap
    • stroke-linejoin
    • stroke-miterlimit
    • stroke-opacity
    • stroke-width
  • PROPS_FONT
    • font-family
    • font-size
    • font-size-adjust
    • font-stretch
    • font-style
    • font-variant
    • font-weight

So, an example configuration could be: [rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'class'] This would remove all the properties listed in PROPS_FILL above and all the class attributes.

Namespaces

SVG elements can have namespaced attributes, usually added by SVG editing software like Adobe Illustrator.

If you configure the namespaces property to be something like ['i', 'sketch'], the plugin would remove every i:something and sketch:something property.

A <path sketch:type="MSShape"></path> would be converted to <path></path> only.

Usage Example

Usage with an example configuration object:

rsp.remove({
    src: './src/*.svg',
    out: './dest',
    stylesheets: false,
    properties: [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color'],
    namespaces: ['i', 'sketch', 'inkscape']
});

This would take all the SVG files from ./src and put them into ./dest while removing all the stroke and fill related properties as well as the color property. Those properties are only removed from attributes and inline styles, not from <style> blocks.

Usage with Grunt

This module can also be used in automated tasks using Grunt.

module.exports = function(grunt) {

    grunt.initConfig({
        'remove-svg-properties': {
            options: {
                stylesheets: false,
                properties: [rsp.PROPS_STROKE, rsp.PROPS_FILL, 'color'],
                namespaces: ['i', 'sketch', 'inkscape']
            },
            all: {
                src: './src/*.svg',
                dest: './dest'
            }
        }
    });

    grunt.loadNpmTasks('remove-svg-properties');

    grunt.registerTask('default', ['remove-svg-properties']);
}

Options to use remove-svg-properties with Grunt are the same as for the rsp.remove function with the exception of src and out, which are not part of the options object. Also, out is called dest in Grunt.

Usage with Gulp

This module can also be used in automated tasks using Gulp. Make sure to require the stream object of the plugin as in the example below:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rsp = require('remove-svg-properties').stream;

gulp.task('remove-svg-properties', function () {
    gulp.src('./src/*.svg')
    .pipe(rsp.remove({
        properties: [rsp.PROPS_FILL]
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});

gulp.task('default', 'remove-svg-properties');

Options to use remove-svg-properties with Gulp are the same as for the rsp.remove function with src and out being ignored. They are handled by gulp.src and gulp.dest using streams.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial