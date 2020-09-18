openbase logo
rnm

remove-node-modules

by Jamie Kelly
1.7.6 (see all)

Remove node_modules folder on Windows.

Readme

remove-node-modules

Helps Windows developers remove node_modules folder.

If you're unable to remove the node modules folder on Windows 7 from explorer and receive an error similar to this:

The source file name(s) are larger than is supported by the file system. > Try moving to a location which has a shorter path name, or try renaming > to shorter name(s) before attempting this operation

Current Version: 1.7.6

Getting Started With Yarn

$ yarn global add remove-node-modules

Getting Started With NPM

$ npm install -g remove-node-modules

Default Usage

  1. Navigate to where your node_modules folder resides
  2. $ remove-node-modules

Alternative Usage

$ remove-node-modules /path/to/node_modules

Contributing

Feel free to contribute!

Changelog

  • v1.7.7 (08/31/2019) - improves deletion of node modules folder
  • v1.7.2 (08/31/2019) - patches security vulnerability
  • v1.7.2 (11/5/2016) - updates documentation
  • v1.7.1 (10/26/2016) - fixes bug in index.js
  • v1.7.0 (10/13/2016) - updated friendly message
  • v1.6.2 (10/12/2016) - fixes alternative usage bug
  • v1.6.1 (10/11/2016) - available on yarn
  • v1.0.0 (10/7/2016) - published to npmjs
  • v0.1.3 (12/26/2015) - added return in front of cleanup callback
  • v0.1.2 (12/17/2015) - added .gitignore

