Helps Windows developers remove node_modules folder.

If you're unable to remove the node modules folder on Windows 7 from explorer and receive an error similar to this:

The source file name(s) are larger than is supported by the file system. > Try moving to a location which has a shorter path name, or try renaming > to shorter name(s) before attempting this operation

Current Version: 1.7.6

Getting Started With Yarn

$ yarn global add remove-node-modules

Getting Started With NPM

$ npm install -g remove-node-modules

Default Usage

Navigate to where your node_modules folder resides $ remove-node-modules

Alternative Usage

$ remove-node-modules /path/to/node_modules

Contributing

Feel free to contribute!

Changelog