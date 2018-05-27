What is it?

remove-markdown is a node.js module that will remove (strip) Markdown formatting from text. Markdown formatting means pretty much anything that doesn’t look like regular text, like square brackets, asterisks etc.

When do I need it?

The typical use case is to display an excerpt from some Markdown text, without any of the actual Markdown syntax - for example in a list of posts.

Installation

npm install remove-markdown

Usage

const removeMd = require ( 'remove-markdown' ); const markdown = '# This is a heading



This is a paragraph with [a link](http://www.disney.com/) in it.' ; const plainText = removeMd(markdown);

You can also supply an options object to the function. Currently, the following options are supported:

const plainText = removeMd(markdown, { stripListLeaders : true , listUnicodeChar : '' , gfm : true useImgAltText : true });

Setting stripListLeaders to false will retain any list characters ( *, -, +, (digit). ).

TODO

PRs are very much welcome. Here are some ideas for future enhancements:

Allow the RegEx expressions to be customized per rule

Make the rules more robust, support more edge cases

Add more (comprehensive) tests

Credits

The code is based on Markdown Service Tools - Strip Markdown by Brett Terpstra.

Author

Stian Grytøyr