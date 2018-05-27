remove-markdown is a node.js module that will remove (strip) Markdown formatting from text. Markdown formatting means pretty much anything that doesn’t look like regular text, like square brackets, asterisks etc.
The typical use case is to display an excerpt from some Markdown text, without any of the actual Markdown syntax - for example in a list of posts.
npm install remove-markdown
const removeMd = require('remove-markdown');
const markdown = '# This is a heading\n\nThis is a paragraph with [a link](http://www.disney.com/) in it.';
const plainText = removeMd(markdown); // plainText is now 'This is a heading\n\nThis is a paragraph with a link in it.'
You can also supply an options object to the function. Currently, the following options are supported:
const plainText = removeMd(markdown, {
stripListLeaders: true , // strip list leaders (default: true)
listUnicodeChar: '', // char to insert instead of stripped list leaders (default: '')
gfm: true // support GitHub-Flavored Markdown (default: true)
useImgAltText: true // replace images with alt-text, if present (default: true)
});
Setting
stripListLeaders to false will retain any list characters (
*, -, +, (digit).).
PRs are very much welcome. Here are some ideas for future enhancements:
The code is based on Markdown Service Tools - Strip Markdown by Brett Terpstra.
Stian Grytøyr