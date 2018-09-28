Formerly outline.js
Removes CSS outlines in an accessible manner
Based on http://www.paciellogroup.com/blog/2012/04/how-to-remove-css-outlines-in-an-accessible-manner/
🆕 I'm working busily on version 2 of remove-focus-outline - pop on over to the project page to see what's happening, or take a look at the
developbranch.
npm install remove-focus-outline
Or if Yarn is your thing:
yarn add remove-focus-outline
ES6 - TypeScript, Babel, etc.
import 'remove-focus-outline';
CommonJS - RequireJS etc.
require('remove-focus-outline');
HTML
<script>:
<script src="node_modules/remove-focus-outline/outline.js"></script>