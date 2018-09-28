openbase logo
rfo

remove-focus-outline

by Lindsay Evans
1.2.1 (see all)

Removes CSS outlines in an accessible manner

Documentation
2K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

remove-focus-outline

Formerly outline.js

Removes CSS outlines in an accessible manner

Based on http://www.paciellogroup.com/blog/2012/04/how-to-remove-css-outlines-in-an-accessible-manner/

🆕 I'm working busily on version 2 of remove-focus-outline - pop on over to the project page to see what's happening, or take a look at the develop branch.

Installation

npm install remove-focus-outline

Or if Yarn is your thing:

yarn add remove-focus-outline

Usage

ES6 - TypeScript, Babel, etc.

import 'remove-focus-outline';

CommonJS - RequireJS etc.

require('remove-focus-outline');

HTML <script>:

<script src="node_modules/remove-focus-outline/outline.js"></script>

