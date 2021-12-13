A plugin for webpack that removes files and folders before and after compilation.
npm:
npm install remove-files-webpack-plugin
yarn:
yarn add remove-files-webpack-plugin
The plugin works on any OS and webpack >= 2.2.0.
const RemovePlugin = require('remove-files-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new RemovePlugin({
before: {
// parameters for "before normal compilation" stage.
},
watch: {
// parameters for "before watch compilation" stage.
},
after: {
// parameters for "after normal and watch compilation" stage.
}
})
]
};
Symbolic links (soft links) will be treated as ordinary files.
JavaScript uses it for escaping. If you want to use backward slash, then use double backward slash. Example:
C:\\Windows\\System32\\cmd.exe. By the way, single forward slashes are also supported.
All paths that you get or see from the plugin will contain platform-specific segment separator (i.e. slash):
\\ on Windows and
/ on POSIX. So, for example, even if you passed folders or files with
/ as separator,
TestObject.method will give you a path with
\\ as segment separator.
From Node.js documentation:
On Windows Node.js follows the concept of per-drive working directory. This behavior can be observed when using a drive path without a backslash. For example,
path.resolve('c:\\')can potentially return a different result than
path.resolve('c:'). For more information, see this MSDN page.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Namespace
|Description
|root
string
.
|All
|A root directory.
Not absolute paths will be appended to this.
Defaults to where
package.json and
node_modules are located.
|include
string[]
[]
|All
|A folders or files for removing.
|exclude
string[]
[]
|All
|A folders or files for excluding.
|test
TestObject[]
[]
|All
|A folders for testing.
|TestObject.folder
string
|Required
|All
|A path to the folder (relative to
root).
|TestObject.method
(absolutePath: string) => boolean
|Required
|All
|A method that accepts an item path (
root + folderPath + fileName) and
returns value that indicates should this item be removed or not.
|TestObject.recursive
boolean
false
|All
|Apply this method to all items in subdirectories.
|beforeRemove
(
absoluteFoldersPaths: string[],
absoluteFilesPaths: string[]
) => boolean
undefined
|All
|If specified, will be called before removing.
Absolute paths of folders and files that
will be removed will be passed into this function.
If returned value is
true,
then remove process will be canceled.
Will be not called if items for removing
not found,
emulate: true or
skipFirstBuild: true.
|afterRemove
(
absoluteFoldersPaths: string[],
absoluteFilesPaths: string[]
) => void
undefined
|All
|If specified, will be called after removing.
Absolute paths of folders and files
that have been removed will be passed into this function.
Will be not called if
emulate: true or
skipFirstBuild: true.
|trash
boolean
false
|All
|Move folders and files to the trash (recycle bin) instead of permanent removing.
It is an async operation and you won't be able to control an execution chain along with other webpack plugins!
afterRemove callback behavior is undefined (it can be executed before, during or after actual execution).
Requires Windows 8+, macOS 10.12+ or Linux.
|log
boolean
true
|All
|Print messages of "info" level
(example: "Which folders or files have been removed").
|logWarning
boolean
true
|All
|Print messages of "warning" level
(example: "An items for removing not found").
|logError
boolean
false
|All
|Print messages of "error" level
(example: "No such file or directory").
|logDebug
boolean
false
|All
|Print messages of "debug" level
(used for debugging).
|emulate
boolean
false
|All
|Emulate remove process.
Print which folders and files will be removed
without actually removing them.
Ignores
log parameter.
|allowRootAndOutside
boolean
false
|All
|Allow removing of
root directory or outside
root directory.
It is kind of safe mode.
Don't turn it on if you don't know
what you actually do!
|readWebpackConfiguration
boolean
false
|All
|Change parameters based on webpack configuration.
Following webpack parameters are supported:
stats (controls logging).
These webpack parameters have priority over the plugin parameters.
See webpack documentation for more - https://webpack.js.org/configuration
|skipFirstBuild
boolean
false
watch
|First build will be skipped.
|beforeForFirstBuild
boolean
false
watch
|For first build
before parameters will be applied,
for subsequent builds
watch parameters will be applied.
You can pass these parameters into any of the following keys:
before,
watch or
after. Each key is optional, but at least one should be specified.
before – executes once before "normal" compilation.
watch – executes every time before "watch" compilation.
after – executes once after "normal" compilation and every time after "watch" compilation.
"Namespace" means where particular parameter will be applied. For example, "All" means particular parameter will work in any key (
before,
watch,
after),
watch means particular parameter will work only in
watch key.
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Before compilation permanently removes
* entire `./dist` folder.
*/
before: {
include: [
'./dist'
]
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Every time before "watch" compilation
* permanently removes `./dist/js/entry.js` file.
*/
watch: {
include: [
'./dist/js/entry.js'
]
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* After compilation moves both
* `./dist/manifest.json` file and
* `./dist/maps` folder to the trash.
*/
after: {
root: './dist',
include: [
'manifest.json',
'maps'
],
trash: true
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Before compilation permanently removes both
* `./dist/manifest.json` file and `./dist/maps` folder.
* Log only works for warnings and errors.
*/
before: {
include: [
'dist/manifest.json',
'./dist/maps'
],
log: false,
logWarning: true,
logError: true,
logDebug: false
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* After compilation permanently removes
* all maps files in `./dist/styles` folder and
* all subfolders (e.g. `./dist/styles/header`).
*/
after: {
test: [
{
folder: 'dist/styles',
method: (absoluteItemPath) => {
return new RegExp(/\.map$/, 'm').test(absoluteItemPath);
},
recursive: true
}
]
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* After compilation:
* - permanently removes all css maps in `./dist/styles` folder.
* - permanently removes all js maps in `./dist/scripts` folder and
* all subfolders (e.g. `./dist/scripts/header`).
*/
after: {
root: './dist',
test: [
{
folder: './styles',
method: (absoluteItemPath) => {
return new RegExp(/\.css\.map$/, 'm').test(absoluteItemPath);
}
},
{
folder: './scripts',
method: (absoluteItemPath) => {
return new RegExp(/\.js\.map$/, 'm').test(absoluteItemPath);
},
recursive: true
}
]
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Before compilation permanently removes all
* folders, subfolders and files from `./dist/maps`
* except `./dist/maps/main.map.js` file.
*/
before: {
root: './dist'
/**
* You should do like this
* instead of `include: ['./maps']`.
*/
test: [
{
folder: './maps',
method: () => true,
recursive: true
}
],
exclude: [
'./maps/main.map.js'
]
},
/**
* After compilation permanently removes
* all css maps in `./dist/styles` folder
* except `popup.css.map` file.
*/
after: {
test: [
{
folder: 'dist/styles',
method: (absoluteItemPath) => {
return new RegExp(/\.css\.map$/, 'm').test(absoluteItemPath);
}
}
],
exclude: [
'dist/styles/popup.css.map'
]
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Before "normal" compilation permanently
* removes entire `./dist` folder.
*/
before: {
include: [
'./dist'
]
},
/**
* Every time before compilation in "watch"
* mode (`webpack --watch`) permanently removes JS files
* with hash in the name (like "entry-vqlr39sdvl12.js").
*/
watch: {
test: [
{
folder: './dist/js',
method: (absPath) => new RegExp(/(.*)-([^-\\\/]+)\.js/).test(absPath)
}
]
},
/**
* Once after "normal" compilation or every time
* after "watch" compilation moves `./dist/log.txt`
* file to the trash.
*/
after: {
include: [
'./dist/log.txt'
],
trash: true
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* Before compilation emulates remove process
* for a file that is outside of the root directory.
* That file will be moved to the trash in case of
* not emulation.
*/
before: {
root: '.', // "D:\\remove-files-webpack-plugin-master"
include: [
"C:\\Desktop\\test.txt"
],
trash: true,
emulate: true,
allowRootAndOutside: true
}
})
new RemovePlugin({
/**
* After compilation grabs all files from
* all subdirectories and decides should
* remove process be continued or not.
* If removed process is continued,
* then logs results with custom logger.
*/
after: {
root: './dist',
test: [
{
folder: '.',
method: () => true,
recursive: true
}
],
beforeRemove: (absoluteFoldersPaths, absoluteFilesPaths) => {
// cancel removing if there at least one folder.
if (absoluteFoldersPaths.length) {
return true;
}
// cancel removing if there at least one `.txt` file.
for (const item of absoluteFilesPaths) {
if (item.includes('.txt')) {
return true;
}
}
},
afterRemove: (absoluteFoldersPaths, absoluteFilesPaths) => {
// replacing plugin logger with custom logger.
console.log('Successfully removed:');
console.log(`Folders – [${absoluteFoldersPaths}]`);
console.log(`Files – [${absoluteFilesPaths}]`);
},
log: false
}
})
This project uses following structure for version naming:
<MAJOR RELEASE>.<BREAKING CHANGES>.<NOT BREAKING CHANGES>.
Feel free to use issues. Pull requests are also always welcome!
MIT.