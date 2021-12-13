Removing of folders and files for Webpack

A plugin for webpack that removes files and folders before and after compilation.

Content

Installation

With npm :

npm install remove-files-webpack-plugin

With yarn :

yarn add remove-files-webpack-plugin

Support

The plugin works on any OS and webpack >= 2.2.0.

Usage

const RemovePlugin = require ( 'remove-files-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new RemovePlugin({ before : { }, watch : { }, after : { } }) ] };

Notes

Symbolic links (soft links) will be treated as ordinary files.

Notes for Windows users

Single backward slash

JavaScript uses it for escaping. If you want to use backward slash, then use double backward slash. Example: C:\\Windows\\System32\\cmd.exe . By the way, single forward slashes are also supported.

Segment separator

All paths that you get or see from the plugin will contain platform-specific segment separator (i.e. slash): \\ on Windows and / on POSIX. So, for example, even if you passed folders or files with / as separator, TestObject.method will give you a path with \\ as segment separator.

Per-drive working directory

From Node.js documentation:

On Windows Node.js follows the concept of per-drive working directory. This behavior can be observed when using a drive path without a backslash. For example, path.resolve('c:\\') can potentially return a different result than path.resolve('c:') . For more information, see this MSDN page.

Parameters

Name Type Default Namespace Description root string . All A root directory.

Not absolute paths will be appended to this.

Defaults to where package.json and node_modules are located. include string[] [] All A folders or files for removing. exclude string[] [] All A folders or files for excluding. test TestObject[] [] All A folders for testing. TestObject.folder string Required All A path to the folder (relative to root ). TestObject.method (absolutePath: string) => boolean Required All A method that accepts an item path ( root + folderPath + fileName) and

returns value that indicates should this item be removed or not.

TestObject.recursive boolean false All Apply this method to all items in subdirectories. beforeRemove (

absoluteFoldersPaths: string[],

absoluteFilesPaths: string[]

) => boolean undefined All If specified, will be called before removing.

Absolute paths of folders and files that

will be removed will be passed into this function.

If returned value is true ,

then remove process will be canceled.

Will be not called if items for removing

not found, emulate: true or skipFirstBuild: true . afterRemove (

absoluteFoldersPaths: string[],

absoluteFilesPaths: string[]

) => void undefined All If specified, will be called after removing.

Absolute paths of folders and files

that have been removed will be passed into this function.

Will be not called if emulate: true or skipFirstBuild: true . trash boolean false All Move folders and files to the trash (recycle bin) instead of permanent removing.

It is an async operation and you won't be able to control an execution chain along with other webpack plugins!

afterRemove callback behavior is undefined (it can be executed before, during or after actual execution).

Requires Windows 8+, macOS 10.12+ or Linux. log boolean true All Print messages of "info" level

(example: "Which folders or files have been removed"). logWarning boolean true All Print messages of "warning" level

(example: "An items for removing not found"). logError boolean false All Print messages of "error" level

(example: "No such file or directory"). logDebug boolean false All Print messages of "debug" level

(used for debugging). emulate boolean false All Emulate remove process.

Print which folders and files will be removed

without actually removing them.

Ignores log parameter. allowRootAndOutside boolean false All Allow removing of root directory or outside root directory.

It is kind of safe mode.

Don't turn it on if you don't know

what you actually do! readWebpackConfiguration boolean false All Change parameters based on webpack configuration.

Following webpack parameters are supported: stats (controls logging).

These webpack parameters have priority over the plugin parameters.

See webpack documentation for more - https://webpack.js.org/configuration skipFirstBuild boolean false watch First build will be skipped. beforeForFirstBuild boolean false watch For first build before parameters will be applied,

for subsequent builds watch parameters will be applied.

How to set

You can pass these parameters into any of the following keys: before , watch or after . Each key is optional, but at least one should be specified.

before – executes once before "normal" compilation.

– executes once before "normal" compilation. watch – executes every time before "watch" compilation.

– executes every time before "watch" compilation. after – executes once after "normal" compilation and every time after "watch" compilation.

Namespace

"Namespace" means where particular parameter will be applied. For example, "All" means particular parameter will work in any key ( before , watch , after ), watch means particular parameter will work only in watch key.

Compilation modes

"normal" compilation means full compilation.

"watch" compilation means first build is a full compilation and subsequent builds is a short rebuilds of changed files.

Examples

new RemovePlugin({ before : { include : [ './dist' ] } })

new RemovePlugin({ watch : { include : [ './dist/js/entry.js' ] } })

new RemovePlugin({ after : { root : './dist' , include : [ 'manifest.json' , 'maps' ], trash : true } })

new RemovePlugin({ before : { include : [ 'dist/manifest.json' , './dist/maps' ], log : false , logWarning : true , logError : true , logDebug : false } })

new RemovePlugin({ after : { test : [ { folder : 'dist/styles' , method : ( absoluteItemPath ) => { return new RegExp ( /\.map$/ , 'm' ).test(absoluteItemPath); }, recursive : true } ] } })

new RemovePlugin({ after : { root : './dist' , test : [ { folder : './styles' , method : ( absoluteItemPath ) => { return new RegExp ( /\.css\.map$/ , 'm' ).test(absoluteItemPath); } }, { folder : './scripts' , method : ( absoluteItemPath ) => { return new RegExp ( /\.js\.map$/ , 'm' ).test(absoluteItemPath); }, recursive : true } ] } })

new RemovePlugin({ before : { root : './dist' test : [ { folder : './maps' , method : () => true , recursive : true } ], exclude : [ './maps/main.map.js' ] }, after : { test : [ { folder : 'dist/styles' , method : ( absoluteItemPath ) => { return new RegExp ( /\.css\.map$/ , 'm' ).test(absoluteItemPath); } } ], exclude : [ 'dist/styles/popup.css.map' ] } })

new RemovePlugin({ before : { include : [ './dist' ] }, watch : { test : [ { folder : './dist/js' , method : ( absPath ) => new RegExp ( /(.*)-([^-\\\/]+)\.js/ ).test(absPath) } ] }, after : { include : [ './dist/log.txt' ], trash : true } })

new RemovePlugin({ before : { root : '.' , include : [ "C:\\Desktop\\test.txt" ], trash : true , emulate : true , allowRootAndOutside : true } })

new RemovePlugin({ after : { root : './dist' , test : [ { folder : '.' , method : () => true , recursive : true } ], beforeRemove : ( absoluteFoldersPaths, absoluteFilesPaths ) => { if (absoluteFoldersPaths.length) { return true ; } for ( const item of absoluteFilesPaths) { if (item.includes( '.txt' )) { return true ; } } }, afterRemove : ( absoluteFoldersPaths, absoluteFilesPaths ) => { console .log( 'Successfully removed:' ); console .log( `Folders – [ ${absoluteFoldersPaths} ]` ); console .log( `Files – [ ${absoluteFilesPaths} ]` ); }, log : false } })

Version naming

This project uses following structure for version naming: <MAJOR RELEASE>.<BREAKING CHANGES>.<NOT BREAKING CHANGES> .

Contribution

Feel free to use issues. Pull requests are also always welcome!

License

MIT.