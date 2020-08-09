Remove blank lines from a string.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save remove-blank-lines yarn add remove-blank-lines

📋 Example

const removeEmptyLines = require ( "remove-blank-lines" ); console .log(removeEmptyLines( `Hello World! ** ** ** ** - * * *********` ));

📝 Documentation

removeBlankLines

Variable with regex to validate blank lines

Return

Regex

Remove blank lines from a string.

Params

String input : The input string.

Return

String The result string (without blank lines).

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău