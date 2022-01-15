remove items from a javascript array without generating memory garbage.
Despite there being a number of "remove array items" in npm, I couldn't find satisfying all criteria:
array.splice
so here we are.
originally inspired by https://gamealchemist.wordpress.com/2013/05/01/lets-get-those-javascript-arrays-to-work-fast/
(which is a gold mine for performant, non-garbage generating array operations by the way.)
import removeItems from 'remove-array-items'
const arr = [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 ]
const startIdx = 3 // integer >= 0
const removeCount = 4 // int >= 0
removeItems(arr, startIdx, removeCount) // after running, arr === [ 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 ]