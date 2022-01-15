remove items from a javascript array without generating memory garbage.

Despite there being a number of "remove array items" in npm, I couldn't find satisfying all criteria:

doesn't generate garbage

performs similar or better to the native array.splice

has tests

is a pure es module

so here we are.

originally inspired by https://gamealchemist.wordpress.com/2013/05/01/lets-get-those-javascript-arrays-to-work-fast/

(which is a gold mine for performant, non-garbage generating array operations by the way.)

usage