rai

remove-array-items

by Mike Reinstein
3.0.0 (see all)

⪽ remove items from a javascript array without generating garbage

31.8K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

remove-array-items

remove items from a javascript array without generating memory garbage.

tests

Despite there being a number of "remove array items" in npm, I couldn't find satisfying all criteria:

  • doesn't generate garbage
  • performs similar or better to the native array.splice
  • has tests
  • is a pure es module

so here we are.

originally inspired by https://gamealchemist.wordpress.com/2013/05/01/lets-get-those-javascript-arrays-to-work-fast/

(which is a gold mine for performant, non-garbage generating array operations by the way.)

usage

import removeItems from 'remove-array-items'


const arr = [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 ]

const startIdx = 3    // integer >= 0
const removeCount = 4 // int >= 0

removeItems(arr, startIdx, removeCount)  // after running, arr === [ 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 ]

