remove-accents

by Marin Atanasov
0.4.2 (see all)

Removes the accents from a string, converting them to their non-accented corresponding characters.

Documentation
1.2M

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

remove-accents

Removes the accents from a string, converting them to their corresponding non-accented ASCII characters.

npm install remove-accents

Build Status

About

An easy to use solution for converting all accented characters to their corresponding non-accented ASCII characters.

Syntax

removeAccents(inputString)

inputString

The string that you wish to remove accents from.

Usage

Call removeAccents() by passing the string you wish to remove accents from, and you will get the non-accented string as result.

var input = 'ÀÁÂÃÄÅ';
var output = removeAccents(input);

console.log(output); // AAAAAA

Methods

The exported function also has helper methods.

has

Determine if a string has any accented characters.

var accents = require('remove-accents');

console.log(accents.has('ÀÁÂÃÄÅ')); // true
console.log(accents.has('ABC'));    // false

remove

Alias of removeAccents.

var accents = require('remove-accents');

console.log(accents.remove('ÀÁÂÃÄÅ')); // AAAAAA

License

MIT

