Removes the accents from a string, converting them to their corresponding non-accented ASCII characters.
npm install remove-accents
removeAccents(inputString)
The string that you wish to remove accents from.
Call
removeAccents() by passing the string you wish to remove accents from, and you will get the non-accented string as result.
var input = 'ÀÁÂÃÄÅ';
var output = removeAccents(input);
console.log(output); // AAAAAA
The exported function also has helper methods.
Determine if a string has any accented characters.
var accents = require('remove-accents');
console.log(accents.has('ÀÁÂÃÄÅ')); // true
console.log(accents.has('ABC')); // false
Alias of
removeAccents.
var accents = require('remove-accents');
console.log(accents.remove('ÀÁÂÃÄÅ')); // AAAAAA
MIT