Removes the accents from a string, converting them to their corresponding non-accented ASCII characters.

npm install remove-accents

About

An easy to use solution for converting all accented characters to their corresponding non-accented ASCII characters.

Syntax

removeAccents(inputString)

inputString

The string that you wish to remove accents from.

Usage

Call removeAccents() by passing the string you wish to remove accents from, and you will get the non-accented string as result.

var input = 'ÀÁÂÃÄÅ' ; var output = removeAccents(input); console .log(output);

Methods

The exported function also has helper methods.

has

Determine if a string has any accented characters.

var accents = require ( 'remove-accents' ); console .log(accents.has( 'ÀÁÂÃÄÅ' )); console .log(accents.has( 'ABC' ));

remove

Alias of removeAccents .

var accents = require ( 'remove-accents' ); console .log(accents.remove( 'ÀÁÂÃÄÅ' ));

License

MIT